Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 30 janvier 2023

il y a 2 heures
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Future Blues

The Texas Horns / J. Vaughan

J.B. S Rock

John Nemeth

Sexy Ways

John Nemeth

The Last Time

Jonn Nemeth / E. Bishop

Stealin Watermelons

John Nemeth / E. Bishop

I Ll Be Glad

Johnny Tucker / Kid Ramos

Snow Plow
   

Gizelle

Dearest Darling

Bill Larkin

Pigmy Part 1

Ace Cannon

Tuff

Richard Groove Holmes

Soul Message

Boogaloo Joe Jones

Right On

Phil Upchurch

You Can T Sit Down

Phil Upchurch

Cha Cha Cha Blues
   

The Skeletons

Outta My Way

E.I.E.I.O

Crack Crack Crack

The Bo Deans

Ultimately Fine

The Beatfarmers

Texas

The Del Lords

The Cool And The Crazy

The Del Fuegos

Move With Me Sister

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Country Girl

Dash Rip Rock

Shake That Girl

The Long Ryders

Gunslinger Man

The Rainmakers

The Wages Of Sin

Go To Blazes

Medicine

The Picketts

Fool
   

Dale Hawkins

Worried Bout You Baby

Benny Ingram

Jellosal

Art Adams

Rock Crazy Baby

Skeets Mc Donald

Fortworth Jailhouse

Andy Starr

Rockin Rollin Stone
   

Jo Ann Garrett

Scratch My Back

Big Mojo Elem

Live The Life I Love

Lyin Joe Holley

Rebate Blues

Blind Joe Hill

Hideway

Chicago Slim Blues Band

I Know You Re Smokin Reefer

Chicago Slim Blues Band

Ride That Number 9

Chicago Slim Blues Band

Better Buy This Record

Prez Kenneth

Make A Little Love

Easy Baby

When My Left Eye Jumps

Joe Carter

Take A Little Walk With Me

Billy Branch

Hoochie Coochie Man

Big John Wrencher

No Good Weasel

The Eldorados

Mean Mistreatin Mama

John Lee Granderson

Rollin And Tumblin

Kansas City Red

K C Red' In Town

 

