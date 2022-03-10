Guerre en Ukraine : plus de 50 radios classiques diffuseront un message de paix à travers la diffusion de la 9e symphonie de Beethoven

AUSTRALIE : ABC Classic
10:00 (9 March, 23:00 UTC)
Sydney Philharmonia Choir, Australian World Orchestra, Alexander Briger
AUTRICHE : Ö1
11:30 (10:30 UTC)
BELGIQUE :
- RTBF Musiq3
09:20 (08:20 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons
- VRT Klara
11 March 09:00 (11 March, 08:00 UTC)
La Chapelle Royale and Collegium Vocale, Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, Philippe Herreweghe
BULGARIE : BNR Hristo Botev
21:00 (19:00 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan
CROATIE : HRT - HR3
11:00 (10:00 UTC)
HRT Choir and Ivan Goran Kovačić Choir, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, Lorin Maazel
CHYPRE : CBC RIKClassic
16:00 (14:00 UTC)
Swedish Radio Choir and Eric Ericson Chamber Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Claudio Abbado
RÉPUBLIQUE TCHÈQUE
- Czech Radio Vltava
09:20 (08:20 UTC)
Czech Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, Václav Neumann
- Czech Radio D-dur
20:00 (19:00 UTC)
Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique, Sir John Eliot Gardiner
ESTONIE : ERR Klassikaraadio
13:00 (11:00 UTC)
Westminster Abbey Choir, Philadelphia Philharmonic Orchestra, Riccardo Muti
FINLANDE : Yle Radio 1
23:10 (21:10 UTC)
City of Birmingham Symphony Choir, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo
FRANCE : Radio France / France Musique
22:00 (21:00 UTC)
Radio France Choir and Philharmonic Orchestra, Lahav Shani
GEORGIE : GPB Georgian Radio
15:00 (11:00 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra , Herbert von Karajan
ALLEMANDE
- Deutschlandfunk Kultur
21:30 (20:30 UTC)
Berlin Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Vladimir Jurowski
- BR Klassik
20:05 (19:05 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons
- hr2-kultur
20:04 (19:04 UTC)
Arbeitsgemeinschaft der Frankfurter Chöre , Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Juraj Valčuha
- MDR KLASSIK
10:05 (09:05)
MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt
- MDR KULTUR
10:05 (09:05 UTC)
MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt
- NDR Kultur
20:03 (19:03 UTC)
NDR Vocal Ensemble and WDR Radio Choir Cologne, NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Andrew Manze
- rbb Kultur
Berlin Radio Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Kirill Petrenko
- SR2 KulturRadio
10:20 (09:20 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein
- SWR2
20:05 (19:05 UTC)
Gächinger Kantorei, SWR Symphony Orchestra, Roger Norrington
- WDR 3
20:04 (19:04 UTC)
Orfeón Donostiarra, WDR Symphony Orchestra, Jukka-Pekka Saraste
GRECE : ERT Trito programma
21:10 (19:10 UTC)
La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall
HONGRIE : MTVA Bartók Rádió
10:50 (09:50 UTC)
Hungarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, János Kovács
ISLANDE : RUV Rás 1
14:03 (14:03 UTC)
Choir of the Icelandic Opera, Choir of Áskirkja Church, Hljómeyki singing group and Reykjavík Opera Choir, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Petri Sakari
IRLANDE : RTÉ lyric fm
13:00 (13:00 UTC)
RTÉ Philharmonic Choir, RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, Nathalie Stutzmann
ITALIE : RAI Radio3
20:00 (19:00 UTC)
Swedish Radio Choir and Eric Ericson Chamber Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Claudio Abbado
LETTONIE : Latvijas Radio 3 'Klasika'
11:05 (09:05 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons
LITUANIE : LRT KLASIKA
09:05 (07:05 UTC)
Kaunas State Choir, Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra, Gintaras Rinkevičius
MONTENEGRO : Radio Montenegro
21:20 (20:20 UTC)
Chicago Symphony Chorus and Orchestra, Riccardo Muti
PAYS-BAS : NPO Radio 4
14:00 (13:00 UTC)
Westminster Choir, Philadelphia Orchestra, Riccardo Muti
NEW ZEALAND
RNZ Concert
13:00 (9 March, midnight UTC)
Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Edo de Waart
NORWAY
NRK Kultur/Klassisk
19:03 (18:03 UTC)
Oslo Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor
PORTUGAL
RTP Antena 2
21:00 (21:00 UTC)
New National Theatre Chorus, NHK Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Casado
ROMANIA
Radio România Cultural
11:00 (09:00 UTC)
Romanian Radio Academic Choir and Orchestra, Igor Markevitch
Radio România Muzical
10:00 (08:00 UTC)
Romanian Radio Academic Choir and Orchestra, Igor Markevitch
Radio România News
11:15 (09:15 UTC)
Romanian Radio Academic Choir and Orchestra, Igor Markevitch
SLOVAKIA
RTVS Rádio Devín
20:30 (19:30 UTC)
The Juilliard Chorus, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein
SPAIN
Catalunya Música
09:00 (08:00 UTC)
La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall
RTVE Radio Clásica
09:30 (08:30 UTC)
MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly
SWITZERLAND
RTS Espace 2
10 :00 (09 :00 UTC)
MDR Radio Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Choir and Children Choir, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly
SRF 2
TURKEY
TRT Radio 3
19:00 (16:00 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan
UKRAINE
Ukrainian Radio
USA
YCMPR (Minnesota Public Radio)
20:45 (11 March, 02:45 UTC)
Minnesota Chorale, Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vanska
C24 (American Public Media)
09:33 and 20:33 (15:33 and 11 March, 02:33 UTC)
Choir of the Staatsoper Berlin, West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim
WFMT
14:00 (20:00 UTC)
Choir of the Staatsoper Berlin, West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim
KVNO
10:00 (16:00 UTC)
Radio Chorus Leipzig, Radio Chorus, Berlin, Children's Chorus of the Dresden Philharmonic Chorus, Gewandhaus Orchestra, Kurt Masur
NWPB
14:45 (22:45 UTC)
Wiener Singverein Choir, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan
WGTE
WSHU
on Sunday Baroque
VOX BONA Chamber Choir of Kreuzkirche Bonn, Le Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall
WSMR
10:00 (15:00 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Leonard Bernstein
WUOL
16:00 (21:00 UTC)
Monteverdi Choir, Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique, Sir John Eliot Gardiner
VATICAN
Vatican Radio (Italian)
22 :00 (21 :00 UTC)
Bavarian Radio Choir and Symphony Orchestra, Bernard Haitink
Vatican Radio
09:00 (08:00 UTC) on Portuguese channel
11:00 (10:00 UTC) on all other languages channels
City of Birmingham Symphony Choir, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle