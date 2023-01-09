Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 9 janvier2023

il y a 23 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

One Kind Favor

Doug Deming & Jewel Tones

Goodbye Baby

The Soul Drivers

Strollin With Bone

Jumpin Johnny And The Blues Party

She Said You Said I Said

Danny Morris

Do You Meant It

The West Coast Playboys

One Bad Stud

Mark Hummel

Ease My Mind
   

Johnny Otis

Mumblin Molie

King Curtis

The Dog

Jeanne & The Darlings

Soul Girl

Joe Tex

You Re Right Ray Charles

Rhonda Washington

I Ll Kick A Brick

Barbara Acklin

Be By My Side

Mable John

More Lovin

The Isley Bros / Jimi Hendrix

Wild Little Tiger

The Mirettes

In The Midnight Hour
   

Tom Mc Farland

You Re Killing Me

Hungry Chuck

Watch The Trucks Goes By

Hub

The Boogie Man

Pride And Glory

I Hate Your Guts

Eric Quincy Tate

Honky Tonk Man

A.B. Skhy

Groovin

Nelson Norwood

Dixie Cup

Crowbar

Highway 61

Tim Hardin

Airmobile

Redwing

Hogtied

The Blasters

24 Hours A Day

Danny Gatton

Dancin Shoes

Bruce Cockburn

When You Give It Away
   

Solomon Burke

Stepchild

John Lee Hooker

I Don T Want Nobody Else

Bill Perry

Trouble In The Shotgun

Mighty Mo Rodgers

No Regrets

Dick Heyman

In The Heat Of The Night

J.Whiterspoon / Jack Mc Duff

Im Gonna Move Outskirts Of Town

Tom Dotson

Little School Song

Buster Brown

John Henry

Charles Brown

Driftin

Furry Lewis

Casey Jones

Cedell Davis

I Laid And I Wondered

Elmore James

Dark And Dreary

Howlin Wolf

Worried About My Baby

Magic Slim

Teardrop

Tampa Red

Let Me Play With Your Poodle

