Keith Richards des Rolling Stones fête les 30 ans de son album "Main Offender"

‘Main Offender’tracklist :

1. ‘999’

2. ‘Wicked As It Seems’

3. ‘Eileen’

4. ‘Words Of Wonder’

5. ‘Yap Yap’

6. ‘Bodytalks’

7. ‘Hate It When You Leave’

8. ‘Runnin’Too Deep’

9. ‘Will But You Won’t’

10. ‘Demon’

‘Winos Live In London ‘92’tracklist :

1. ‘Take It So Hard’

2. ‘999’

3. ‘Wicked As It Seems’

4. ‘How I Wish’

5. ‘Gimme Shelter’

6. ‘Hate It When You Leave’

7. ‘Before They Make Me Run’

8. ‘Eileen’

9. ‘Will But You Won’t’

10. ‘Bodytalks’

11. ‘Happy’

12. ‘Whip It Up’