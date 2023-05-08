Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 8 mai 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

You Am What You Am

Odell Brown & The Organ - Izers

Hard To Handle

Tower Of Power

Ball And Chain

Junior Walker & The All Stars

Mark Anthony Speaks

Ike & Tina Turner

Prisoner Of Love

Sam & Dave

If She Ll Still Have Me

The Chi-Lites

For God S Sake
   

Rob Rio

Down The Road Apiece

David Ronaldo & The Dice

World S End Blues

Lauren Anderson

Never Too Late

Tony Holiday

Rob And Steal

Tony Holiday

Get By

Tony Holiday

She  S So Cold

Ticket West & Greg Izor

Living Day To Day
   

Teegarden & Van Winckle

She Caught The Katy

Jesse Colin Young

Born In Chicago

Paul Revere & The Raiders

Goin To Memphis

Rick Nelson

I M Walkin

Nicky Hopkins

Pig S Boogie

New Riders Of The Purple Sage

I Don T Need No Doctor

Mungo Jerry

In The Summertime

Van Morrison

Ro Ro Rosey

Chicago

Takin It On Uptown

Evergreen Blues

W.L.A

David Peel & The Lower East Side

Mother Where Is My Father

James Gang

Funk 48

The Rocking Ghosts

Shakin All Over

The Rocking Ghosts

In The Mood

The Rocking Ghosts

Slow Down

The Rocking Ghosts

Vilja Oh Vilja

The Rocking Ghosts

Skinny Minny
   

Ike & Tina Turner

Dust My Broom

Johnny Young

I Got It

Johnny Young

Kid Mama Blues

Johnny Young

My Train Fare Out Of Town

Johnny Young

All I Want For My Breakfast

Johnny Young

Woop It Up

Johnny Young

Wild Wild Woman

Johnny Young

Keep Your Nose Out Of My B

Johnny Young

Stop Breaking Down

Johnny Young

Johnny S Jump

Johnny Young

Deal The Cards

Johnny Young

Stealin

Johnny Young

Moanin And Groanin

Johnny Young

Slam Hammer

Albert Collins

Baby What You Want Me To Do

Albert Collins

Deep Freeze
   

