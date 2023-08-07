Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 7 aout 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Don T Leave Me Baby

Dede Priest & The Outlaws

Make That Double A Double

Bettye Lavette

Joy

Ga 20

Fairweather Friend

The Subdudes

Lost Religion Blues

Southern Avenue

80 Miles From Memphis

Ericxon Holt

Walkin On Bourbon Street

Rodney Crowell

Ever The Dark

Romi Mayes

Bee Sting

Chickasaw Mudd Puppies

Roadkill

Chickasaw Mudd Puppies

Hands

Chickasaw Mudd Puppies

Navigate

Chickasaw Mudd Puppies

9 Volt

The Dig 3

Every Drop

Egidio Duke Ingala

She Got Me

Emil & The Ecstatics

The Spook
   

Little Bill & Adventures

Louie Louie

Supercharge

Red Dress

Man

The Thunder & Lightning Kid

Taste

Morning Sun

No Dice

Why Sugar

Herman Brood & Wild Romance

Saturday Night

Hoodoo Rhythm Devils

Tangled Up In Blue

Little Feat

Skin It Back

Duke Jupiter

Somebody Else To Love

Edison Electric Band

Ship Of The Future

Danny Kortchmar

Betty And Her Friend

Non Fiction

Speak The Same To Everyone

Ritchie Valens

That S My Little Suzie

Ritchie Valens

Cry Cry Cry

Ritchie Valens

La Bamba

Ritchie Valens

Hurry Up

Ritchie Valens

Framed
   

Alabama Mike

I Want You Bad

Big Bill Morganfield

Lost Without Love

Big Bill Morganfield

Too Much

Big Bill Morganfield

Help Someone

Kenny Blues Boss Wayne

The Way She Loves A Man

Kenny Blues Boss Wayne

Just You And I

Eugene Hideway Bridges

Don T Call It Supper

Eugene Hideway Bridges

I Can T Wait

Eugene Hideway Bridges

Hold On A Little Bit Longer

Johnny Tucker

Can T You See

Johnny Tucker

What S On Your Mind

Harrison Kennedy

You Lost Me

Harrison Kennedy

Thanks For Tomorrow

Harrison Kennedy / Ruthie.Foster

All I Need Is You

Super Chikan

Wavy Thoughts

 

