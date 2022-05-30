RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 30 mai 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Five Owls

Tiny Legs Tim

Roadtrip

Tiny Legs Tim

Something S Burnin

Tiny Legs Tim

The Lovin Kind

Tiny Legs Tim

Cortisone Blues

Tiny Legs Tim

Elsewhere Bound

Black Cat Biscuit

Dr.Boogie

Ronnie Hawkins

Who Do You Love

Frank Goldwasser

Sweet Little Black Spider

Hokie Joint

Franklin

Javier & The Innocent Sons

War Time

Eddie 9 V

She Got Some Money

The Excellos

I Believe
   

Josh Hyde

The Truth

Bonnie Raitt

Here Comes Love

Johnny Rivers

Down At The House Of Blues

Reddog

Searchin For Some Soul

Scots

Lost Week End

Los Lobos

Never No More

The Black Keys

Your Team Is Looking Good

Bubba & Big Bad Blues

She S Your Problem Now

Little Legs & The Boomaz

Still A Boom

Edgar Winter

Mean Town Blues

Edgar Winter

Still Alive And Well

Edgar Winter

I M Yours I M Hers

The Big Four

Outta Tune

The Del Tones

Green Front Boogie

Doug Perez

Umble Rumble

The Va- Len- Tines

Gettin With The Twist

Michael & The Majestics

Midnight Runner
   

Lightnin Hopkins

Take A Trip With Me

Sisterosetta Tharpe

God Lead Us Along

John Lee Hooker

Walkin The Boogie

Homesick James

Crutch And Cane

Sunnyland Slim

Everytime I Get To Drinking

Johnny Young

One More Time

Shakey Horton

Can T Help Myself

Robert Nighthawk

Merry Christmas

Pee Wee Crayton

Crayton Special

Pee Wee Crayton

California Women

Johnny Guitar Watson

Too Tired

Big Boy Grooves & Little Margie

Another Ticket

Al Calloway

Uncle John

Juanita Moore & Eugen Jackson Tr

Call Me A Hound Dog

Jimmy Whiterspoon

S.K.Blues

J.Cotton -M. Waters - J.Winter

Dealin With The Devil

Mighty Joe Young

I Need A Friend

 

