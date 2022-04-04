RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 4 avril 2022

il y a 59 minutes1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

You Know I Love You

John The Revelator

Little Red Rooster

John The Revelator

Talk To Me Baby

John The Revelator

Can T Stop Loving You

John The Revelator

Yeah
   

Ambros Seelos

Drum Diddley

Classie Ballou

Classie S Shuffle

Rockin Dupsee

Woman Don T Want Trouble

Rockin Sidney & His Dukes

She S My Morning Coffee

Clifton Chenier

Squeeze Box Boogie

Jo El Sonnier

Sound The Bell

Lawrence Black Ardoin

Haunted House

John Delafosse

Oh Negress

Henry Clement & Gumbo

Pretty Girl
   

Rodney Crowell

Tell Me The Truth

Joe Sun

Bad For Me

Delbert Mc Clinton

Honky Tonkin

Jerry Reed

Gator

Ricky Van Shelton

Wild Eyed Dream

Keith Sykes

I M Not Strange

Guy Clark

Texas Cookin

Gene Clark

White Lights

Gene Watson

We Got A Bad Thing Goin

Rosanne Cash

My Baby Thinks He S A Train

Terry Allen

Whatever Happened To Jesus

John Anderson

Black Sheep
   

The Stanley Brothers

Our Last Goodbye

The Stanley Brothers

Fling Ding

The Stanley Brothers

Calling From Heaven

The Stanley Brothers

A Lonesome Night

The Stanley Brothers

So Blue
   

Earl Hooker

Frog Hop

Buddy Guy

Buddy S Boogie

Jimmy Rogers

Broken Hearted Blues

Eddie Kirkland

The Devil

Baby Boy Warren

Santa Fe

Johnny Young

My Trainfare Out Of Town

Louis Myers

Short Haired Woman

Sunnyland Slim

The Sun Is Goin Do

Snooky Pryor

Boogie

Jb Hutto

Dim Lights

Lonnie Brooks

Hideway

Robert Nighthawk

She Knows How To Love

Memphis Minnie

Killer Diller

Lightnin Hopkins

Watch My Fingers

Clarence Garlow

Nothing To Talk About

Cookie & The Cupcakes

In The Evening

