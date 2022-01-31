RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 31 janvier 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa
Dr BoogieRubriquesClassic 21BLUESROCK

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

An Owl Song

Tny Legs Tim

Cortisone Blues

Archie Lee Hooker & Coast To Coast B

My Baby

Murder In Mississippi

Wrong Side Of The Road

Lata Gouveia

Renegade Train

Elles Bailey

Sunshine City

King Of The World

Run Run Run
   

Bo Diddley

Stinkey

The Mighty Flyers

It Ain T Right

Andy Santana

I Believe I4ll Give It Up

Andy Santana

Baby Come To Papa

Andy Santana

Hey Let S Party

Dave Burgin

Animal Walk

Reese  Wynans

Shape I M In
   

Electric Flag

Killing Floor

Pacific Gas & Electric

Bluesbuster

Chicago Transit Authority

South California Purples

Blood Sweat & Tears

Something Goin On

Baby Huey

Listen To Me

Buddy Miles Express

Miss Lady

The Chambers Brothers

Time As Come Today
   

The Stevens Singers

Go Where I Send Thee

The Stevens Singers

Roll Jordan Roll

The Stevens Singers

When The Saints Go Marchin

The Stevens Singers

Just A Closer Walk With The

The Stevens Singers

It S Me Oh Lord
   

Pete Lewis Orchestra

Raggedy Blues

Pete Lewis Orchestra

Cryin With The Rising Sun

Johnny Otis

The Midnight Creeper

Johnny Otis

Ali Baba Boogie

Johnny Otis

Boogie Guitar

Pete Lewis Orchestra

Ooh Midnight

Pete Lewis Orchestra

Louisiana Hop

Johnny Otis

New Orleans Shuffle

Johnny Otis

Hangover Blues

Big Mama Thornton

Hound Dog

Big Mama Thornton

Nightmare

Little Esther Phillips

Get Together Blues

Ben Webster

Goomp Blues

Johnny Otis

Midnight In The Barrelhouse

Johnny Otis

Groove Juice

Pete Lewis Orchestra

Goofy Dust Blues

Ben Webster

One Nighter Blues

Pete Lewis Orchestra

Chocolate Pork Shop Man

 

 

 

Retour aux autres articles Dr Boogie

Articles recommandés pour vous