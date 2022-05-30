Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 30 mai 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
Five Owls
Tiny Legs Tim
Roadtrip
Tiny Legs Tim
Something S Burnin
Tiny Legs Tim
The Lovin Kind
Tiny Legs Tim
Cortisone Blues
Tiny Legs Tim
Elsewhere Bound
Black Cat Biscuit
Dr.Boogie
Ronnie Hawkins
Who Do You Love
Frank Goldwasser
Sweet Little Black Spider
Hokie Joint
Franklin
Javier & The Innocent Sons
War Time
Eddie 9 V
She Got Some Money
The Excellos
I Believe
Josh Hyde
The Truth
Bonnie Raitt
Here Comes Love
Johnny Rivers
Down At The House Of Blues
Reddog
Searchin For Some Soul
Scots
Lost Week End
Los Lobos
Never No More
The Black Keys
Your Team Is Looking Good
Bubba & Big Bad Blues
She S Your Problem Now
Little Legs & The Boomaz
Still A Boom
Edgar Winter
Mean Town Blues
Edgar Winter
Still Alive And Well
Edgar Winter
I M Yours I M Hers
The Big Four
Outta Tune
The Del Tones
Green Front Boogie
Doug Perez
Umble Rumble
The Va- Len- Tines
Gettin With The Twist
Michael & The Majestics
Midnight Runner
Lightnin Hopkins
Take A Trip With Me
Sisterosetta Tharpe
God Lead Us Along
John Lee Hooker
Walkin The Boogie
Homesick James
Crutch And Cane
Sunnyland Slim
Everytime I Get To Drinking
Johnny Young
One More Time
Shakey Horton
Can T Help Myself
Robert Nighthawk
Merry Christmas
Pee Wee Crayton
Crayton Special
Pee Wee Crayton
California Women
Johnny Guitar Watson
Too Tired
Big Boy Grooves & Little Margie
Another Ticket
Al Calloway
Uncle John
Juanita Moore & Eugen Jackson Tr
Call Me A Hound Dog
Jimmy Whiterspoon
S.K.Blues
J.Cotton -M. Waters - J.Winter
Dealin With The Devil
Mighty Joe Young
I Need A Friend