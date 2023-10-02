Du monde de la poésie au rock'n'roll

Poésie, ça vient du grec "faire, créer". Avec les mots, le poète fait et créé ce qu’il veut. Eh bien, le rock c’est pareil. Au 20e siècle, la poésie, on la crie, on la vit ! Une chanson, ce n’est rien d’autre qu’un texte chanté et mis en musique, une poésie musicale donc. La poésie, à l’instar de la musique nous remet en contact avec notre existence en stimulant notre inconscient. C’est un moyen d’atteindre ce qu’il y a de plus vrai, de plus sensible en soi en mettant du sens sur certains mots. On y trouve des réponses impossibles à exprimer de manière spontanée. Mais elle peut aussi avoir une simple fonction esthétique et ludique.