|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
You Know I Love You
|
John The Revelator
|
Little Red Rooster
|
John The Revelator
|
Talk To Me Baby
|
John The Revelator
|
Can T Stop Loving You
|
John The Revelator
|
Yeah
|
Ambros Seelos
|
Drum Diddley
|
Classie Ballou
|
Classie S Shuffle
|
Rockin Dupsee
|
Woman Don T Want Trouble
|
Rockin Sidney & His Dukes
|
She S My Morning Coffee
|
Clifton Chenier
|
Squeeze Box Boogie
|
Jo El Sonnier
|
Sound The Bell
|
Lawrence Black Ardoin
|
Haunted House
|
John Delafosse
|
Oh Negress
|
Henry Clement & Gumbo
|
Pretty Girl
|
Rodney Crowell
|
Tell Me The Truth
|
Joe Sun
|
Bad For Me
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
Honky Tonkin
|
Jerry Reed
|
Gator
|
Ricky Van Shelton
|
Wild Eyed Dream
|
Keith Sykes
|
I M Not Strange
|
Guy Clark
|
Texas Cookin
|
Gene Clark
|
White Lights
|
Gene Watson
|
We Got A Bad Thing Goin
|
Rosanne Cash
|
My Baby Thinks He S A Train
|
Terry Allen
|
Whatever Happened To Jesus
|
John Anderson
|
Black Sheep
|
The Stanley Brothers
|
Our Last Goodbye
|
The Stanley Brothers
|
Fling Ding
|
The Stanley Brothers
|
Calling From Heaven
|
The Stanley Brothers
|
A Lonesome Night
|
The Stanley Brothers
|
So Blue
|
Earl Hooker
|
Frog Hop
|
Buddy Guy
|
Buddy S Boogie
|
Jimmy Rogers
|
Broken Hearted Blues
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
The Devil
|
Baby Boy Warren
|
Santa Fe
|
Johnny Young
|
My Trainfare Out Of Town
|
Louis Myers
|
Short Haired Woman
|
Sunnyland Slim
|
The Sun Is Goin Do
|
Snooky Pryor
|
Boogie
|
Jb Hutto
|
Dim Lights
|
Lonnie Brooks
|
Hideway
|
Robert Nighthawk
|
She Knows How To Love
|
Memphis Minnie
|
Killer Diller
|
Lightnin Hopkins
|
Watch My Fingers
|
Clarence Garlow
|
Nothing To Talk About
|
Cookie & The Cupcakes
|
In The Evening
Publicité
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 4 avril 2022
- PARTAGER