Ian Hunter (Mott the Hoople) annonce un album avec une foule d’invités de marque

il y a 26 minutesTemps de lecture3 min
Par Classic 21

Le leader du groupe Mott the Hoople dévoile la sortie d’un nouvel album, Defiance Pt. 1, prévu pour le 21 avril.

Et c’est une très longue liste d’artistes de renom qu’on retrouvera sur ce nouveau projet, allant d’amis de longue date, à d’autres groupes plus jeunes qu’il a lui-même influencés : Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses), Todd Rundgren, Slash (Guns N’Roses), Jeff Tweedy (Wilco), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Waddy Wachtel (Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards), Brad Whitford (Aerosmith), Dane Clark (John Mellencamp), Billy Bob Thornton & J.D. Andrew (The Boxmasters) et Dean DeLeo, Robert De Leo & Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots).

Et pour annoncer cette sortie, on découvre déjà le titre "Bed of Roses", qu’il a enregistré avec Ringo Starr et Mike Campbell de Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers :

Loading...

"C’était un coup de chance", a expliqué Ian Hunter dans un communiqué autour de cet album. "Ce n’était pas prévu. Vraiment, je suis sérieux. Je n’arrivais vraiment pas à croire que certains d’entre eux avaient accepté. Je veux dire, c’est incroyable ce qu’il s’est passé. Il y a eu un tel buzz."

"Tout le monde était à l’arrêt, c’était la pandémie. Personne n’a plus pu aller nulle part. On a commencé à envoyer des invitations. Slash a commencé à faire quelque chose, puis Robert Trujillo de Metallica, Ringo Starr, Mike Campbell. Joe Elliott a travaillé sur quelques morceaux. Johnny Depp a dit : "Jeff Beck est avec moi et on aimerait faire quelques chansons". Je connais aussi Todd Rundgren, j’ai fait une tournée avec lui il y a longtemps, il a fait un travail incroyable… Puis Billy Gibbons, et encore Billy Bob Thornton et JD Andrew des Boxmasters. C’était sans fin. Tous les jours, on recevait un coup de fil : "un gars veut le faire, un autre veut le faire". Je n’arrivais pas à y croire."

Le résultat sera, selon le communiqué, "unique", surtout quand on repense à la participation de deux icônes du rock décédées depuis l’enregistrement de l’album, Taylor Hawkins et Jeff Beck.

Comme son titre l’indique, Defiance Pt. 1 aura une suite, promettant "une gamme tout aussi étonnante d’invités spéciaux avec une approche thématique et une esthétique d’écriture de chansons entièrement différentes".

La tracklist :

1. Defiance

Dane Clark : Drums
Robert Trujillo : Bass
Slash : Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocal
Andy York : Background Vocal
Ian Hunter : Electric Guitar

2. Bed Of Roses

Ringo Starr : Drums
Tony Shanahan : Bass
Mike Campbell : Acoustic and Electric Rhythm Guitars, Slide Guitar, Mandolin
Andy Burton : Organ
Rich Pagano : Tambourine
Andy York : Background Vocals
Ian Hunter : Piano

3. No Hard Feelings

Dane Clark : Drums and Percussion
Johnny Depp : Acoustic and Electric Rhythm Guitars, Slide Guitar, Background Vocals
Jeff Beck : Lead Guitar
Andy York : Electric Guitar, Bass
Ian Hunter : Piano
4. Pavlov’s Dog
Eric Kretz : Drums

Dean DeLeo : Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars, Acoustic Guitar, Slide Guitar

Robert DeLeo : Bass
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocal
Andy York : Background Vocal, Maracas
Ian Hunter : Piano

5. Don’t Tread On Me

Rich Pagano : Drums, Congas, Percussion
Todd Rundgren : Rhythm and Lead Electric Guitars, Background Vocals
Andy Burton : Organ
Andy York : Bass
Ian Hunter : Piano

6. Guernica

Dane Clark : Drums and Percussion
Mike Campbell : Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Joe Elliott : Background Vocals
Andy Burton : Harmonium
Andy York : Bass, Baritone Guitar, Background Vocal
Ian Hunter : Piano

7. I Hate Hate

Dane Clark : Drums
Andy Burton : Keyboards
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocals
Andy York : Baritone Guitar, Tambourine, Background Vocals
Ian Hunter : Piano

8. Angel

Taylor Hawkins : Drums, Electric Guitars, Electric Piano, Background Vocals
Duff McKagan : Bass
Brad Whitford : Slide Guitar
Waddy Wachtel : 12-String Acoustic Guitar, Lead Electric Guitars
Ian Hunter : Piano

9. Kiss N’Make Up

Taylor Hawkins : Drums
Billy Bob Thornton : Percussion, Lead and Backup Vocals
Billy F Gibbons : Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitars
J.D. Andrew : Bass
James Mastro : Electric Guitar
Rich Pagano : Congas
Andy Burton : Keyboards, Vibes

10. This Is What I’m Here For

Taylor Hawkins : Drums

Waddy Wachtel : Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Joe Elliott : Background Vocals
Paul Page : Bass
Andy Burton : Organ
Andy York : Baritone Guitar
Ian Hunter : Piano

11. I Hate Hate (Alternate Version)

Dane Clark : Drums
Jeff Tweedy : Electric Guitars and Bass
Andy Burton : Keyboard
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocal
Andy Burton : Organ
Andy York : Tambourine and Background Vocal
Ian Hunter : Piano

