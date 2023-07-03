Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 3 juillet 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Refried Boogie

Lex Samu & The Kraft Kwartet

Blues With A Feeling

Tommy Castro

Child Don T Go

Ticket West  With Greg Izor

Don T Wait Too Long

John Hammond

Mean Ol Lonesome Train

The Refreshments

Down The Road Apiece

James Montgomery Band

Same Thing

James Montgomery Band

Little Johnny

James Montgomery Band

Intoxicated

James Montgomery Band

Black Cadillac

Seth Lee Jones

Movin Me
   

The Beatles

Yer Blues

The Beatles

Back In The Ussr

The Beatles

Revolution

Ten Years After

Stone Me

Dr Feelgood

She Does It Right

Lew Lewis Reformer

Shake & Fingerpop

Lew Lewis Reformer

Lucky Seven

Nine Below Zero

Stormy Monday / Hoochie

The Inmates

Talking Bout You

The Inmates

Dirty Water

The Count Bishops

Don T Start Crying Now

Ducks De Luxe

It S All Over Now

Ducks De Luxe

Coast To Coast

Jerry Byrd

Theme For A Dj

Jerry Byrd

Steel Guitar Rag

Jerry Byrd

Blues Guaranteed

Jerry Byrd

Panhandle Rag

Jerry Byrd

Wanna Learn To Play Steel
   

Jonah Jones

B.H. Boogie

Pete Brown

The Little Jump

Jonah Jones

Lowdown Blues

Earl Hooker

Too Late

Little Walter

Off The Wall

Little Walter

You Re So Fine

Louis Myers / Big Moose Walker

It Ain T Right

Eddie Taylor

Pepper S Other Thing

Louis Myers / Big Moose Walker

Pepper S Boogie Woogie

Sam Lay

Boogie Chillun

Earl Hooker

Cotton Pickin Blues

Little Walter

Rocker

Louis Myers / Big Moose Walker

Honky Tonk

 

 

