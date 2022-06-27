RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 juin 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

London Blues

Sass Jordan

Still The World Goes Round

Gary Primich

Hillbilly Blues

Gary Primich

Real Gone Lover

Gary Primich

Down The Road I Go
   

Larkin Poe

Who Do You Love

Eddie Giles

Eddy S Go Go Train

Bobby Byrd

Write Me A Letter

Rose Batiste

This Heart Is Lonely

Sterling Mc Ghee

Get In My Arms Little Girlie

Jackie Payne

Skid Row Blues

Benny Gordon

Horsin Around

Lou Lawton

Knick Knack Party Wack

Dan Greer

Voodoo Woman
   

Roger Mason

Joe Turner

Benoit Blue Boy

Qu'est-Ce Que T'en Fras

Joe Stampley & The Uniques

96 Tears

Tom & The Ctas

Summertime Blues

Larry Jon Wilson

Whopee River Botomland

Mike Finnigan

The Room Nobody Lives In

Dan Penn

Standing In The Way

Richard Torrance

Alley Cat Jack

Leon Russell

It Takes A Lot To Laugh….

Don Preston

What A Friend I Have In Ga

Bob Lance

You Got To Rock Your Own

Joe Cocker

Feelin Alright

Spencer Davis Group

Waltz For Lumumba

Canray Fontenot

Canray One Step

Wallace Reese

Keep A Knocking

Michael Doucet

Awesome Ossun Two Step

Belron Richard

Oh Lucille

Belron Richard

Cajun Stripper
   

Whispering Smith

I Know You Don T Love Me

Sammy Price

Gotta Boogie Gotta Woogie

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

This Train

Roosevelt Sykes

Fat Daddy Jump

Snooks Eaglin

Come Back Baby

Snooks Eaglin

Sophisticated Blues

Sonny Terry's Washboard Band

Custard Pie

Jimmy Dawkins

Ode To Billy Joe

Hound Dog Taylor

See Me In The Evening

Snooky Pryor

Harp Boogie

Louis Myers

Short Haired Woman

Andrew Bb Oldham

Bein Real To You

Juke Boy Bonner

Problems All Around

Blue Mitchell

Casa Blues

