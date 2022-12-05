Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 décembre 2022

il y a 35 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Gorgo Boogie

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

When The Train Comes Back

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

I Wanna See My Baby

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

Mean Ol World

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

Id Rather Go Blind

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

It S Ok With Me Baby

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

You Ain T No Good

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

Hey Baby

Christine Mc Vie

Crazy Bout You Baby

Fleetwood Mac

Remember Me

Fleetwood Mac

Dissatisfied

Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack

Get Like You Used To Be

Dr Feelgood

Riot In Cell Block N° 9

Mickey Jupp

Stuck Behind A Maserati

Legend

Shindig
   

Bo Weavil

Duckin And Dodgin

Bo Weavil

Boogie Blues

Big Gilson

Ghreene S Boogie

Ron Thompson & The Resonators

Baby Please Don T Go

Ron Thompson & The Resonators

Funky Neighborhood

Ron Thompson & The Resonators

Murderin Blues

Ron Thompson & The Resonators

R.T's Piano

Iceman Robinson

My Baby S Comin Home

George Bedard & The Kingpins

Heeby Jeebies
   

Jack Turner

Hound Dog

Johnny Ragsdale

Engineer S Song

Eddie Marshall

Buddy Stay Off Of That Wine

Joe & Rose Lee Maphis

I Gotta Lotta Lovin

Country All Stars

Do Something
   

Ray Charles

Mary Ann

Jimmy Reed

Roll And Rhumba

Etta James

Market Place

Little Joe Washington

Bossa Nova And Grits

King Curtis

Snake Eyes

John Lee Hooker

She S Mine

John Lee Hooker

I Want To Shout

Muddy Waters

She S Into Something

Junior Wells

Messin With The Kid

Elmore James

No Love In My Heart

Ike Turner

Cubano Jump

Albert King

I Get Evil

Dinah Washington

Fat Daddy

Big Maybelle

That S A Pretty Good Love

Howlin Wolf

300 Pounds Of Joy

Mickey Baker

Guitar Mambo

Champion Jack Dupree

Rattlesnake Boogie

Professor Longhair

Longhair S Blues Rhumba

Tampa Red

Since My Baby Been Gone

 

