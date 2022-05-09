RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 mai 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Terraplane Blues

The Excellos

Everybody S Body

Richard Johnston

Do The Bomp

Joe Price

Joel S Guitar Stomp

James Harman / Kid Ramos

Goin To Court Part 2

Tim Easton

Four Queens

The Juveniles

Hey Bo Diddley

Bob Log Iii

Boob Scotch

Soledad Brothers

Lay Down This Wolrd

Mojo Nixon / Skid Ropper

I M In Love With Your Girlfriend

South Filthy

Straight A S In Love

Petit Vodo

Georgia Woman

Terry Stamp

Juke Box Natural

Hasil Adkins

I Want Some Lovin

Workshop

A Woman Is More Than A Box

   

Josh Graves

Flatt Lonesome

Rising Sons

If The River Was Whiskey

Stephen Miller

Pipeliner

Blues Image

Pay My Dues

Link Wray

Snag

Mc Kenna Mendelson Mainline

Ramblin On My Mind

Catfish Hodge

Color Tv Blues

Nitzinger

Texas Blues

Joe Cocker

High Time We Went
   

Carroll County Ramblers

Oh Suzanna

Bill Monroe

Little Joe

Lester Flatt

Drink The Mash Talk The Trash

Red Allen & The Kentuckians

Out On The Ocean

Carl Story

Will There Be A Traffic Light
   

Son Seals

Blue Shadows Fallin

Roosevelt Sykes

Boot That Thing

Memphis Slim

Grinder Man Blues

Jessie Mae Hemphill

Chicken And Gravy

Juke Boy Bonner

She Turns Me On

Mickey Baker

Hey Little Girl

Big John Wrencher

Third Degree

Johnny Ace

Don T You Know

U.P. Wilson & Paul Orta

Hideway

Dr Ross

Boogie Disease N° 2

Tommy Johnson

Canned Heat Blues

K.C. Douglas

Mercury Boogie

Jimmy Wilson / Lafayette Thomas

A Woman Is To Blame

Eddie Bo

Hey Bo

Professor Longhair

Big Chief

Roy Brown

Love For Sale

Hound Dog Taylor

I Held My Baby Last Night

 

