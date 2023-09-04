Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 4 septembre 2023

|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
That S Alright Mama
Bob Dylan
Lonesome Day Blues
John Hiatt
Lincoln Town
John Mooney
Coal Stone Mama
Doug Legacy & Zydeco Party Band
Brother John Is Gone
Doug Legacy & Zydeco Party Band
Everybody Lies A Bit
Doug Legacy & Zydeco Party Band
Lonesome Day Blues
Dr John
Let S Make A Better World
The New Orleans Radiators
Bad Tatse Of Your Stuff
Bonnie Raitt
Gnawin On It
Anders Osborne
Two Times
The Singing Medaillons
Louie Louie
Blues N Trouble
All My Move In Vain
Have Mercy
Mojo Boogie
The Blues Burglars
Sugar Mama
Johnny Whitehill
Hold On
Dana Gillespie
Big Ten Inch
Bob Hall
Boogie Woogie Blues
Dexter Shaw & The Wolftones
Wanna Love You
John Mayall & Bluesbreakers
Tears In My Eyes
John Mayall & Bluesbreakers
Greeny
John Mayall & Bluesbreakers
Double Trouble
John Mayall & Bluesbreakers
The Stumble
Big Boy Bloater
Bring Her Back To Me
Big Mama Thornton
Rolling Stone
Big Mama Thornton
I Smell A Rat
Big Mama Thornton
I M Feelin Alright
Big Mama Thornton
Hound Dog
Big Mama Thornton
Bumble Bee
Big Mama Thornton
Sometimes I Have A Heartache
Big Mama Thornton
Black Rat
Big Mama Thornton
School Boy
Big Mama Thornton
Down Home Shake Down
Big Mama Thornton
Gimme A Penny
Big Mama Thornton
Looking The World Over
Big Mama Thornton
Lost City
Big Mama Thornton
Jail
Big Mama Thornton
Little Re Rooster
Big Mama Thornton
Little Red Rooster