Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 7 novembre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Lewis Boogie
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Just Because
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Good Rockin Tonight
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Carry Me Back To Ol Virg
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Ubangi Stomp
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
It Ll Be Me Fast Version
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
I M Feelin Sorry
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
In The Mood
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
John Henry
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Johnny Be Goode Solo
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Hello Hello Baby
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
I Ve Been Twistin
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Whole Lotta Shakin Goin O
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Down The Line
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
High School Confidential
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Crazy Arms
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Mean Woman Blues
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Corrina Corrina
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Baby Hold Me Close
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Honey Hush
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
I M On Fire
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Who Will The Next Fool Be
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Great Balls Of Fire Medley
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Harbour Lights
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Drinkin Wine Spoode O Dee
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
What I D Say
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Rockin My Life Away
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Wild One
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Keep My Motor Runnin
|
J.L.Lewis / B. Springsteen
|
Pink Cadillac
|
J.L.Lewis / J. Fogerty
|
Travelin Band
|
J.L.Lewis / R.Starr
|
Sweet Little Sixteen
|
Guitar Jr
|
Go To The Mardi Gras
|
Jimmy Whiterspoon
|
Time S Gettin Tougher
|
Bobby Bland
|
Touch Of The Blues
|
Dr Ross
|
General Motor Blues
|
Son Thomas
|
Rollin And Tumblin
|
James Cotton
|
Black Nights
|
Otis Spann / J. Cotton
|
Feelin Good
|
Johnny Young / J. Cotton
|
I M Having A Ball
|
Muddy Waters / J. Cotton
|
Deep Down In Florida
|
Otis Spann / J. Cotton
|
Jack Knife
|
Country Jim Bledsoe
|
Hollywood Boogie
|
Honey Boy Edwards
|
You Better Move On
|
Little Temple
|
What A Mistake
|
Little Temple
|
Mean And Evil
|
Lonnie Brooks
|
Sweet Little Angel