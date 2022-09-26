Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 26 septembre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Don T Know Where She Went
|
The Perpetrators
|
You Ve Got To Tell Me
|
Grant Dermody
|
Tell Me
|
The Detonics
|
Too Far Away
|
R.J.Mischo & Trickbag
|
It S Your Life
|
Tommy Allen's Trafficker
|
Texas Love
|
Sass Jordan
|
Still The World Goes Round
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Diddley Daddy
|
John Mooney
|
Made Up My Mind
|
John Hiatt
|
The Last Time
|
John Earl Walker
|
It S A Shame
|
Mitch Woods
|
Crescent City Flyer
|
Tom Principato
|
Robert Johnson Told Me
|
Harrison Kennedy
|
Sport Fishin
|
Barrelhouse
|
South Side Stomp
|
Karel Bogard & Co
|
Tennessee Rag
|
Rory Gallagher
|
In Your Town
|
Roger Chapman
|
Hideaway
|
The Inmates
|
The Walk
|
Frankie Miller
|
Ain T Got No Money
|
Free
|
Ride On A Pony
|
Juicy Lucy
|
Whiskey In My Jar
|
Juicy Lucy
|
That Woman S Got Something
|
Juicy Lucy
|
Pretty Woman
|
Freddie & The Dreamers
|
Some Other Guy
|
Freddie & The Dreamers
|
He Got What He Wanted
|
Freddie & The Dreamers
|
I Love You Baby
|
Freddie & The Dreamers
|
I M A Hog For You Baby
|
Freddie & The Dreamers
|
Money
|
Little Freddie King
|
King Head Shuffle
|
Jack Dupree / M. Baker / H.Singer
|
One Scoth One Bourbon…..
|
Lightning Slim
|
Rooster Blues
|
Little Walter
|
Juke
|
Little Walter
|
Blue Mood
|
Otis Rush
|
I Feel Good
|
Casey Anderson
|
Old Jay Gould
|
Buster Benton
|
Must Have A Hole In My Head
|
John Little John / Carey Bell
|
Slidin Home
|
Houston Stackhouse
|
Canned Heat
|
Clifton Chenier
|
Why Did You Go Last Night
|
Lightnin & Spider
|
Candy Wagon
|
K.C. Douglas
|
I Know You Diddn T Want Me
|
Essie Jenkins
|
Influenza Blues
|
Bo Diddley / Cookie Vee
|
I Hear You Knockin
|
Koko Taylor
|
Wang Dang Doodle
Dr Boogie