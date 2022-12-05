Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 5 décembre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Gorgo Boogie
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
When The Train Comes Back
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
I Wanna See My Baby
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
Mean Ol World
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
Id Rather Go Blind
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
It S Ok With Me Baby
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
You Ain T No Good
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
Hey Baby
|
Christine Mc Vie
|
Crazy Bout You Baby
|
Fleetwood Mac
|
Remember Me
|
Fleetwood Mac
|
Dissatisfied
|
Christine Perfect / Ch. Shack
|
Get Like You Used To Be
|
Dr Feelgood
|
Riot In Cell Block N° 9
|
Mickey Jupp
|
Stuck Behind A Maserati
|
Legend
|
Shindig
|
Bo Weavil
|
Duckin And Dodgin
|
Bo Weavil
|
Boogie Blues
|
Big Gilson
|
Ghreene S Boogie
|
Ron Thompson & The Resonators
|
Baby Please Don T Go
|
Ron Thompson & The Resonators
|
Funky Neighborhood
|
Ron Thompson & The Resonators
|
Murderin Blues
|
Ron Thompson & The Resonators
|
R.T's Piano
|
Iceman Robinson
|
My Baby S Comin Home
|
George Bedard & The Kingpins
|
Heeby Jeebies
|
Jack Turner
|
Hound Dog
|
Johnny Ragsdale
|
Engineer S Song
|
Eddie Marshall
|
Buddy Stay Off Of That Wine
|
Joe & Rose Lee Maphis
|
I Gotta Lotta Lovin
|
Country All Stars
|
Do Something
|
Ray Charles
|
Mary Ann
|
Jimmy Reed
|
Roll And Rhumba
|
Etta James
|
Market Place
|
Little Joe Washington
|
Bossa Nova And Grits
|
King Curtis
|
Snake Eyes
|
John Lee Hooker
|
She S Mine
|
John Lee Hooker
|
I Want To Shout
|
Muddy Waters
|
She S Into Something
|
Junior Wells
|
Messin With The Kid
|
Elmore James
|
No Love In My Heart
|
Ike Turner
|
Cubano Jump
|
Albert King
|
I Get Evil
|
Dinah Washington
|
Fat Daddy
|
Big Maybelle
|
That S A Pretty Good Love
|
Howlin Wolf
|
300 Pounds Of Joy
|
Mickey Baker
|
Guitar Mambo
|
Champion Jack Dupree
|
Rattlesnake Boogie
|
Professor Longhair
|
Longhair S Blues Rhumba
|
Tampa Red
|
Since My Baby Been Gone