Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 3 avril 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Got My Mojo Working
|
The Özdemirs
|
Teach Me
|
La Ratte
|
Walking Target
|
Lily Locksmith
|
Catfight
|
The Bluesbones
|
Talking To The Lord
|
David Ronaldo & The Dice
|
Laid-Back And Easy
|
Geraint Watkins
|
Johnny B Goode
|
Andy Fearweather Low
|
Got Me A Party
|
Chuck E. Weiss
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
Walter Parks & The Awful Assembly
|
Old Blind Barnabus
|
Bai Kamara Jr
|
I Don T Roll With Snakes
|
The Cleopatras
|
We Strike
|
The Cleopatras
|
Maldito
|
The Cleopatras
|
We Don T Play Like Men
|
Lee Bains & The Glory Fires
|
Done Playing Dead
|
Johnny Cash
|
Get Rhythm
|
Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
|
Jackson
|
Lonnie Irving
|
Goseball Brown
|
Dave Dudley
|
Six Days On The Road
|
Pete Drake
|
Pedal Jumpin
|
Merle Travis
|
Cincinnati Lou
|
Minnie Pearl
|
Jealous Hearted Me
|
Dolly Parton
|
Mule Skinner Blues
|
Dick Curless
|
Drag Em Off The Interstae And….
|
The Texas Troubadours
|
Buddie S Boogie
|
Swanee Caldwell
|
Radar Blues
|
The Willis Brothers
|
I Just Broke Up With My Baby
|
Bella Lee
|
Red Wagon
|
Jim & Jesse
|
Girl On The Billboard
|
Commander Cody & Lost Planet Airmen
|
Hot Rod Lincoln
|
Asleep At The Wheel
|
Route 66
|
Marvie Ward
|
I Shot Sam
|
Johnny Horton
|
I M Coming Home
|
Chuck Wagon &The Wheels
|
Disco Sucks
|
Tennessee Ernie Ford
|
Mule Train
|
Chuck Wagon &The Wheels
|
Disco Sucks
|
Hound Dog Taylor
|
Send You Back To Georgia
|
Otis Rush
|
Gambler S Blues
|
Otis Rush
|
Feel So Bad
|
Otis Rush
|
You Re Killing My Love
|
Dr Ross
|
Got Something To Tell You
|
Blue Mitchell
|
Casa Blues
|
Maxwell Davis
|
Bluesville
|
Junior Parker
|
Look Over Yonder S Wall
|
Junior Parker
|
Sweet Home Chicago
|
Robert Lockwood
|
Little Boy Blue
|
Muddy Waters
|
Rollin And Tumblin
|
Howlin Wolf
|
Evil
|
Bo Diddley
|
I Don T Like You