Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 septembre 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l’univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Émission spéciale consacrée aux deux salles de spectacle : Fillmore East and Fillmore West. En 1968, le promoteur de rock Bill Graham a lancé le Fillmore East à New York et le Fillmore West à San Francisco, changeant la musique pour toujours. Pendant trois ans, tous les grands groupes de rock auront ​​joué dans ces 2 lieux mythiques, donnant des spectacles légendaires…

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Pony Blues

The Allman Brothers Band

Statesboro Blues

Derek & The Dominoes

Bottle Of Red Wine

Jefferson Airplane

Volunteers

Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Cry Me A River

Johnny Winter And

Johnny B Goode

Janis Joplin & Kozmic Blues Band

Bo Diddley

Ten Years After

Love Like A Man

Bill Graham Interview

  

Jon Mayall

Room To Move

Grateful Dead

Truckin
   

J.Geils Band

Snowcone

Fleetwood Mac

Skinny Woman

Santana

Chunk A Funk

Moby Grape

Miller S Blues

Steppenwolf

Hoochie Coochie Man

Mike Bloomfied / N. Gravenites

Killing My Love

Grootna

I Can T Get No Nookie

Bill Graham Interview

  

Taj Mahal

I M Gonna Paint My Mailbox Blue

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Ninety Nine And A Half

Quicksilver Messenger Service

Mojo

Led Zeppelin

How Many More Years

Cold Blood

Lo And Behold

Tower Of Power

You Re Gonna Need Me
   

The Chambers Brothers

So Fine

King Curtis

Memphis Soul Stew

Aretha Franklin

Respect

Bill Graham Interview

  

Bb King

Instrumental

Freddie King

Have You Ever Loved A Womidem

Albert King

Knock On Wood

James Cotton

Don T Start Me Talking

Muddy Waters

Baby Please Don T Go

Albert King

Hey Baby

 

