Guerre en Ukraine : plus de 50 radios classiques diffuseront un message de paix à travers la diffusion de la 9e symphonie de Beethoven

Ce jeudi 10 mars 2022, plus de 50 chaînes classiques de l’UER en Europe et au-delà accorderont un temps d’antenne à la promotion de la paix, en diffusant une partie ou la totalité de la 9e Symphonie de Beethoven. Musiq3 participe à l’opération et diffusera le finale de la Neuvième à 9h20 dans L’odyssée de Pierre Solot.

Inspirée d’une initiative de Radio Roumanie, membre de l’UER, cette transmission sera entendue dans plus de 30 pays à différents moments de la journée, dans de nombreuses versions différentes de la même œuvre avec des musiciens choisis spécifiquement par chaque radiodiffuseur pour cette journée spéciale.

L’initiatrice du projet, Cristina Comandasu, rédactrice en chef de Radio România Muzical, déclare :

"Dans les moments difficiles, nous devons nous souvenir des symboles du meilleur de ce que nous sommes et de ce que nous représentons. Et quel meilleur symbole que l’un des chefs-d’œuvre de l’esprit créatif humain, la 9e Symphonie de Beethoven, avec son lien avec les notions de fraternité et de paix ? Depuis 50 ans, c’est l’hymne de l’Union européenne, qui cherche à défendre la valeur de chaque vie humaine, quelle qu’elle soit. Que vous écoutiez toute la symphonie ou seulement son dernier mouvement, elle vous liera aux valeurs qui fondent la société dans laquelle nous vivons et que certains meurent d’envie de défendre.

Radio Roumanie a développé cette initiative pour démontrer comment le pouvoir de la radio peut amplifier le soutien croissant à la paix et créer un mouvement uni à travers le continent."

Jean Philip De Tender, directeur général adjoint et directeur des médias de l’UER, a déclaré : "Grâce à cette initiative de diffusion conjointe de Radio Roumanie et d’un grand nombre de chaînes classiques, les organisations de radio de l’UER prouvent une fois de plus le pouvoir de la musique lorsqu’il s’agit d’apporter réconfort, compassion et soutien. Construire une multitude de ponts entre les êtres humains, les auditeurs de radio et les musiciens du monde entier, reste au cœur de nos valeurs de service public."