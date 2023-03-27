Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 mars 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
I Wish You Would
|
Kenny Blue Ray
|
Throw Me The Whiskey
|
Jimmy Morello
|
Can T Get No Rest
|
Paul De Lay Band
|
Paul Train
|
Andy Just
|
Rockinitis
|
Borich & Tilders
|
K.B's Blues
|
Red Rivers
|
Twenty Five Years
|
Merrill Moore
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
The Boomaz Heavy Duty Trio
|
Catch This
|
Black Diamond Heavies
|
Happy Hour
|
Eddie & The Hot Rods
|
Got Across To You
|
Love Sculpture
|
Blues Helping
|
The Inmates
|
Hey Landlord
|
Bill Wyman & The Rhythm Kings
|
Tell You A Secret
|
Kim Fowley
|
Summertime Frog
|
N R B Q
|
Electric Train
|
N R B Q
|
Get A Grip
|
Lovin Spoonful
|
A Cool Million
|
John Talley
|
Blues Man
|
Country Joe & The Fish
|
Love
|
The Outlaw Blues Band
|
Lost In The Blues
|
The Outlaw Blues Band
|
Sweet Sixteen
|
The Outlaw Blues Band
|
Tobacco Road
|
Asylum Choir
|
Sweet Home Chicago
|
The Young Rascals
|
Do You Feel It
|
Teegarden & Van Winkle
|
Homegrown
|
Joy Of Cooking
|
Don T The Moon Look Fat…
|
The Youngbloods
|
Cc Rider
|
Big Joe Turner
|
Shout
|
Paul Howard
|
Sidewalk Boogie
|
Ralph Willis
|
Gonna Hop On Down The Line
|
Amos Milburn
|
Empty Arms Blues
|
Amos Milburn
|
Chicken Shack Boogie
|
Jimmy Mc Cracklin
|
Savoy Jump
|
Goree Carter
|
Love S A Gamble
|
L.C. Steels
|
Feelin Good
|
Albert Collins
|
Collins Shuffle
|
Walter Furry Lewis
|
When My Baby Left Me
|
Sonny Terry
|
Fox Chase
|
Curtis Jones
|
Lotsa Talk For You
|
Champion Jack Dupree
|
Wine Women Gin Head Women
|
Jimmy Reed
|
Cry Before I Go
|
Eddie Taylor
|
Take Your Hand Down
|
Koko Taylor & Muddy Waters
|
I Got What It Takes
|
Larry Kirk
|
Been Cheated
|
The Imps
|
That Ll Get It
|
Benny Cliff
|
Shake Em Up Rock
|
Billy & Mickey
|
Rock And Roll Baby
|
The Corvettes
|
Shaften