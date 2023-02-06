Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 6 février 2023

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Bagful Of Boogie

The Texas Horns

J.B. S Rock

The Texas Horns

Too Far Gone

Michael Wressnig / Igor Prado

Snatch It Back And Hold It

The Phantoms

Stuff You Gotta Watch

Angela Strehli

You Never Can Tell

The Lowdown Saints

Can T You See

Cyril Davies & R'n'b All Stars

Not Fade Away

The Wild Magnolias

New Suit

Mink Deville

Italian Shoes

Kitty Daisy & Lewis

Goin Up The Country

Sally Ford  The Sound Outside

Poison Milk

Beaux Gris Gris

Gris Gris

Prawnhead

Hip Shake
   

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Around And Around

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

It S All Over Now

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

You Really Got Me

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Green Onions

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Bye Bye Johnny

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Diddley Daddy

John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty

I Ound My Baby

John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty

Serve Me Right To Suffer

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Jammin Me

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Shakin All Over

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Call Me The Breeze

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Guitar Boogie Shuffle

John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty

Boogie Chillum
   

Ray Sharpe

Linda Lou

Clarence Green

Red Light

Marilyn Scott

Beer Bottle Boogie

Earl Hooker

Race Track

John Bullard / Bobbie Sands

Western Union Blues

John Bullard  

Spoiled Hambone Blues

Willie Baker

Kenny S Hop

Rudy Greene

Oh Baby

Eddie Hope

Lost Child

Eddie Hope

A Fool No More

Jerry Mc Cain

Steady

Sonny Boy Williams

Alice Mae Blues

Joe Hinton

True Love

Arthur Crudup

Dust My Broom

Pee Wee Crayton

Austin Boogie

Jimmy Rogers

You Re Sweet

Freddie King

Woke Up This Morning

George Smith

No Time For Jive

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous