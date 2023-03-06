Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 6 mars 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Dog House Blues
|
Shapeshifted
|
Gimmie Rock And Roll
|
Jeff Zima
|
I Ain T Mad At You
|
Jeff Zima
|
Mambo Shuffle
|
Congregation
|
Don T Pay No Mind
|
Wentus Blues Band
|
Looking Back
|
David Vest
|
Freight Train Rollin
|
Rob Rio
|
Sea Cruise
|
Big Joe Duskin
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
Mose Allison
|
Parchman Farm
|
Johnny Winter
|
Parchman Farm
|
Ben Sidran
|
One Way Grave
|
Ten Years After
|
I May Be Wrong But I Won T
|
Cuby & The Blizzards
|
Birk S Work
|
Big Sandy & The Fly Rite Trio
|
Oochie Coochie
|
Andre Brasseur
|
Funky
|
Dave Baby Cortez
|
Count Down Part 1
|
Joey Dee & The Starliters
|
Cc Rider
|
Jack Hammer
|
Twist Talk
|
Brian Auger & Trinity
|
Red Beans And Rice
|
Julie Driscoll & Trinity
|
Why Am I Treated So Bad
|
Julie Driscoll & Trinity
|
Save Me
|
Booker T & The Mg's
|
Plum Nellie
|
The Ventures
|
Ravin Blue
|
Dexter Romweber
|
Thirteen Women
|
Bo Weavil
|
Calimocho
|
The Gories
|
Early In The Morning
|
Drew Davies Rhythm Combo
|
Who S Been Sayin
|
Billy Hughes
|
Ain T That Too Bad
|
Cliff Bruner
|
When You Re Smilin
|
Shorty Cross & Arizona Riders
|
Oakie Boogie
|
Claude King
|
Beer And Pinballs
|
Tommy Kizziah & West Coast Ramblers
|
Long Tom Boogie
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Write My Baby A Letter
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Cryin Time
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Daddy Please Don T Cry
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Spank The Butterfly
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
I Walked Twelve Miles
|
Eddie Kirkland / Jl Hooker
|
Big City Behind The Sun
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Love Me
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
You Know I Love You
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Woke Up This Morning
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Everyday I Have The Blues
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Cc Rider
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Why Can T I Be Your Backdoor Man