Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 mars 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

I Wish You Would

Kenny Blue Ray

Throw Me The Whiskey

Jimmy Morello

Can T Get No Rest

Paul De Lay Band

Paul Train

Andy Just

Rockinitis

Borich & Tilders

K.B's Blues

Red Rivers

Twenty Five Years
   

Merrill Moore

Down The Road Apiece

The Boomaz Heavy Duty Trio

Catch This

Black Diamond Heavies

Happy Hour

Eddie & The Hot Rods

Got Across To You

Love Sculpture

Blues Helping

The Inmates

Hey Landlord

Bill Wyman & The Rhythm Kings

Tell You A Secret
   

Kim Fowley

Summertime Frog

N R B Q

Electric Train

N R B Q

Get A Grip

Lovin Spoonful

A Cool Million

John Talley

Blues Man

Country Joe & The Fish

Love

The Outlaw Blues Band

Lost In The Blues

The Outlaw Blues Band

Sweet Sixteen

The Outlaw Blues Band

Tobacco Road

Asylum Choir

Sweet Home Chicago

The Young Rascals

Do You Feel It

Teegarden & Van Winkle

Homegrown

Joy Of Cooking

Don T The Moon Look Fat…

The Youngbloods

Cc Rider
   

Big Joe Turner

Shout

Paul Howard

Sidewalk Boogie

Ralph Willis

Gonna Hop On Down The Line

Amos Milburn

Empty Arms Blues

Amos Milburn

Chicken Shack Boogie

Jimmy Mc Cracklin

Savoy Jump

Goree Carter

Love S A Gamble

L.C. Steels

Feelin Good

Albert Collins

Collins Shuffle

Walter Furry Lewis

When My Baby Left Me

Sonny Terry

Fox Chase

Curtis Jones

Lotsa Talk For You

Champion Jack Dupree

Wine Women Gin Head Women

Jimmy Reed

Cry Before I Go

Eddie Taylor

Take Your Hand Down

Koko Taylor & Muddy Waters

I Got What It Takes
   

Larry Kirk

Been Cheated

The Imps

That Ll Get It

Benny Cliff

Shake Em Up Rock

Billy & Mickey

Rock And Roll Baby

The Corvettes

Shaften
   
   

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous