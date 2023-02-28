Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 27 février 2023

Dr Boogie

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

I Hear  You Knocking

Shakedown Tim

Wigle Wogle

Thom And The Tonemasters

Cubano Jump

Chris Watson

Rockabilly Boogie

Voodoo Boogie

Cocaine Jill

Doghouse Sam & The Magnatones

Roll Up My Sleeves

The Bluesbones

Find Me A Woman

Black Cat Joe & Miss Corina

Sugar Mama

Walter Broes & The Mercenaries

I M Gone

Filip Casteels

Break My Rusty Cage

Little Hook

Burning In My Own Tears

Wild Boogie Combo

She Breaks Me Down

Rusty Roots

Two Time Woman

Fried Bourbon

Poontang

Ghalia And The Naphtalines

Mellow Saxophone

Elmore D

Good Morning Little School Girl

The Blue Chevy's

Chasing Dinosaur

Lawen Stark & The Slide Boppers

Little Lulu

44 Rave

Tiger Pants

Country Cooking

My Babe

Boogie Beasts

 Boogie Beasts

Nico Duportal

Mambo

Les Generals Jack

Human Condition

The Wild Ones

I M Comin Home

The Tyle S Band

Natural Ball

The Mama S Boys

Shuffle
   

Phil Wiggins

Silver Comet Train

Smokey Wilson / Rod Piazza

88th Street Blues

Smokey Wilson 

Go Go Train

Smokey Wilson

Honey Bee

Smokey Wilson / William Clarke

Down In Virginia

Charles Caldwell

I Know I Done You Wrong

Cedell Davis

If You Like Fat Women

Robert Johnson

Kindhearted Woman

Willie Lane

Black Cat Rag

Sonny Terry

Sonny S Story

Clifton Chenier

Cotton Picker Blues

Queen Ida & Bon Temps Zydeco Band

La Femme Du Doight

Ike & Tina Turner

You Got Me Runnin

Freddie King

Stormy Monday

Mighty Joe Young

Got A Bad Case Of Lovin You

