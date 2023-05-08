Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 8 mai 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
You Am What You Am
|
Odell Brown & The Organ - Izers
|
Hard To Handle
|
Tower Of Power
|
Ball And Chain
|
Junior Walker & The All Stars
|
Mark Anthony Speaks
|
Ike & Tina Turner
|
Prisoner Of Love
|
Sam & Dave
|
If She Ll Still Have Me
|
The Chi-Lites
|
For God S Sake
|
Rob Rio
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
David Ronaldo & The Dice
|
World S End Blues
|
Lauren Anderson
|
Never Too Late
|
Tony Holiday
|
Rob And Steal
|
Tony Holiday
|
Get By
|
Tony Holiday
|
She S So Cold
|
Ticket West & Greg Izor
|
Living Day To Day
|
Teegarden & Van Winckle
|
She Caught The Katy
|
Jesse Colin Young
|
Born In Chicago
|
Paul Revere & The Raiders
|
Goin To Memphis
|
Rick Nelson
|
I M Walkin
|
Nicky Hopkins
|
Pig S Boogie
|
New Riders Of The Purple Sage
|
I Don T Need No Doctor
|
Mungo Jerry
|
In The Summertime
|
Van Morrison
|
Ro Ro Rosey
|
Chicago
|
Takin It On Uptown
|
Evergreen Blues
|
W.L.A
|
David Peel & The Lower East Side
|
Mother Where Is My Father
|
James Gang
|
Funk 48
|
The Rocking Ghosts
|
Shakin All Over
|
The Rocking Ghosts
|
In The Mood
|
The Rocking Ghosts
|
Slow Down
|
The Rocking Ghosts
|
Vilja Oh Vilja
|
The Rocking Ghosts
|
Skinny Minny
|
Ike & Tina Turner
|
Dust My Broom
|
Johnny Young
|
I Got It
|
Johnny Young
|
Kid Mama Blues
|
Johnny Young
|
My Train Fare Out Of Town
|
Johnny Young
|
All I Want For My Breakfast
|
Johnny Young
|
Woop It Up
|
Johnny Young
|
Wild Wild Woman
|
Johnny Young
|
Keep Your Nose Out Of My B
|
Johnny Young
|
Stop Breaking Down
|
Johnny Young
|
Johnny S Jump
|
Johnny Young
|
Deal The Cards
|
Johnny Young
|
Stealin
|
Johnny Young
|
Moanin And Groanin
|
Johnny Young
|
Slam Hammer
|
Albert Collins
|
Baby What You Want Me To Do
|
Albert Collins
|
Deep Freeze