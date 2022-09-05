Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 septembre 2022

Émission spéciale consacrée aux deux salles de spectacle : Fillmore East and Fillmore West. En 1968, le promoteur de rock Bill Graham a lancé le Fillmore East à New York et le Fillmore West à San Francisco, changeant la musique pour toujours. Pendant trois ans, tous les grands groupes de rock auront joué dans ces 2 lieux mythiques, donnant des spectacles légendaires…
|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Pony Blues
|
The Allman Brothers Band
|
Statesboro Blues
|
Derek & The Dominoes
|
Bottle Of Red Wine
|
Jefferson Airplane
|
Volunteers
|
Mad Dogs & Englishmen
|
Cry Me A River
|
Johnny Winter And
|
Johnny B Goode
|
Janis Joplin & Kozmic Blues Band
|
Bo Diddley
|
Ten Years After
|
Love Like A Man
|
Bill Graham Interview
|
Jon Mayall
|
Room To Move
|
Grateful Dead
|
Truckin
|
J.Geils Band
|
Snowcone
|
Fleetwood Mac
|
Skinny Woman
|
Santana
|
Chunk A Funk
|
Moby Grape
|
Miller S Blues
|
Steppenwolf
|
Hoochie Coochie Man
|
Mike Bloomfied / N. Gravenites
|
Killing My Love
|
Grootna
|
I Can T Get No Nookie
|
Bill Graham Interview
|
Taj Mahal
|
I M Gonna Paint My Mailbox Blue
|
Creedence Clearwater Revival
|
Ninety Nine And A Half
|
Quicksilver Messenger Service
|
Mojo
|
Led Zeppelin
|
How Many More Years
|
Cold Blood
|
Lo And Behold
|
Tower Of Power
|
You Re Gonna Need Me
|
The Chambers Brothers
|
So Fine
|
King Curtis
|
Memphis Soul Stew
|
Aretha Franklin
|
Respect
|
Bill Graham Interview
|
Bb King
|
Instrumental
|
Freddie King
|
Have You Ever Loved A Womidem
|
Albert King
|
Knock On Wood
|
James Cotton
|
Don T Start Me Talking
|
Muddy Waters
|
Baby Please Don T Go
|
Albert King
|
Hey Baby