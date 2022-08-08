RTBFPasser au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 8 aout 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Breathe Easy

Evan Johns

Me And You, You And Me

Delbert Mc Clinton

The Sun Is Shining

Ronnie Earl

Maxwell Mudcat & Per

Slo Leak

Elvis Slept Here

Gwyn Ashton

The Sun Don T Shine

Jerry Garcia

Hey Bo Diddley / Hideway

Nick Gravenites

I Ve Gotta Find My Baby

Tracy Nelson

New Truck

Corgy Siegel

I M A King Bee

Sam Lay

Hound Dog / Beethoven

Nick Gravenites

Drinkin Wine
   

Christine Mc Vie

Crazy Bout My Baby

Dave Peabody

I Got A Gal

Duffy Power

Rosie

Savoy Brown Blues Band

I Ain T Supersticious

Mahogany

Coolin

Climax Blues Band

Everything S Gonna Be Alright

Gerry Lochran

So Much Trouble

Jellybread

River S Invitation

Key Largo

Stranger In My Own Town

Bob Pearce Blues Band

I Ainn T No Eddie Kirkland

Martha Velez

In My Girlish Days

John Dummer Blues Band

Run Around

Smokestack Lightning

Watch Your Step
   

The Surfaris

Hiawatha

The Surfaris

Point Panic

The Surfaris

Wipe Out

The Surfaris

Comin Home

The Surfaris

Waikiki Run
   

Big Joe Williams / Hopkins

Razor Sharp Blues

Smokey Wilson

88th Street Blues

Zuzu Bolin

Why Dont You Eat Where…

Tampa Red

She S Dynamite

Tampa Red

Rambler S Blues

Snooky Pryor / Sunnyland

Going Back On The Road

Willie Love / Little Milton

Vanity Dresser Boogie

Little Johnny Jones

Wait Baby

Elmore James

Hawaiian Boogie

Louis Jordan

Buzz Me

Big Joe Turner

Hide And Seek Boogie

Speckled Red

Wright String Wrong Yoyo

Eddie Clearwater

I Was Gone

Syl Johnson

She S So Fine

Willie Wright

I M Gonna Leave You Baby

John Primer

That S What Love Will Make

