Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 février 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat I Hear You Knocking

Shakedown Tim Wigle Wogle

Thom And The Tonemasters Cubano Jump

Chris Watson Rockabilly Boogie

Voodoo Boogie Cocaine Jill

Doghouse Sam & The Magnatones Roll Up My Sleeves

The Bluesbones Find Me A Woman

Black Cat Joe & Miss Corina Sugar Mama

Walter Broes & The Mercenaries I M Gone

Filip Casteels Break My Rusty Cage

Little Hook Burning In My Own Tears

Wild Boogie Combo She Breaks Me Down

Rusty Roots Two Time Woman

Fried Bourbon Poontang

Ghalia And The Naphtalines Mellow Saxophone

Elmore D Good Morning Little School Girl

The Blue Chevy's Chasing Dinosaur

Lawen Stark & The Slide Boppers Little Lulu

44 Rave Tiger Pants

Country Cooking My Babe

Boogie Beasts Boogie Beasts

Nico Duportal Mambo

Les Generals Jack Human Condition

The Wild Ones I M Comin Home

The Tyle S Band Natural Ball

The Mama S Boys Shuffle

Phil Wiggins Silver Comet Train

Smokey Wilson / Rod Piazza 88th Street Blues

Smokey Wilson Go Go Train

Smokey Wilson Honey Bee

Smokey Wilson / William Clarke Down In Virginia

Charles Caldwell I Know I Done You Wrong

Cedell Davis If You Like Fat Women

Robert Johnson Kindhearted Woman

Willie Lane Black Cat Rag

Sonny Terry Sonny S Story

Clifton Chenier Cotton Picker Blues

Queen Ida & Bon Temps Zydeco Band La Femme Du Doight

Ike & Tina Turner You Got Me Runnin

Freddie King Stormy Monday