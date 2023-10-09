Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 octobre 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Smokey The Bear

The Tailgators R N R Til The Cows Come Home

Omar, J.Vaughan, L A Barton Good Lover

Alan Haynes & The Stepchildren The Seventh Son

Mike Morgan & The Crawl Frankie S Blues

Smokin Joe Kubek Back Door Man

Bugs Henderson Rebel Rouser

Stevie Ray Vaughan They Call Me Guitar Hurricane

Angela Strehli 20% Alcohol

Denny Freeman Takin Off

Doyle Bramhall Ii Bird Nest On The Wall

ANSON FUNDERBURGH & The Rockets TORE UP

DOUG SAHM & The Last Texas Bb SOMETHING TO REMEMBER YOU BY

The West Side Horns You Got Me Dizzy

Guy Forsyth Band I M A Hog For You

Johnny Winter Don T Drink Whiskey

Johnny Winter Death Of Me

Johnny Winter Voodoo Twist

Johnny Winter Road Runner

Johnny Winter Easy Lovin Girl

Johnny Winter School Day Blues

Johnny Winter Rockin Pneumonia

Johnny Winter Broke And Lonely

Johnny Winter Parchman Farm

Johnny Winter Creepy

Johnny Winter Kind Hearted Woman

Johnny Winter Out Of Sight

Johnny Winter Coming Up Fast

Johnny Winter Moth Balls

Johnny Winter Tramp

Johnny Winter Gangster Of Love

Johnny Winter That S What Love Does

Pee Wee Crayton Poppa Stoppa

Pee Wee Crayton Long After Hours

Pee Wee Crayton The Telephone Is Ringin

Pee Wee Crayton Little Bitty Things

Pee Wee Crayton Blues After Hours

Pee Wee Crayton Do Unto Others

Pee Wee Crayton Texas Hop

Pee Wee Crayton Things I Used To Do

Pee Wee Crayton Long Tall Texan

Pee Wee Crayton Red Rose Boogie

Pee Wee Crayton Every Night

Pee Wee Crayton Rock Island Blues

Pee Wee Crayton Runnin Wild

Pee Wee Crayton Fiddle De Dee

Pee Wee Crayton You Were Wrong