Fantastic Negrito déjà de retour avec un nouvel album

Grandfather Courage Tracklist :

01. Drifting Away (Acoustic)

02. Locked Down (Acoustic)

03. Highest Bidder (Acoustic)

04. They Go Low (Acoustic)

05. Nibbadip (Acoustic)

06. Oh Betty (Acoustic)

07. Man with No Name (Acoustic)

08. You Better Have a Gun (Acoustic)

09. Trudoo (Acoustic)

10. In My Head (Acoustic)

11. Virginia Soil (Acoustic)