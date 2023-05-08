Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 8 mai 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat You Am What You Am

Odell Brown & The Organ - Izers Hard To Handle

Tower Of Power Ball And Chain

Junior Walker & The All Stars Mark Anthony Speaks

Ike & Tina Turner Prisoner Of Love

Sam & Dave If She Ll Still Have Me

The Chi-Lites For God S Sake

Rob Rio Down The Road Apiece

David Ronaldo & The Dice World S End Blues

Lauren Anderson Never Too Late

Tony Holiday Rob And Steal

Tony Holiday Get By

Tony Holiday She S So Cold

Ticket West & Greg Izor Living Day To Day

Teegarden & Van Winckle She Caught The Katy

Jesse Colin Young Born In Chicago

Paul Revere & The Raiders Goin To Memphis

Rick Nelson I M Walkin

Nicky Hopkins Pig S Boogie

New Riders Of The Purple Sage I Don T Need No Doctor

Mungo Jerry In The Summertime

Van Morrison Ro Ro Rosey

Chicago Takin It On Uptown

Evergreen Blues W.L.A

David Peel & The Lower East Side Mother Where Is My Father

James Gang Funk 48

The Rocking Ghosts Shakin All Over

The Rocking Ghosts In The Mood

The Rocking Ghosts Slow Down

The Rocking Ghosts Vilja Oh Vilja

The Rocking Ghosts Skinny Minny

Ike & Tina Turner Dust My Broom

Johnny Young I Got It

Johnny Young Kid Mama Blues

Johnny Young My Train Fare Out Of Town

Johnny Young All I Want For My Breakfast

Johnny Young Woop It Up

Johnny Young Wild Wild Woman

Johnny Young Keep Your Nose Out Of My B

Johnny Young Stop Breaking Down

Johnny Young Johnny S Jump

Johnny Young Deal The Cards

Johnny Young Stealin

Johnny Young Moanin And Groanin

Johnny Young Slam Hammer

Albert Collins Baby What You Want Me To Do