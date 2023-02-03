Ian Hunter (Mott the Hoople) annonce un album avec une foule d’invités de marque

1. Defiance
Dane Clark : Drums
Robert Trujillo : Bass
Slash : Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocal
Andy York : Background Vocal
Ian Hunter : Electric Guitar
2. Bed Of Roses
Ringo Starr : Drums
Tony Shanahan : Bass
Mike Campbell : Acoustic and Electric Rhythm Guitars, Slide Guitar, Mandolin
Andy Burton : Organ
Rich Pagano : Tambourine
Andy York : Background Vocals
Ian Hunter : Piano
3. No Hard Feelings
Dane Clark : Drums and Percussion
Johnny Depp : Acoustic and Electric Rhythm Guitars, Slide Guitar, Background Vocals
Jeff Beck : Lead Guitar
Andy York : Electric Guitar, Bass
Ian Hunter : Piano
4. Pavlov’s Dog
Eric Kretz : Drums
Dean DeLeo : Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars, Acoustic Guitar, Slide Guitar
Robert DeLeo : Bass
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocal
Andy York : Background Vocal, Maracas
Ian Hunter : Piano
5. Don’t Tread On Me
Rich Pagano : Drums, Congas, Percussion
Todd Rundgren : Rhythm and Lead Electric Guitars, Background Vocals
Andy Burton : Organ
Andy York : Bass
Ian Hunter : Piano
6. Guernica
Dane Clark : Drums and Percussion
Mike Campbell : Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Joe Elliott : Background Vocals
Andy Burton : Harmonium
Andy York : Bass, Baritone Guitar, Background Vocal
Ian Hunter : Piano
7. I Hate Hate
Dane Clark : Drums
Andy Burton : Keyboards
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocals
Andy York : Baritone Guitar, Tambourine, Background Vocals
Ian Hunter : Piano
8. Angel
Taylor Hawkins : Drums, Electric Guitars, Electric Piano, Background Vocals
Duff McKagan : Bass
Brad Whitford : Slide Guitar
Waddy Wachtel : 12-String Acoustic Guitar, Lead Electric Guitars
Ian Hunter : Piano
9. Kiss N’Make Up
Taylor Hawkins : Drums
Billy Bob Thornton : Percussion, Lead and Backup Vocals
Billy F Gibbons : Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitars
J.D. Andrew : Bass
James Mastro : Electric Guitar
Rich Pagano : Congas
Andy Burton : Keyboards, Vibes
10. This Is What I’m Here For
Taylor Hawkins : Drums
Waddy Wachtel : Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Joe Elliott : Background Vocals
Paul Page : Bass
Andy Burton : Organ
Andy York : Baritone Guitar
Ian Hunter : Piano
11. I Hate Hate (Alternate Version)
Dane Clark : Drums
Jeff Tweedy : Electric Guitars and Bass
Andy Burton : Keyboard
Dennis Dibrizzi : Background Vocal
Andy Burton : Organ
Andy York : Tambourine and Background Vocal
Ian Hunter : Piano