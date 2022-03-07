|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
John Lee Hooker Boogie
|
Lil George & The Shufflin Hungarians
|
Y'll Learned To Rock
|
A.J. Croce
|
Which Way Steinway
|
Charley Musselwhite
|
Miss Bessie
|
Twist Turner
|
Listen To The Blues
|
The Slamhound Hunters
|
Lawnmover
|
Mud Boy & The Neutrons
|
Bo Diddley
|
Hasil Adkins
|
Tell Me Baby
|
Hasil Adkins
|
Walk And Talk With Me
|
Terry Stamp
|
Mondo Jumping
|
Terry Stamp
|
Rock Candy
|
Terry Stamp
|
Black Guitar
|
Terry Stamp
|
Brushin With The Law
|
King Uszniewicz & The Uszniewisztone
|
Little Latin Lupe Lu
|
Lou Reed
|
Video Violence
|
Ian Hunter
|
Once Bitten Twice Shy
|
London Cowboys
|
Hooked Line & Sinker
|
Kevin Ayers
|
Stranger In Blue Suede Shoes
|
Jonathan Richman & Modern Lov
|
Back In The Usa
|
Reggie Knighton
|
Every Night
|
Blake Xolton
|
Powder Puff
|
Tav Falco
|
Ditch Diggin
|
Willie Loco Alexander
|
Taxi-Stand Diane
|
Iggy Pop
|
Louie Louie
|
Velevet Underground
|
Rock And Roll
|
Alan Vega
|
Video Babe
|
New York Dolls
|
Stranded In The Jungle
|
Sylvain Sylvain
|
14th Street Beat
|
Johnny Thunders / S. Marriott
|
Daddy Rolling Stone
|
Jim Carroll
|
It S Too Late
|
Dave Alexander
|
Blue Tumbleweed
|
Fred Mc Dowell
|
Levee Camp Blues
|
John Delafosse
|
Oh Negress
|
C.J.Chenier
|
Used And Abused
|
David Honeyboy Edwards
|
Swwet Home Chicago
|
Lightning Hopkins
|
I Mean Goodbye
|
Billy Boy Arnold
|
Rockinitis
|
George Hca Smith
|
Loose Screws
|
George Hca Smith / Pete Lewis
|
Times Won T Be Hard
|
Icky Renrut
|
Ho Ho
|
Jimmy Dawkins
|
Jamming Guitar
|
Lazy Lester
|
I M A Man
|
Smokey Wilson
|
88th Street Blues
|
James Cotton
|
Oh Baby
|
Bukka White
|
Alabama Blues
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 7 mars 2022
