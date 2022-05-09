Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 mai 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Terraplane Blues
|
The Excellos
|
Everybody S Body
|
Richard Johnston
|
Do The Bomp
|
Joe Price
|
Joel S Guitar Stomp
|
James Harman / Kid Ramos
|
Goin To Court Part 2
|
Tim Easton
|
Four Queens
|
The Juveniles
|
Hey Bo Diddley
|
Bob Log Iii
|
Boob Scotch
|
Soledad Brothers
|
Lay Down This Wolrd
|
Mojo Nixon / Skid Ropper
|
I M In Love With Your Girlfriend
|
South Filthy
|
Straight A S In Love
|
Petit Vodo
|
Georgia Woman
|
Terry Stamp
|
Juke Box Natural
|
Hasil Adkins
|
I Want Some Lovin
|
Workshop
|
A Woman Is More Than A Box
|
Josh Graves
|
Flatt Lonesome
|
Rising Sons
|
If The River Was Whiskey
|
Stephen Miller
|
Pipeliner
|
Blues Image
|
Pay My Dues
|
Link Wray
|
Snag
|
Mc Kenna Mendelson Mainline
|
Ramblin On My Mind
|
Catfish Hodge
|
Color Tv Blues
|
Nitzinger
|
Texas Blues
|
Joe Cocker
|
High Time We Went
|
Carroll County Ramblers
|
Oh Suzanna
|
Bill Monroe
|
Little Joe
|
Lester Flatt
|
Drink The Mash Talk The Trash
|
Red Allen & The Kentuckians
|
Out On The Ocean
|
Carl Story
|
Will There Be A Traffic Light
|
Son Seals
|
Blue Shadows Fallin
|
Roosevelt Sykes
|
Boot That Thing
|
Memphis Slim
|
Grinder Man Blues
|
Jessie Mae Hemphill
|
Chicken And Gravy
|
Juke Boy Bonner
|
She Turns Me On
|
Mickey Baker
|
Hey Little Girl
|
Big John Wrencher
|
Third Degree
|
Johnny Ace
|
Don T You Know
|
U.P. Wilson & Paul Orta
|
Hideway
|
Dr Ross
|
Boogie Disease N° 2
|
Tommy Johnson
|
Canned Heat Blues
|
K.C. Douglas
|
Mercury Boogie
|
Jimmy Wilson / Lafayette Thomas
|
A Woman Is To Blame
|
Eddie Bo
|
Hey Bo
|
Professor Longhair
|
Big Chief
|
Roy Brown
|
Love For Sale
|
Hound Dog Taylor
|
I Held My Baby Last Night