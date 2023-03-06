Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 6 mars 2023

Temps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Dog House Blues

Shapeshifted

Gimmie Rock And Roll

Jeff Zima

I Ain T Mad At You

Jeff Zima

Mambo Shuffle

Congregation

Don T Pay No Mind

Wentus Blues Band

Looking Back

David Vest

Freight Train Rollin

Rob Rio

Sea Cruise
   

Big Joe Duskin

Down The Road Apiece

Mose Allison

Parchman Farm

Johnny Winter

Parchman Farm

Ben Sidran

One Way Grave

Ten Years After

I May Be Wrong But I Won T

Cuby & The Blizzards

Birk S Work
   

Big Sandy & The Fly Rite Trio

Oochie Coochie

Andre Brasseur

Funky

Dave Baby Cortez

Count Down Part 1

Joey Dee & The Starliters

Cc Rider

Jack Hammer

Twist Talk

Brian Auger & Trinity

Red Beans And Rice

Julie Driscoll & Trinity

Why Am I Treated So Bad

Julie Driscoll & Trinity

Save Me

Booker T & The Mg's

Plum Nellie

The Ventures

Ravin Blue

Dexter Romweber

Thirteen Women

Bo Weavil

Calimocho

The Gories

Early In The Morning

Drew Davies Rhythm Combo

Who S Been Sayin
   

Billy Hughes

Ain T That Too Bad

Cliff Bruner

When You Re Smilin

Shorty Cross & Arizona Riders

Oakie Boogie

Claude King

Beer And Pinballs

Tommy Kizziah & West Coast Ramblers

Long Tom Boogie
   

Eddie Kirkland

Write My Baby A Letter

Eddie Kirkland

Cryin Time

Eddie Kirkland

Daddy Please Don T Cry

Eddie Kirkland

Spank The Butterfly

Eddie Kirkland

I Walked Twelve Miles

Eddie Kirkland / Jl Hooker

Big City Behind The Sun

Eddie Kirkland

Love Me

Eddie Kirkland

You Know I Love You

Eddie Kirkland

Woke Up This Morning

Eddie Kirkland

Everyday I Have The Blues

Eddie Kirkland

Cc Rider

Eddie Kirkland

Why Can T I Be Your Backdoor Man

 

 

