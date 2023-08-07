Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 7 aout 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Don T Leave Me Baby
|
Dede Priest & The Outlaws
|
Make That Double A Double
|
Bettye Lavette
|
Joy
|
Ga 20
|
Fairweather Friend
|
The Subdudes
|
Lost Religion Blues
|
Southern Avenue
|
80 Miles From Memphis
|
Ericxon Holt
|
Walkin On Bourbon Street
|
Rodney Crowell
|
Ever The Dark
|
Romi Mayes
|
Bee Sting
|
Chickasaw Mudd Puppies
|
Roadkill
|
Chickasaw Mudd Puppies
|
Hands
|
Chickasaw Mudd Puppies
|
Navigate
|
Chickasaw Mudd Puppies
|
9 Volt
|
The Dig 3
|
Every Drop
|
Egidio Duke Ingala
|
She Got Me
|
Emil & The Ecstatics
|
The Spook
|
Little Bill & Adventures
|
Louie Louie
|
Supercharge
|
Red Dress
|
Man
|
The Thunder & Lightning Kid
|
Taste
|
Morning Sun
|
No Dice
|
Why Sugar
|
Herman Brood & Wild Romance
|
Saturday Night
|
Hoodoo Rhythm Devils
|
Tangled Up In Blue
|
Little Feat
|
Skin It Back
|
Duke Jupiter
|
Somebody Else To Love
|
Edison Electric Band
|
Ship Of The Future
|
Danny Kortchmar
|
Betty And Her Friend
|
Non Fiction
|
Speak The Same To Everyone
|
Ritchie Valens
|
That S My Little Suzie
|
Ritchie Valens
|
Cry Cry Cry
|
Ritchie Valens
|
La Bamba
|
Ritchie Valens
|
Hurry Up
|
Ritchie Valens
|
Framed
|
Alabama Mike
|
I Want You Bad
|
Big Bill Morganfield
|
Lost Without Love
|
Big Bill Morganfield
|
Too Much
|
Big Bill Morganfield
|
Help Someone
|
Kenny Blues Boss Wayne
|
The Way She Loves A Man
|
Kenny Blues Boss Wayne
|
Just You And I
|
Eugene Hideway Bridges
|
Don T Call It Supper
|
Eugene Hideway Bridges
|
I Can T Wait
|
Eugene Hideway Bridges
|
Hold On A Little Bit Longer
|
Johnny Tucker
|
Can T You See
|
Johnny Tucker
|
What S On Your Mind
|
Harrison Kennedy
|
You Lost Me
|
Harrison Kennedy
|
Thanks For Tomorrow
|
Harrison Kennedy / Ruthie.Foster
|
All I Need Is You
|
Super Chikan
|
Wavy Thoughts