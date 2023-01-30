Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 30 janvier 2023

|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
Future Blues
The Texas Horns / J. Vaughan
J.B. S Rock
John Nemeth
Sexy Ways
John Nemeth
The Last Time
Jonn Nemeth / E. Bishop
Stealin Watermelons
John Nemeth / E. Bishop
I Ll Be Glad
Johnny Tucker / Kid Ramos
Snow Plow
Gizelle
Dearest Darling
Bill Larkin
Pigmy Part 1
Ace Cannon
Tuff
Richard Groove Holmes
Soul Message
Boogaloo Joe Jones
Right On
Phil Upchurch
You Can T Sit Down
Phil Upchurch
Cha Cha Cha Blues
The Skeletons
Outta My Way
E.I.E.I.O
Crack Crack Crack
The Bo Deans
Ultimately Fine
The Beatfarmers
Texas
The Del Lords
The Cool And The Crazy
The Del Fuegos
Move With Me Sister
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Country Girl
Dash Rip Rock
Shake That Girl
The Long Ryders
Gunslinger Man
The Rainmakers
The Wages Of Sin
Go To Blazes
Medicine
The Picketts
Fool
Dale Hawkins
Worried Bout You Baby
Benny Ingram
Jellosal
Art Adams
Rock Crazy Baby
Skeets Mc Donald
Fortworth Jailhouse
Andy Starr
Rockin Rollin Stone
Jo Ann Garrett
Scratch My Back
Big Mojo Elem
Live The Life I Love
Lyin Joe Holley
Rebate Blues
Blind Joe Hill
Hideway
Chicago Slim Blues Band
I Know You Re Smokin Reefer
Chicago Slim Blues Band
Ride That Number 9
Chicago Slim Blues Band
Better Buy This Record
Prez Kenneth
Make A Little Love
Easy Baby
When My Left Eye Jumps
Joe Carter
Take A Little Walk With Me
Billy Branch
Hoochie Coochie Man
Big John Wrencher
No Good Weasel
The Eldorados
Mean Mistreatin Mama
John Lee Granderson
Rollin And Tumblin
Kansas City Red
K C Red' In Town