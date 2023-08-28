Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 28 aout 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Driftin

Buddy Holly

Not Fade Away

The Chords

Termites

The Five Counts

Skuzzy

Norman Petty & Vi Petty

Hey Good Looking

The Canadian Nomads

Las Vegas Scene

The Chandelles

Jester

The Rhythm Masters

Wild Kitten

Wes Dakus & The Rebels

Rattlesnake

The Fireballs

El Gato

Brad Shivers / Lindsay Beaver

Turn Your Damper Down

Billy Bremner

Workds Down At Chip Chop….

Go To Blazes

Cathouse

The Dig 3

Don T Slip

Little Roger  The Houserockers

I Don T Go For That

Blues Shack

Ten To Five

Lucky Losers

Somewhere Into The Middle
   

Clarke / Duke Project

Louie Louie

Medeski Martin & Wood

Think

Guadeloupe Plata

Perro De Vieja

Masters Of Reality

The Desert Song

Sugarman Three

Out A Sight

Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado

Snatch It Back And Hold It

Cookin On 3 Burners

Flat On My Back

Brian Auger / Julie Driscoll

Season Of The Witch

Diplomats Of Solid Sound

Growin In It

John Spencer / North Miss.All St

It S Not Ok

Slo Leak

If I Get Rich

Black Diamond Heavies

Everything Is Everything

Black Diamond Heavies

Numbers 22

Black Diamond Heavies

Make Some Time

Black Diamond Heavies

Solid Gold
   

Shirley Ann Lee

How Can I Lose

Wilme Lee & Stoney Cooper

There S A High Power

Elder Utah Smith

Take A Trip

The Singing Cavaliers

I Ve Got Jesus

Sister O.M. Terrell

I M Going To That City

Kendrix Specials

Remember Me

Coleman Family

Peace On Earth

Prof. Alex Bradford

What Did John Do

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

On My Way

The Johnson Singers

Little Boy

Young Generation

Young Love

Jimmy Ellis  Riverview Spiritual Singers

Did You Stop To Pray….

The Cumberland River Singers

Jesus Is A Rock

Elder Utah Smith

Two Wings

Golden Gate Quartet

Jonah

Reverend Evans

Life S Pathway

Shirley Ann Lee

Everything S Gonna Be Alright

Reverend Overstreet

I M A Soldier

The Detroit Silvertones

Down Here Praying

Otis Jackson

Tell Me Why

