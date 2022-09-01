La Mer du Nord, la playlist de fin d’été de la Dolce Vita qui sent bon l’iode

The Girl I Left Behind Me

Sam Sweeney, violon et Jack Rutter, guitare

Martha TILSTON - Waters of Tyne

S. RACHMANINOV - Barcarolle pour 2 pianos op 5£

Alexander Rabinovitch et Martha Argerich

K. WEILL - September Song

Thomas Dutronc

Léo Ferré - Comme à Ostende

C. DEBUSSY - La Mer : Jeux de vagues

Orchestre de Cleveland, Pierre Boulez

Diederik WISSELS - Pasarela

D. Wissels, Nicolas Kummert, Victor Foulon, Emily Allison

Kitty Macfarlane - Starling Song

Ale CARR - Julpolskan (feat. Marta Zych, Rishab Prasanna)

Dreamers' Circus

Jan GARBAREK - We are the stars

Hilliard Ensemble et Jan Garbarek

Nathalie LORIERS - Le temps retrouvé

Nathalie Loriers, Tineke Postma, Nic Thys

Didier LALOY - Belem

Adamo/ARNO - Les filles du bord de mer

Margaux VRANKEN - What a day

Lodewijk MORTELMANS - Le loriot et l’alouette

Jozef De Beehouwer

Let it calm you down

The Breath

B. BRITTEN - Sea Interludes : Moonlight

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Paavo Järvi

Joina TOIVANEN - Whale song

Traditionnel - Once I love you dear – The Irish girl

June Tabor

John ECCLES - The mad lover, ground

Thomas Dunford, Théotime Langlois de Swarte

J. BREL - Mon père disait

Daniel MILLE - Place Sainte-Catherine

A. SOUCHON - Le baiser

E. BRANDQVIST - Starlings

Emil Brandqvist Trio

Frederik KEEL - Salt Water ballads : Port of many ships

Bryn Terfel

Eric VLOOIMANS - Oliver’s cinema : Für Lou

Traditionnel - Mouth Music – Tunes set

Julie Fowlis, voix ; Nicola Benedetti, violon et l’ensemble celtique présent sur l’album "Homecoming – A Scottish Fantasy"

Eric LEGNINI - Daydreaming

Traditionnel - Bonden og Kragen

Amalie Bruun

Henry ECCLES - A new division upon the ground bass of John come and kiss me pour violon et basse continue

Thomas Dunford, Théotime Langlois de Swarte

Traditionnel - Blackthorn tree

Susan Mc Keown

Bryan BYRNE - Lament for the fallen

Nicola Benedetti et l’Orchestre de la RT irlandaise

Damien Rice - Cold Water

John SURMAN - Bedruthan steps

Norma WINSTONE - A song for England

E. GRIEG - Pièce lyrique : Notturno

Leif Ove Andsnes

David LINX - A change of season

Fay Claasen

Esbjorn SVENSON - The second page

E.S.T

Nick DRAKE - River Man

Ivan PADUART - Far ahead

I. Paduart et Q. Dujardin

Esbjorn Svensson - The Second Page (Live)

E.S.T