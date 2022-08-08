Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 8 aout 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
Breathe Easy
Evan Johns
Me And You, You And Me
Delbert Mc Clinton
The Sun Is Shining
Ronnie Earl
Maxwell Mudcat & Per
Slo Leak
Elvis Slept Here
Gwyn Ashton
The Sun Don T Shine
Jerry Garcia
Hey Bo Diddley / Hideway
Nick Gravenites
I Ve Gotta Find My Baby
Tracy Nelson
New Truck
Corgy Siegel
I M A King Bee
Sam Lay
Hound Dog / Beethoven
Nick Gravenites
Drinkin Wine
Christine Mc Vie
Crazy Bout My Baby
Dave Peabody
I Got A Gal
Duffy Power
Rosie
Savoy Brown Blues Band
I Ain T Supersticious
Mahogany
Coolin
Climax Blues Band
Everything S Gonna Be Alright
Gerry Lochran
So Much Trouble
Jellybread
River S Invitation
Key Largo
Stranger In My Own Town
Bob Pearce Blues Band
I Ainn T No Eddie Kirkland
Martha Velez
In My Girlish Days
John Dummer Blues Band
Run Around
Smokestack Lightning
Watch Your Step
The Surfaris
Hiawatha
The Surfaris
Point Panic
The Surfaris
Wipe Out
The Surfaris
Comin Home
The Surfaris
Waikiki Run
Big Joe Williams / Hopkins
Razor Sharp Blues
Smokey Wilson
88th Street Blues
Zuzu Bolin
Why Dont You Eat Where…
Tampa Red
She S Dynamite
Tampa Red
Rambler S Blues
Snooky Pryor / Sunnyland
Going Back On The Road
Willie Love / Little Milton
Vanity Dresser Boogie
Little Johnny Jones
Wait Baby
Elmore James
Hawaiian Boogie
Louis Jordan
Buzz Me
Big Joe Turner
Hide And Seek Boogie
Speckled Red
Wright String Wrong Yoyo
Eddie Clearwater
I Was Gone
Syl Johnson
She S So Fine
Willie Wright
I M Gonna Leave You Baby
John Primer
That S What Love Will Make
