RTBFPasser au contenu
Rechercher

Playlists Dolce Vita

La Mer du Nord, la playlist de fin d’été de la Dolce Vita qui sent bon l’iode

Les Playlists de la Dolce Vita

Mer du nord

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

il y a 11 minutesTemps de lecture2 min
Par Sylviane Hazard

Sylviane Hazard revient avec ses playlists mensuelles de La Dolce Vita. Une évasion musicale où classique, jazz, world et folk s’enchaînent en harmonie. Et pour fêter cette rentrée, Sylviane Hazard vous propose une croisière de fin d’été sur la Mer du Nord.

Ni gris ni vert comme à Ostende et comme partout… le long des côtes britanniques, danoises, aux Pays-Bas, en Belgique ou en Norvège quand on scrute l’horizon, le regard se noie dans cette couleur indéfinissable qui est celle de la Mer du Nord. Arno, Mortelmans, Grieg, Garbarek, Nathalie Loriers, Britten, Brel, John Surman, Didier Laloy, …, ont grimpé à bord de cette croisière de fin d’été qui se nourrit à la fois de l’énergie et du vague à l’âme de ces artistes du bord de mer.

La playlist

The Girl I Left Behind Me
Sam Sweeney, violon et Jack Rutter, guitare

Martha TILSTON - Waters of Tyne

S. RACHMANINOV - Barcarolle pour 2 pianos op 5£
Alexander Rabinovitch et Martha Argerich

K. WEILL - September Song
Thomas Dutronc

Léo Ferré - Comme à Ostende

C. DEBUSSY - La Mer : Jeux de vagues
Orchestre de Cleveland, Pierre Boulez

Diederik WISSELS - Pasarela
D. Wissels, Nicolas Kummert, Victor Foulon, Emily Allison

Kitty Macfarlane - Starling Song

Ale CARR - Julpolskan (feat. Marta Zych, Rishab Prasanna)
Dreamers' Circus

Jan GARBAREK - We are the stars
Hilliard Ensemble et Jan Garbarek

Nathalie LORIERS - Le temps retrouvé
Nathalie Loriers, Tineke Postma, Nic Thys

Didier LALOY - Belem

Adamo/ARNO - Les filles du bord de mer

Margaux VRANKEN - What a day

Lodewijk MORTELMANS - Le loriot et l’alouette
Jozef De Beehouwer

Let it calm you down
The Breath

B. BRITTEN - Sea Interludes : Moonlight
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Paavo Järvi

Joina TOIVANEN - Whale song

Traditionnel - Once I love you dear – The Irish girl
June Tabor

John ECCLES - The mad lover, ground
Thomas Dunford, Théotime Langlois de Swarte

J. BREL - Mon père disait

Daniel MILLE - Place Sainte-Catherine

A. SOUCHON - Le baiser

E. BRANDQVIST - Starlings
Emil Brandqvist Trio

Frederik KEEL - Salt Water ballads : Port of many ships
Bryn Terfel

Eric VLOOIMANS - Oliver’s cinema : Für Lou

Traditionnel - Mouth Music – Tunes set
Julie Fowlis, voix ; Nicola Benedetti, violon et l’ensemble celtique présent sur l’album "Homecoming – A Scottish Fantasy"

Eric LEGNINI - Daydreaming

Traditionnel - Bonden og Kragen
Amalie Bruun

Henry ECCLES - A new division upon the ground bass of John come and kiss me pour violon et basse continue
Thomas Dunford, Théotime Langlois de Swarte

Traditionnel - Blackthorn tree
Susan Mc Keown

Bryan BYRNE - Lament for the fallen
Nicola Benedetti et l’Orchestre de la RT irlandaise

Damien Rice - Cold Water

John SURMAN - Bedruthan steps

Norma WINSTONE - A song for England

E. GRIEG - Pièce lyrique : Notturno
Leif Ove Andsnes

David LINX - A change of season
Fay Claasen

Esbjorn SVENSON - The second page
E.S.T

Nick DRAKE - River Man

Ivan PADUART - Far ahead
I. Paduart et Q. Dujardin

Esbjorn Svensson - The Second Page (Live)
E.S.T

Sur le même sujet

L’Estivale, la playlist de la Dolce Vita qui ensoleillera votre été

Playlists Dolce Vita

L’Orientale : une playlist épicée aux arabesques envoûtantes

Playlists Dolce Vita

Articles recommandés pour vous