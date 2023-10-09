Passer au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 octobre 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l’univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Smokey The Bear

The Tailgators

R N R Til The Cows Come Home

Omar, J.Vaughan, L A Barton

Good Lover

Alan Haynes & The Stepchildren

The Seventh Son

Mike Morgan & The Crawl

Frankie S Blues

Smokin Joe Kubek

Back Door Man

Bugs Henderson

Rebel Rouser

Stevie Ray Vaughan

They Call Me Guitar Hurricane

Angela Strehli

20% Alcohol

Denny Freeman

Takin Off

Doyle Bramhall Ii

Bird Nest On The Wall

ANSON FUNDERBURGH & The Rockets

TORE UP

DOUG SAHM & The Last Texas Bb

SOMETHING TO REMEMBER YOU BY

The West Side Horns

You Got Me Dizzy

Guy Forsyth Band

I M A Hog For You
   

Johnny Winter

Don T Drink Whiskey

Johnny Winter

Death Of Me

Johnny Winter

Voodoo Twist

Johnny Winter

Road Runner

Johnny Winter

Easy Lovin Girl

Johnny Winter

School Day Blues

Johnny Winter

Rockin Pneumonia

Johnny Winter

Broke And Lonely

Johnny Winter

Parchman Farm

Johnny Winter

Creepy

Johnny Winter

Kind Hearted Woman

Johnny Winter

Out Of Sight

Johnny Winter

Coming Up Fast

Johnny Winter

Moth Balls

Johnny Winter

Tramp

Johnny Winter

Gangster Of Love

Johnny Winter

That S What Love Does
   

Pee Wee Crayton

Poppa Stoppa

Pee Wee Crayton

Long After Hours

Pee Wee Crayton

The Telephone Is Ringin

Pee Wee Crayton

Little Bitty Things

Pee Wee Crayton

Blues After Hours

Pee Wee Crayton

Do Unto Others

Pee Wee Crayton

Texas Hop

Pee Wee Crayton

Things I Used To Do

Pee Wee Crayton

Long Tall Texan

Pee Wee Crayton

Red Rose Boogie

Pee Wee Crayton

Every Night

Pee Wee Crayton

Rock Island Blues

Pee Wee Crayton

Runnin Wild

Pee Wee Crayton

Fiddle De Dee

Pee Wee Crayton

You Were Wrong

Pee Wee Crayton

But On The Other Hand

