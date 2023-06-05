Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 juin 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Canned Heat

The Hunter

Jimmy Carl Black

Big Leg Emma

Omar & The Howlers

I Told You So

Omar & The Howlers

Ice Cold Woman

Omar & The Howlers

East Side Blues

Omar & The Howlers

Shake For Me

Blisterstring

Black Nights

Chuck Miller

Down The Road Apiece

Micke Bjorklof & Blue Strip

Good Times Somehow

The Lowdown Saints

I M Not Lying

Wilmer X

The Way You Love

Lily Locksmith

Bad

Knock Out Gregg & Blue Weather

I Ll Take The Fifth

The Bluebirds

Rumble & Stumble
   

Raoul Ficel

Oh Lulu

Nico Duportal

Polish Woman

Muddy Gurdy

Tell Me You Love Me

The Marshals

Oh My

The Shakers

Trains Don T Wait

Jake Calypso

My Baby Rocks

Patrick Verbeke

Radio Show

Steve Verbeke

Cigarette

Benoit Blue Boy

Change D'avis

Stan Noubard Pacha

Ready To Go

Petit Vodo

Georgia Woman

Black Cat Joe & Miss Corina

Tequila

Frank Goldwasser

If You Dig Me Let Me Know

Bo Weavil

Hold Me

Bill Deraime

Dix Ans Apres

Little Bob

Watcha Gonna Do About It

The Nut Jumpers

Catholic Boy

Wild Boogie Combo

I Believe In You
   

Little Brother Montgomery

Santa Fe

John Lee Hooker / Canned Heat

Just You And Me

Guitar Slim Green

Ol Folks Boogie

Guitar Slim & Jelly Belly

Bad Acting Woman

Sticks Mc Ghee

Drink Of Wine Mop Mop

Sol Hoopii

Farewell Blues

J B Hutto

Evening Train

J B Hutto

If You Change Your Mind

J B Hutto

Hip Shakin

J B Hutto

Please Help

J B Hutto

Hawk S Squat

J B Hutto

Shy Voice

J B Hutto

That S The Truth

J B Hutto

Two Headed Woman

J B Hutto & The Houserockers

J B 'S Boogie

 

 

 

 

