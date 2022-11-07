Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 7 novembre 2022

il y a 8 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Jerry Lee Lewis

Lewis Boogie

Jerry Lee Lewis

Just Because

Jerry Lee Lewis

Good Rockin Tonight

Jerry Lee Lewis

Carry Me Back To Ol Virg

Jerry Lee Lewis

Ubangi Stomp

Jerry Lee Lewis

It Ll Be Me Fast Version

Jerry Lee Lewis

I M Feelin Sorry

Jerry Lee Lewis

In The Mood

Jerry Lee Lewis

John Henry

Jerry Lee Lewis

Johnny Be Goode Solo

Jerry Lee Lewis

Hello Hello Baby

Jerry Lee Lewis

I Ve Been Twistin

Jerry Lee Lewis

Whole Lotta Shakin Goin O

Jerry Lee Lewis

Down The Line

Jerry Lee Lewis

High School Confidential

Jerry Lee Lewis

Crazy Arms

Jerry Lee Lewis

Mean Woman Blues

Jerry Lee Lewis

Corrina Corrina

Jerry Lee Lewis

Baby Hold Me Close

Jerry Lee Lewis

Honey Hush

Jerry Lee Lewis

I M On Fire

Jerry Lee Lewis

Who Will The Next Fool Be

Jerry Lee Lewis

Great Balls Of Fire Medley

Jerry Lee Lewis

Harbour Lights

Jerry Lee Lewis

Drinkin Wine Spoode O Dee

Jerry Lee Lewis

What I D Say

Jerry Lee Lewis

Rockin My Life Away

Jerry Lee Lewis

Wild One

Jerry Lee Lewis

Keep My Motor Runnin

J.L.Lewis / B. Springsteen

Pink Cadillac

J.L.Lewis / J. Fogerty

Travelin Band

J.L.Lewis / R.Starr

Sweet Little Sixteen
   

Guitar Jr

Go To The Mardi Gras

Jimmy Whiterspoon

Time S Gettin Tougher

Bobby Bland

Touch Of The Blues

Dr Ross

General Motor Blues

Son Thomas

Rollin And Tumblin

James Cotton

Black Nights

Otis Spann / J. Cotton

Feelin Good

Johnny Young / J. Cotton

I M Having A Ball

Muddy Waters / J. Cotton

Deep Down In Florida

Otis Spann / J. Cotton

Jack Knife

Country Jim Bledsoe

Hollywood Boogie

Honey Boy Edwards

You Better Move On

Little Temple

What A Mistake

Little Temple

Mean And Evil

Lonnie Brooks

Sweet Little Angel

 

