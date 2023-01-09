|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
One Kind Favor
Doug Deming & Jewel Tones
Goodbye Baby
The Soul Drivers
Strollin With Bone
Jumpin Johnny And The Blues Party
She Said You Said I Said
Danny Morris
Do You Meant It
The West Coast Playboys
One Bad Stud
Mark Hummel
Ease My Mind
Johnny Otis
Mumblin Molie
King Curtis
The Dog
Jeanne & The Darlings
Soul Girl
Joe Tex
You Re Right Ray Charles
Rhonda Washington
I Ll Kick A Brick
Barbara Acklin
Be By My Side
Mable John
More Lovin
The Isley Bros / Jimi Hendrix
Wild Little Tiger
The Mirettes
In The Midnight Hour
Tom Mc Farland
You Re Killing Me
Hungry Chuck
Watch The Trucks Goes By
Hub
The Boogie Man
Pride And Glory
I Hate Your Guts
Eric Quincy Tate
Honky Tonk Man
A.B. Skhy
Groovin
Nelson Norwood
Dixie Cup
Crowbar
Highway 61
Tim Hardin
Airmobile
Redwing
Hogtied
The Blasters
24 Hours A Day
Danny Gatton
Dancin Shoes
Bruce Cockburn
When You Give It Away
Solomon Burke
Stepchild
John Lee Hooker
I Don T Want Nobody Else
Bill Perry
Trouble In The Shotgun
Mighty Mo Rodgers
No Regrets
Dick Heyman
In The Heat Of The Night
J.Whiterspoon / Jack Mc Duff
Im Gonna Move Outskirts Of Town
Tom Dotson
Little School Song
Buster Brown
John Henry
Charles Brown
Driftin
Furry Lewis
Casey Jones
Cedell Davis
I Laid And I Wondered
Elmore James
Dark And Dreary
Howlin Wolf
Worried About My Baby
Magic Slim
Teardrop
Tampa Red
Let Me Play With Your Poodle
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 janvier2023
