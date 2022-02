Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 7 février 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Whiskey Headed Woman N°2

The J. Ann C Trio Night Train

Don Leady Blue Cumbia

Muddy Gurdy Tell Me You Love Me

Muddy Gurdy Lord Help The Poor And Need

Muddy Gurdy Chain Gang

Tiffany Pollack Spit On Your Grave

Colin Linden Right Shoe Wrong Foot

The Tailgators Hog Groove

Nighthawk Jackson On My Mind

Loaded Dice Blues For Sale

Greg Fingers Taylor Whisper

Shawn Pittman East Side Groove

The Paldins Re "Jive"Inated

Q 65 Spoonful

Q 65 80% - 0

Indiscrimination Whishful Thinking

Livin Blues Bamboozle Song

Free Lance Band Party Time

Cuby & The Blizzards You Don T Know

Crazy Casey & Golden Earrings Crazy Casey

Rob Hoeke Bw Quartet You Are My Sunshine

Barrelhouse Bailey Dedicated To Lofton

Oscar Benton Blues Band Hurt My Feelings

Blues Dimension I Ain T Supersticious

The Bintangs Signifying Monkey

Kraaijeveld Mona Lisa

Carlsberg Can T Beat The Kid

Brainbox Dark Rose

Barrelhouse Get Like You Used To Be

Billy The Kid Emerson The Woodshuck

J.B. Hutto 20% Alcohol

J.T. Brown Brown's Boogie

Sam Lay Blues Band Asked Her For Water

Sleepy John Estes Laura Had A Dream

Shakey Jake Shakey's Blues

Luther Johnson Jr Boogin In The Dark

The Chicago String Band I Got To Find That Woman

Brownie Mc Ghee Pawnshop Blues

Alonzo Scales / Mc Ghee My Baby Like To Shuffle

Ralph Willis / Mc Ghee I M Gonna Rock

Sticks Mc Ghee & Brownie Mc Ghee Drinkin Wine Spoode O Dee

Golden Gate Quartet I Want To Know

Golden Gate Quartet I Found Out

Joe Turner Adam Bit The Apple

Louis Jordan Caledonia

Guitar Slim Guitar Slim