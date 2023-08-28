Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 28 aout 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Driftin
|
Buddy Holly
|
Not Fade Away
|
The Chords
|
Termites
|
The Five Counts
|
Skuzzy
|
Norman Petty & Vi Petty
|
Hey Good Looking
|
The Canadian Nomads
|
Las Vegas Scene
|
The Chandelles
|
Jester
|
The Rhythm Masters
|
Wild Kitten
|
Wes Dakus & The Rebels
|
Rattlesnake
|
The Fireballs
|
El Gato
|
Brad Shivers / Lindsay Beaver
|
Turn Your Damper Down
|
Billy Bremner
|
Workds Down At Chip Chop….
|
Go To Blazes
|
Cathouse
|
The Dig 3
|
Don T Slip
|
Little Roger The Houserockers
|
I Don T Go For That
|
Blues Shack
|
Ten To Five
|
Lucky Losers
|
Somewhere Into The Middle
|
Clarke / Duke Project
|
Louie Louie
|
Medeski Martin & Wood
|
Think
|
Guadeloupe Plata
|
Perro De Vieja
|
Masters Of Reality
|
The Desert Song
|
Sugarman Three
|
Out A Sight
|
Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado
|
Snatch It Back And Hold It
|
Cookin On 3 Burners
|
Flat On My Back
|
Brian Auger / Julie Driscoll
|
Season Of The Witch
|
Diplomats Of Solid Sound
|
Growin In It
|
John Spencer / North Miss.All St
|
It S Not Ok
|
Slo Leak
|
If I Get Rich
|
Black Diamond Heavies
|
Everything Is Everything
|
Black Diamond Heavies
|
Numbers 22
|
Black Diamond Heavies
|
Make Some Time
|
Black Diamond Heavies
|
Solid Gold
|
Shirley Ann Lee
|
How Can I Lose
|
Wilme Lee & Stoney Cooper
|
There S A High Power
|
Elder Utah Smith
|
Take A Trip
|
The Singing Cavaliers
|
I Ve Got Jesus
|
Sister O.M. Terrell
|
I M Going To That City
|
Kendrix Specials
|
Remember Me
|
Coleman Family
|
Peace On Earth
|
Prof. Alex Bradford
|
What Did John Do
|
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
|
On My Way
|
The Johnson Singers
|
Little Boy
|
Young Generation
|
Young Love
|
Jimmy Ellis Riverview Spiritual Singers
|
Did You Stop To Pray….
|
The Cumberland River Singers
|
Jesus Is A Rock
|
Elder Utah Smith
|
Two Wings
|
Golden Gate Quartet
|
Jonah
|
Reverend Evans
|
Life S Pathway
|
Shirley Ann Lee
|
Everything S Gonna Be Alright
|
Reverend Overstreet
|
I M A Soldier
|
The Detroit Silvertones
|
Down Here Praying
|
Otis Jackson
|
Tell Me Why