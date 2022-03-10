RTBFPasser au contenu

Guerre en Ukraine : plus de 50 radios classiques diffuseront un message de paix à travers la diffusion de la 9e symphonie de Beethoven

il y a 3 heures6 min
Par Céline Dekock
Ce jeudi 10 mars 2022, plus de 50 chaînes classiques de l’UER en Europe et au-delà accorderont un temps d’antenne à la promotion de la paix, en diffusant une partie ou la totalité de la 9e Symphonie de Beethoven. Musiq3 participe à l’opération et diffusera le finale de la Neuvième à 9h20 dans L’odyssée de Pierre Solot.

Inspirée d’une initiative de Radio Roumanie, membre de l’UER, cette transmission sera entendue dans plus de 30 pays à différents moments de la journée, dans de nombreuses versions différentes de la même œuvre avec des musiciens choisis spécifiquement par chaque radiodiffuseur pour cette journée spéciale.

L’initiatrice du projet, Cristina Comandasu, rédactrice en chef de Radio România Muzical, déclare :
"Dans les moments difficiles, nous devons nous souvenir des symboles du meilleur de ce que nous sommes et de ce que nous représentons. Et quel meilleur symbole que l’un des chefs-d’œuvre de l’esprit créatif humain, la 9e Symphonie de Beethoven, avec son lien avec les notions de fraternité et de paix ? Depuis 50 ans, c’est l’hymne de l’Union européenne, qui cherche à défendre la valeur de chaque vie humaine, quelle qu’elle soit. Que vous écoutiez toute la symphonie ou seulement son dernier mouvement, elle vous liera aux valeurs qui fondent la société dans laquelle nous vivons et que certains meurent d’envie de défendre.
Radio Roumanie a développé cette initiative pour démontrer comment le pouvoir de la radio peut amplifier le soutien croissant à la paix et créer un mouvement uni à travers le continent."

Jean Philip De Tender, directeur général adjoint et directeur des médias de l’UER, a déclaré : "Grâce à cette initiative de diffusion conjointe de Radio Roumanie et d’un grand nombre de chaînes classiques, les organisations de radio de l’UER prouvent une fois de plus le pouvoir de la musique lorsqu’il s’agit d’apporter réconfort, compassion et soutien. Construire une multitude de ponts entre les êtres humains, les auditeurs de radio et les musiciens du monde entier, reste au cœur de nos valeurs de service public."

La liste des radios participantes

AUSTRALIE :  ABC Classic
10:00 (9 March, 23:00 UTC)
Sydney Philharmonia Choir, Australian World Orchestra, Alexander Briger

AUTRICHE : Ö1
11:30 (10:30 UTC)

BELGIQUE : 

  • RTBF Musiq3
    09:20 (08:20 UTC)
    Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons
  • VRT Klara
    11 March 09:00 (11 March, 08:00 UTC)
    La Chapelle Royale and Collegium Vocale, Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, Philippe Herreweghe

BULGARIE : BNR Hristo Botev
21:00 (19:00 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan

CROATIE : HRT - HR3
11:00 (10:00 UTC)
HRT Choir and Ivan Goran Kovačić Choir, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, Lorin Maazel

CHYPRE : CBC RIKClassic
16:00 (14:00 UTC)
Swedish Radio Choir and Eric Ericson Chamber Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Claudio Abbado

RÉPUBLIQUE TCHÈQUE

  • Czech Radio Vltava
    09:20 (08:20 UTC)
    Czech Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, Václav Neumann
  • Czech Radio D-dur
    20:00 (19:00 UTC)
    Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique, Sir John Eliot Gardiner

ESTONIE : ERR Klassikaraadio
13:00 (11:00 UTC)
Westminster Abbey Choir, Philadelphia Philharmonic Orchestra, Riccardo Muti

FINLANDE : Yle Radio 1
23:10 (21:10 UTC)
City of Birmingham Symphony Choir, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo

FRANCE : Radio France / France Musique
22:00 (21:00 UTC)
Radio France Choir and Philharmonic Orchestra, Lahav Shani

GEORGIE : GPB Georgian Radio
15:00 (11:00 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra , Herbert von Karajan

ALLEMANDE

  • Deutschlandfunk Kultur
    21:30 (20:30 UTC)
    Berlin Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Vladimir Jurowski
  • BR Klassik
    20:05 (19:05 UTC)
    Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons
  • hr2-kultur
    20:04 (19:04 UTC)
    Arbeitsgemeinschaft der Frankfurter Chöre , Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Juraj Valčuha
  • MDR KLASSIK
    10:05 (09:05)
    MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt
  • MDR KULTUR
    10:05 (09:05 UTC)
    MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt
  • NDR Kultur
    20:03 (19:03 UTC)
    NDR Vocal Ensemble and  WDR Radio Choir Cologne, NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Andrew Manze
  • rbb Kultur
    Berlin Radio Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Kirill Petrenko
  • SR2 KulturRadio
    10:20 (09:20 UTC)
    Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein
  • SWR2
    20:05 (19:05 UTC)
    Gächinger Kantorei, SWR Symphony Orchestra, Roger Norrington
  • WDR 3
    20:04 (19:04 UTC)
    Orfeón Donostiarra, WDR Symphony Orchestra, Jukka-Pekka Saraste

GRECE : ERT Trito programma
21:10 (19:10 UTC)
La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall

HONGRIE : MTVA Bartók Rádió
10:50 (09:50 UTC)
Hungarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, János Kovács

ISLANDE : RUV Rás 1
14:03 (14:03 UTC)
Choir of the Icelandic Opera, Choir of Áskirkja Church, Hljómeyki singing group and Reykjavík Opera Choir, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Petri Sakari

IRLANDE : RTÉ lyric fm
13:00 (13:00 UTC)
RTÉ Philharmonic Choir, RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, Nathalie Stutzmann

ITALIE : RAI Radio3
20:00 (19:00 UTC)
Swedish Radio Choir and Eric Ericson Chamber Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Claudio Abbado

LETTONIE : Latvijas Radio 3 'Klasika'
11:05 (09:05 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons

LITUANIE : LRT KLASIKA
09:05 (07:05 UTC)
Kaunas State Choir, Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra, Gintaras Rinkevičius

MONTENEGRO : Radio Montenegro
21:20 (20:20 UTC)
Chicago Symphony Chorus and Orchestra, Riccardo Muti

PAYS-BAS : NPO Radio 4
14:00 (13:00 UTC)
Westminster Choir, Philadelphia Orchestra, Riccardo Muti

NEW ZEALAND

RNZ Concert
13:00 (9 March, midnight UTC)
Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Edo de Waart

NORWAY

NRK Kultur/Klassisk
19:03 (18:03 UTC)
Oslo Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

PORTUGAL

RTP Antena 2
21:00 (21:00 UTC)
New National Theatre Chorus, NHK Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Casado

ROMANIA

Radio România Cultural
11:00 (09:00 UTC)
Romanian Radio Academic Choir and Orchestra, Igor Markevitch

Radio România Muzical
10:00 (08:00 UTC)
Romanian Radio Academic Choir and Orchestra, Igor Markevitch

Radio România News
11:15 (09:15 UTC)
Romanian Radio Academic Choir and Orchestra, Igor Markevitch

SLOVAKIA

RTVS Rádio Devín
20:30 (19:30 UTC)
The Juilliard Chorus, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein

SPAIN

Catalunya Música
09:00 (08:00 UTC)
La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall

RTVE Radio Clásica
09:30 (08:30 UTC)
MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly

SWITZERLAND

RTS Espace 2
10 :00 (09 :00 UTC)
MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly

SRF 2

TURKEY

TRT Radio 3
19:00 (16:00 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan

UKRAINE

Ukrainian Radio

USA

YCMPR (Minnesota Public Radio)
20:45 (11 March, 02:45 UTC)
Minnesota Chorale, Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vanska

C24 (American Public Media)
09:33 and 20:33 (15:33 and 11 March, 02:33 UTC)
Choir of the Staatsoper Berlin, West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim

WFMT
14:00 (20:00 UTC)
Choir of the Staatsoper Berlin, West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim

KVNO
10:00 (16:00 UTC)
Radio Chorus Leipzig, Radio Chorus, Berlin, Children's Chorus of the Dresden Philharmonic Chorus, Gewandhaus Orchestra, Kurt Masur

NWPB
14:45 (22:45 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan

WGTE

WSHU
on Sunday Baroque
VOX BONA Chamber Choir of Kreuzkirche Bonn, Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall

WSMR
10:00 (15:00 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Leonard Bernstein

WUOL
16:00 (21:00 UTC)
Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique, Sir John Eliot Gardiner

VATICAN

Vatican Radio (Italian)
22 :00 (21 :00 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Bernard Haitink

Vatican Radio
09:00 (08:00 UTC) on Portuguese channel
11:00 (10:00 UTC) on all other languages channels
City of Birmingham Symphony Choir, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle

