Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 septembre 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Pony Blues

The Allman Brothers Band Statesboro Blues

Derek & The Dominoes Bottle Of Red Wine

Jefferson Airplane Volunteers

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Cry Me A River

Johnny Winter And Johnny B Goode

Janis Joplin & Kozmic Blues Band Bo Diddley

Ten Years After Love Like A Man

Bill Graham Interview

Jon Mayall Room To Move

Grateful Dead Truckin

J.Geils Band Snowcone

Fleetwood Mac Skinny Woman

Santana Chunk A Funk

Moby Grape Miller S Blues

Steppenwolf Hoochie Coochie Man

Mike Bloomfied / N. Gravenites Killing My Love

Grootna I Can T Get No Nookie

Bill Graham Interview

Taj Mahal I M Gonna Paint My Mailbox Blue

Creedence Clearwater Revival Ninety Nine And A Half

Quicksilver Messenger Service Mojo

Led Zeppelin How Many More Years

Cold Blood Lo And Behold

Tower Of Power You Re Gonna Need Me

The Chambers Brothers So Fine

King Curtis Memphis Soul Stew

Aretha Franklin Respect

Bill Graham Interview

Bb King Instrumental

Freddie King Have You Ever Loved A Womidem

Albert King Knock On Wood

James Cotton Don T Start Me Talking

Muddy Waters Baby Please Don T Go