Joe Bonamassa annonce un album live

01. Notches

02. The Heart That Never Waits

03. Curtain Call

04. Mind’s Eye

05. Questions And Answers

06. The Loyal Kind

07. Known Unknowns

08. Time Clocks

09. Just ‘Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should

10. Evil Mama

"Tales Of Time" DVD/Blu-ray :

* Dawn Of Time (Intro)

* Notches

* The Heart That Never Waits

* Curtain Call

* Mind’s Eye

* Questions And Answers

* The Loyal Kind

* Known Unknowns

* Time Clocks

* Evil Mama

* Midnight Blues

* I Didn’t Think She Would Do It

* Just 'Cos You Can Don’t Mean You Should

* Mountain Time

* Times Tail (Credits)

Bonus Features :

* Dust Bowl

* Band Intros

* The Ballad Of John Henry

Live photo by Jenise Jensen