Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 3 juillet 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Refried Boogie
|
Lex Samu & The Kraft Kwartet
|
Blues With A Feeling
|
Tommy Castro
|
Child Don T Go
|
Ticket West With Greg Izor
|
Don T Wait Too Long
|
John Hammond
|
Mean Ol Lonesome Train
|
The Refreshments
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
James Montgomery Band
|
Same Thing
|
James Montgomery Band
|
Little Johnny
|
James Montgomery Band
|
Intoxicated
|
James Montgomery Band
|
Black Cadillac
|
Seth Lee Jones
|
Movin Me
|
The Beatles
|
Yer Blues
|
The Beatles
|
Back In The Ussr
|
The Beatles
|
Revolution
|
Ten Years After
|
Stone Me
|
Dr Feelgood
|
She Does It Right
|
Lew Lewis Reformer
|
Shake & Fingerpop
|
Lew Lewis Reformer
|
Lucky Seven
|
Nine Below Zero
|
Stormy Monday / Hoochie
|
The Inmates
|
Talking Bout You
|
The Inmates
|
Dirty Water
|
The Count Bishops
|
Don T Start Crying Now
|
Ducks De Luxe
|
It S All Over Now
|
Ducks De Luxe
|
Coast To Coast
|
Jerry Byrd
|
Theme For A Dj
|
Jerry Byrd
|
Steel Guitar Rag
|
Jerry Byrd
|
Blues Guaranteed
|
Jerry Byrd
|
Panhandle Rag
|
Jerry Byrd
|
Wanna Learn To Play Steel
|
Jonah Jones
|
B.H. Boogie
|
Pete Brown
|
The Little Jump
|
Jonah Jones
|
Lowdown Blues
|
Earl Hooker
|
Too Late
|
Little Walter
|
Off The Wall
|
Little Walter
|
You Re So Fine
|
Louis Myers / Big Moose Walker
|
It Ain T Right
|
Eddie Taylor
|
Pepper S Other Thing
|
Louis Myers / Big Moose Walker
|
Pepper S Boogie Woogie
|
Sam Lay
|
Boogie Chillun
|
Earl Hooker
|
Cotton Pickin Blues
|
Little Walter
|
Rocker
|
Louis Myers / Big Moose Walker
|
Honky Tonk