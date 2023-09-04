Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 4 septembre 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l’univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

That S Alright Mama

Bob Dylan

Lonesome Day Blues

John Hiatt

Lincoln Town

John Mooney

Coal Stone Mama

Doug Legacy & Zydeco Party Band

Brother John Is Gone

Doug Legacy & Zydeco Party Band

Everybody Lies A Bit

Doug Legacy & Zydeco Party Band

Lonesome Day Blues

Dr John

Let S Make A Better World

The New Orleans Radiators

Bad Tatse Of Your Stuff

Bonnie Raitt

Gnawin On It

Anders Osborne

Two Times
   

The Singing Medaillons

Louie Louie

Blues N Trouble

All My Move In Vain

Have Mercy

Mojo Boogie

The Blues Burglars

Sugar Mama

Johnny Whitehill

Hold On

Dana Gillespie

Big Ten Inch

Bob Hall

Boogie Woogie Blues

Dexter Shaw & The Wolftones

Wanna Love You

John Mayall & Bluesbreakers

Tears In My Eyes

John Mayall & Bluesbreakers

Greeny

John Mayall & Bluesbreakers

Double Trouble

John Mayall & Bluesbreakers

The Stumble

Big Boy Bloater

Bring Her Back To Me
   

Big Mama Thornton

Rolling Stone

Big Mama Thornton

I Smell A Rat

Big Mama Thornton

I M Feelin Alright

Big Mama Thornton

Hound Dog

Big Mama Thornton

Bumble Bee

Big Mama Thornton

Sometimes I Have A Heartache

Big Mama Thornton

Black Rat

Big Mama Thornton

School Boy

Big Mama Thornton

Down Home  Shake Down

Big Mama Thornton

Gimme A Penny

Big Mama Thornton

Looking The World Over

Big Mama Thornton

Lost City

Big Mama Thornton

Jail

Big Mama Thornton

Little Re Rooster

Big Mama Thornton

Little Red Rooster

 

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Tous les sujets de l'article

Articles recommandés pour vous