Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 6 février 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Bagful Of Boogie
|
The Texas Horns
|
J.B. S Rock
|
The Texas Horns
|
Too Far Gone
|
Michael Wressnig / Igor Prado
|
Snatch It Back And Hold It
|
The Phantoms
|
Stuff You Gotta Watch
|
Angela Strehli
|
You Never Can Tell
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
Can T You See
|
Cyril Davies & R'n'b All Stars
|
Not Fade Away
|
The Wild Magnolias
|
New Suit
|
Mink Deville
|
Italian Shoes
|
Kitty Daisy & Lewis
|
Goin Up The Country
|
Sally Ford The Sound Outside
|
Poison Milk
|
Beaux Gris Gris
|
Gris Gris
|
Prawnhead
|
Hip Shake
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Around And Around
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
It S All Over Now
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
You Really Got Me
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Green Onions
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Bye Bye Johnny
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Diddley Daddy
|
John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty
|
I Ound My Baby
|
John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty
|
Serve Me Right To Suffer
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Jammin Me
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Shakin All Over
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Call Me The Breeze
|
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|
Guitar Boogie Shuffle
|
John Lee Hooker / Tom Petty
|
Boogie Chillum
|
Ray Sharpe
|
Linda Lou
|
Clarence Green
|
Red Light
|
Marilyn Scott
|
Beer Bottle Boogie
|
Earl Hooker
|
Race Track
|
John Bullard / Bobbie Sands
|
Western Union Blues
|
John Bullard
|
Spoiled Hambone Blues
|
Willie Baker
|
Kenny S Hop
|
Rudy Greene
|
Oh Baby
|
Eddie Hope
|
Lost Child
|
Eddie Hope
|
A Fool No More
|
Jerry Mc Cain
|
Steady
|
Sonny Boy Williams
|
Alice Mae Blues
|
Joe Hinton
|
True Love
|
Arthur Crudup
|
Dust My Broom
|
Pee Wee Crayton
|
Austin Boogie
|
Jimmy Rogers
|
You Re Sweet
|
Freddie King
|
Woke Up This Morning
|
George Smith
|
No Time For Jive