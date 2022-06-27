|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
London Blues
|
Sass Jordan
|
Still The World Goes Round
|
Gary Primich
|
Hillbilly Blues
|
Gary Primich
|
Real Gone Lover
|
Gary Primich
|
Down The Road I Go
|
Larkin Poe
|
Who Do You Love
|
Eddie Giles
|
Eddy S Go Go Train
|
Bobby Byrd
|
Write Me A Letter
|
Rose Batiste
|
This Heart Is Lonely
|
Sterling Mc Ghee
|
Get In My Arms Little Girlie
|
Jackie Payne
|
Skid Row Blues
|
Benny Gordon
|
Horsin Around
|
Lou Lawton
|
Knick Knack Party Wack
|
Dan Greer
|
Voodoo Woman
|
Roger Mason
|
Joe Turner
|
Benoit Blue Boy
|
Qu'est-Ce Que T'en Fras
|
Joe Stampley & The Uniques
|
96 Tears
|
Tom & The Ctas
|
Summertime Blues
|
Larry Jon Wilson
|
Whopee River Botomland
|
Mike Finnigan
|
The Room Nobody Lives In
|
Dan Penn
|
Standing In The Way
|
Richard Torrance
|
Alley Cat Jack
|
Leon Russell
|
It Takes A Lot To Laugh….
|
Don Preston
|
What A Friend I Have In Ga
|
Bob Lance
|
You Got To Rock Your Own
|
Joe Cocker
|
Feelin Alright
|
Spencer Davis Group
|
Waltz For Lumumba
|
Canray Fontenot
|
Canray One Step
|
Wallace Reese
|
Keep A Knocking
|
Michael Doucet
|
Awesome Ossun Two Step
|
Belron Richard
|
Oh Lucille
|
Belron Richard
|
Cajun Stripper
|
Whispering Smith
|
I Know You Don T Love Me
|
Sammy Price
|
Gotta Boogie Gotta Woogie
|
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
|
This Train
|
Roosevelt Sykes
|
Fat Daddy Jump
|
Snooks Eaglin
|
Come Back Baby
|
Snooks Eaglin
|
Sophisticated Blues
|
Sonny Terry's Washboard Band
|
Custard Pie
|
Jimmy Dawkins
|
Ode To Billy Joe
|
Hound Dog Taylor
|
See Me In The Evening
|
Snooky Pryor
|
Harp Boogie
|
Louis Myers
|
Short Haired Woman
|
Andrew Bb Oldham
|
Bein Real To You
|
Juke Boy Bonner
|
Problems All Around
|
Blue Mitchell
|
Casa Blues
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 juin 2022
