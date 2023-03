John Mayer en acoustique chez Stephen Colbert

John Mayer Solo Tour Setlist :

Acoustic :

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

Queen of California

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

In the Blood

Play Video

Why Georgia

Split Screen Sadness

Who Says

Home Life (First performance since 2005)

Your Body Is a Wonderland (with ‘I Wanna Hug You, Kiss You, Squeeze You’by Lu Ann Simms)

Stop This Train (With ‘Homeward Bound’by Simon & Garfunkel)

Piano :

New Light (First verse & chorus only)

You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me

Changing (with looped piano & electric guitar outro)

Acoustic :

The Age of Worry

Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)

Driftin’ (live debut)

Waitin’on the Day

In Your Atmosphere

Double-Neck Acoustic :

Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)

If I Ever Get Around to Living

Edge of Desire

Encore :

Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967

Born and Raised