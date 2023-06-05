Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 juin 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
The Hunter
|
Jimmy Carl Black
|
Big Leg Emma
|
Omar & The Howlers
|
I Told You So
|
Omar & The Howlers
|
Ice Cold Woman
|
Omar & The Howlers
|
East Side Blues
|
Omar & The Howlers
|
Shake For Me
|
Blisterstring
|
Black Nights
|
Chuck Miller
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
Micke Bjorklof & Blue Strip
|
Good Times Somehow
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
I M Not Lying
|
Wilmer X
|
The Way You Love
|
Lily Locksmith
|
Bad
|
Knock Out Gregg & Blue Weather
|
I Ll Take The Fifth
|
The Bluebirds
|
Rumble & Stumble
|
Raoul Ficel
|
Oh Lulu
|
Nico Duportal
|
Polish Woman
|
Muddy Gurdy
|
Tell Me You Love Me
|
The Marshals
|
Oh My
|
The Shakers
|
Trains Don T Wait
|
Jake Calypso
|
My Baby Rocks
|
Patrick Verbeke
|
Radio Show
|
Steve Verbeke
|
Cigarette
|
Benoit Blue Boy
|
Change D'avis
|
Stan Noubard Pacha
|
Ready To Go
|
Petit Vodo
|
Georgia Woman
|
Black Cat Joe & Miss Corina
|
Tequila
|
Frank Goldwasser
|
If You Dig Me Let Me Know
|
Bo Weavil
|
Hold Me
|
Bill Deraime
|
Dix Ans Apres
|
Little Bob
|
Watcha Gonna Do About It
|
The Nut Jumpers
|
Catholic Boy
|
Wild Boogie Combo
|
I Believe In You
|
Little Brother Montgomery
|
Santa Fe
|
John Lee Hooker / Canned Heat
|
Just You And Me
|
Guitar Slim Green
|
Ol Folks Boogie
|
Guitar Slim & Jelly Belly
|
Bad Acting Woman
|
Sticks Mc Ghee
|
Drink Of Wine Mop Mop
|
Sol Hoopii
|
Farewell Blues
|
J B Hutto
|
Evening Train
|
J B Hutto
|
If You Change Your Mind
|
J B Hutto
|
Hip Shakin
|
J B Hutto
|
Please Help
|
J B Hutto
|
Hawk S Squat
|
J B Hutto
|
Shy Voice
|
J B Hutto
|
That S The Truth
|
J B Hutto
|
Two Headed Woman
|
J B Hutto & The Houserockers
|
J B 'S Boogie