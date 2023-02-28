Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 février 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
I Hear You Knocking
|
Shakedown Tim
|
Wigle Wogle
|
Thom And The Tonemasters
|
Cubano Jump
|
Chris Watson
|
Rockabilly Boogie
|
Voodoo Boogie
|
Cocaine Jill
|
Doghouse Sam & The Magnatones
|
Roll Up My Sleeves
|
The Bluesbones
|
Find Me A Woman
|
Black Cat Joe & Miss Corina
|
Sugar Mama
|
Walter Broes & The Mercenaries
|
I M Gone
|
Filip Casteels
|
Break My Rusty Cage
|
Little Hook
|
Burning In My Own Tears
|
Wild Boogie Combo
|
She Breaks Me Down
|
Rusty Roots
|
Two Time Woman
|
Fried Bourbon
|
Poontang
|
Ghalia And The Naphtalines
|
Mellow Saxophone
|
Elmore D
|
Good Morning Little School Girl
|
The Blue Chevy's
|
Chasing Dinosaur
|
Lawen Stark & The Slide Boppers
|
Little Lulu
|
44 Rave
|
Tiger Pants
|
Country Cooking
|
My Babe
|
Boogie Beasts
|
Nico Duportal
|
Mambo
|
Les Generals Jack
|
Human Condition
|
The Wild Ones
|
I M Comin Home
|
The Tyle S Band
|
Natural Ball
|
The Mama S Boys
|
Shuffle
|
Phil Wiggins
|
Silver Comet Train
|
Smokey Wilson / Rod Piazza
|
88th Street Blues
|
Smokey Wilson
|
Go Go Train
|
Smokey Wilson
|
Honey Bee
|
Smokey Wilson / William Clarke
|
Down In Virginia
|
Charles Caldwell
|
I Know I Done You Wrong
|
Cedell Davis
|
If You Like Fat Women
|
Robert Johnson
|
Kindhearted Woman
|
Willie Lane
|
Black Cat Rag
|
Sonny Terry
|
Sonny S Story
|
Clifton Chenier
|
Cotton Picker Blues
|
Queen Ida & Bon Temps Zydeco Band
|
La Femme Du Doight
|
Ike & Tina Turner
|
You Got Me Runnin
|
Freddie King
|
Stormy Monday
|
Mighty Joe Young
|
Got A Bad Case Of Lovin You