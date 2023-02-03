Ian Hunter (Mott the Hoople) annonce un album avec une foule d’invités de marque

Le leader du groupe Mott the Hoople dévoile la sortie d’un nouvel album, Defiance Pt. 1, prévu pour le 21 avril.

Et c’est une très longue liste d’artistes de renom qu’on retrouvera sur ce nouveau projet, allant d’amis de longue date, à d’autres groupes plus jeunes qu’il a lui-même influencés : Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses), Todd Rundgren, Slash (Guns N’Roses), Jeff Tweedy (Wilco), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Waddy Wachtel (Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards), Brad Whitford (Aerosmith), Dane Clark (John Mellencamp), Billy Bob Thornton & J.D. Andrew (The Boxmasters) et Dean DeLeo, Robert De Leo & Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots).

Et pour annoncer cette sortie, on découvre déjà le titre "Bed of Roses", qu’il a enregistré avec Ringo Starr et Mike Campbell de Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers :