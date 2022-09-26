RTBFPasser au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 26 septembre 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Don T Know Where She Went

The Perpetrators

You Ve Got To Tell Me

Grant Dermody

Tell Me

The Detonics

Too Far Away

R.J.Mischo & Trickbag

It S Your Life

Tommy Allen's Trafficker

Texas Love

Sass Jordan

Still The World Goes Round

The Rolling Stones

Diddley Daddy

John Mooney

Made Up My Mind

John Hiatt

The Last Time

John Earl Walker

It S A Shame

Mitch Woods

Crescent City Flyer

Tom Principato

Robert Johnson Told Me

Harrison Kennedy

Sport Fishin
   

Barrelhouse

South Side Stomp

Karel Bogard & Co

Tennessee Rag

Rory Gallagher

In Your Town

Roger Chapman

Hideaway

The Inmates

The Walk

Frankie Miller

Ain T Got No Money

Free

Ride On A Pony

Juicy Lucy

Whiskey In My Jar

Juicy Lucy

That Woman S Got Something

Juicy Lucy

Pretty Woman
   

Freddie & The Dreamers

Some Other Guy

Freddie & The Dreamers

He Got What He Wanted

Freddie & The Dreamers

I Love You Baby

Freddie & The Dreamers

I M A Hog For You Baby

Freddie & The Dreamers

Money
   

Little Freddie King

King Head Shuffle

Jack Dupree / M. Baker / H.Singer

One Scoth One Bourbon…..

Lightning Slim

Rooster Blues

Little Walter

Juke

Little Walter

Blue Mood

Otis Rush

I Feel Good

Casey Anderson

Old Jay Gould

Buster Benton

Must Have A Hole In My Head

John Little John / Carey Bell

Slidin Home

Houston Stackhouse

Canned Heat

Clifton Chenier

Why Did You Go Last Night

Lightnin & Spider

Candy Wagon

K.C. Douglas

I Know You Diddn T Want Me

Essie Jenkins

Influenza Blues

Bo Diddley / Cookie Vee

I Hear You Knockin

Koko Taylor

Wang Dang Doodle

