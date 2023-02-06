Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 6 février 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Bagful Of Boogie

The Texas Horns J.B. S Rock

The Texas Horns Too Far Gone

Michael Wressnig / Igor Prado Snatch It Back And Hold It

The Phantoms Stuff You Gotta Watch

Angela Strehli You Never Can Tell

The Lowdown Saints Can T You See

Cyril Davies & R'n'b All Stars Not Fade Away

The Wild Magnolias New Suit

Mink Deville Italian Shoes

Kitty Daisy & Lewis Goin Up The Country

Sally Ford The Sound Outside Poison Milk

Beaux Gris Gris Gris Gris

Prawnhead Hip Shake

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Around And Around

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers It S All Over Now

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers You Really Got Me

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Green Onions

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Bye Bye Johnny

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Diddley Daddy

John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty I Ound My Baby

John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty Serve Me Right To Suffer

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Jammin Me

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Shakin All Over

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Call Me The Breeze

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Guitar Boogie Shuffle

John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty Boogie Chillum

Ray Sharpe Linda Lou

Clarence Green Red Light

Marilyn Scott Beer Bottle Boogie

Earl Hooker Race Track

John Bullard / Bobbie Sands Western Union Blues

John Bullard Spoiled Hambone Blues

Willie Baker Kenny S Hop

Rudy Greene Oh Baby

Eddie Hope Lost Child

Eddie Hope A Fool No More

Jerry Mc Cain Steady

Sonny Boy Williams Alice Mae Blues

Joe Hinton True Love

Arthur Crudup Dust My Broom

Pee Wee Crayton Austin Boogie

Jimmy Rogers You Re Sweet

Freddie King Woke Up This Morning