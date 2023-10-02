Passer au contenu

Rock & Roll Attitude

Du monde de la poésie au rock'n'roll

Par Fanny Gillard / Laurent Rieppi via

Avec les Beach Boys, Iggy Pop, Kansas, Bloc Party, Michael Hedges, U2, James Taylor, Sally Taylor, Roxy Music, Roxy Music, Peter Gabriel, Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, John Lennon, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Waterboys, The Doors, Beatles, Derek and The Dominos, Nick Cave et David Bowie.

Poésie, ça vient du grec "faire, créer". Avec les mots, le poète fait et créé ce qu’il veut. Eh bien, le rock c’est pareil. Au 20e siècle, la poésie, on la crie, on la vit ! Une chanson, ce n’est rien d’autre qu’un texte chanté et mis en musique, une poésie musicale donc. La poésie, à l’instar de la musique nous remet en contact avec notre existence en stimulant notre inconscient. C’est un moyen d’atteindre ce qu’il y a de plus vrai, de plus sensible en soi en mettant du sens sur certains mots. On y trouve des réponses impossibles à exprimer de manière spontanée. Mais elle peut aussi avoir une simple fonction esthétique et ludique.

 

