Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 3 avril 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Got My Mojo Working

The Özdemirs

Teach Me

La Ratte

Walking Target

Lily Locksmith

Catfight

The Bluesbones

Talking To The Lord

David Ronaldo & The Dice

Laid-Back And Easy

Geraint Watkins

Johnny B Goode

Andy Fearweather Low

Got Me A Party
   

Chuck E. Weiss

Down The Road Apiece

Walter Parks & The Awful Assembly

Old Blind Barnabus

Bai Kamara Jr

I Don T Roll With Snakes

The Cleopatras

We Strike

The Cleopatras

Maldito

The Cleopatras

We Don T Play Like Men

Lee Bains & The Glory Fires

Done Playing Dead
   

Johnny Cash

Get Rhythm

Nancy Sinatra &  Lee Hazlewood

Jackson

Lonnie Irving

Goseball Brown

Dave Dudley

Six Days On The Road

Pete Drake

Pedal Jumpin

Merle Travis

Cincinnati Lou

Minnie Pearl

Jealous Hearted Me

Dolly Parton

Mule Skinner Blues

Dick Curless

Drag Em Off The Interstae And….

The Texas Troubadours

Buddie S Boogie

Swanee Caldwell

Radar Blues

The Willis Brothers

I Just Broke Up With My Baby

Bella Lee

Red Wagon

Jim & Jesse

Girl On The Billboard

Commander Cody & Lost Planet Airmen

Hot Rod Lincoln

Asleep At The Wheel

Route 66

Marvie Ward

I Shot Sam

Johnny Horton

I M Coming Home

Chuck Wagon  &The Wheels

Disco Sucks

Tennessee Ernie Ford

Mule Train

Chuck Wagon  &The Wheels

Disco Sucks
   

Hound Dog Taylor

Send You Back To Georgia

Otis Rush

Gambler S Blues

Otis Rush

Feel So Bad

Otis Rush

You Re Killing My Love

Dr Ross

Got Something To Tell You

Blue Mitchell

Casa Blues

Maxwell Davis

Bluesville

Junior Parker

Look Over Yonder S Wall

Junior Parker

Sweet Home Chicago

Robert Lockwood

Little Boy Blue

Muddy Waters

Rollin And Tumblin

Howlin Wolf

Evil

Bo Diddley

I Don T Like You

 

 

