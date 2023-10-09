Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 octobre 2023

|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
Smokey The Bear
The Tailgators
R N R Til The Cows Come Home
Omar, J.Vaughan, L A Barton
Good Lover
Alan Haynes & The Stepchildren
The Seventh Son
Mike Morgan & The Crawl
Frankie S Blues
Smokin Joe Kubek
Back Door Man
Bugs Henderson
Rebel Rouser
Stevie Ray Vaughan
They Call Me Guitar Hurricane
Angela Strehli
20% Alcohol
Denny Freeman
Takin Off
Doyle Bramhall Ii
Bird Nest On The Wall
ANSON FUNDERBURGH & The Rockets
TORE UP
DOUG SAHM & The Last Texas Bb
SOMETHING TO REMEMBER YOU BY
The West Side Horns
You Got Me Dizzy
Guy Forsyth Band
I M A Hog For You
Johnny Winter
Don T Drink Whiskey
Johnny Winter
Death Of Me
Johnny Winter
Voodoo Twist
Johnny Winter
Road Runner
Johnny Winter
Easy Lovin Girl
Johnny Winter
School Day Blues
Johnny Winter
Rockin Pneumonia
Johnny Winter
Broke And Lonely
Johnny Winter
Parchman Farm
Johnny Winter
Creepy
Johnny Winter
Kind Hearted Woman
Johnny Winter
Out Of Sight
Johnny Winter
Coming Up Fast
Johnny Winter
Moth Balls
Johnny Winter
Tramp
Johnny Winter
Gangster Of Love
Johnny Winter
That S What Love Does
Pee Wee Crayton
Poppa Stoppa
Pee Wee Crayton
Long After Hours
Pee Wee Crayton
The Telephone Is Ringin
Pee Wee Crayton
Little Bitty Things
Pee Wee Crayton
Blues After Hours
Pee Wee Crayton
Do Unto Others
Pee Wee Crayton
Texas Hop
Pee Wee Crayton
Things I Used To Do
Pee Wee Crayton
Long Tall Texan
Pee Wee Crayton
Red Rose Boogie
Pee Wee Crayton
Every Night
Pee Wee Crayton
Rock Island Blues
Pee Wee Crayton
Runnin Wild
Pee Wee Crayton
Fiddle De Dee
Pee Wee Crayton
You Were Wrong
Pee Wee Crayton
But On The Other Hand