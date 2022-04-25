Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 25 avril 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
A Road Song
|
The Upsetters
|
Wake Up
|
Little Richard
|
Money
|
Little Richard
|
Function At The Junction
|
Little Richard
|
Land Of A 1000 Dances
|
Marie Knight
|
I Tought I Told You Not To Tell Him
|
Flash Terry
|
Cool It
|
King Coleman
|
Loo Key Doo Key
|
Rudy Green
|
Oh Baby
|
Howie Casey & The Seniors
|
Twist At The Top
|
Elizabeth Mitchell
|
Hey Bo Diddley
|
Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside
|
I Swear
|
Mari Wilson
|
Telephone Man
|
Sue Foley
|
Bad Luck Woman
|
Holly Golightly
|
Big Boss Man
|
The Moaners
|
Elizabeth Cotten's Song
|
Michelle Shoked
|
Gladewater
|
Marshall Chapman
|
Betty Bein Bad
|
The Flamin Groovies
|
Dr Boogie
|
Jesse Dayton
|
White Freightliner Blues
|
King Khna & The Shrivers
|
Don T Walk Away Mad
|
The Bell Rays
|
So Hard
|
The Monsters
|
Teenage Werewolf
|
Jake La Botz
|
Shaken And Taken
|
G.A.20
|
Sittin At Home Alone
|
High Jinx Delegation
|
Back To Your Mama
|
The Godfathers
|
Walkin Talkin J.Cash Blues
|
The Black Lips
|
Hooker Jon
|
Nine Pound Hammer
|
Two Legged Dope
|
The Morlocks
|
Bothering Me
|
Blaze Fury
|
Gower Guitar Man
|
Tom Brow & The Tom Tom S
|
Tomahawk
|
Tommy Scott & The Ramblers
|
Cats And Dogs
|
Dick Marshall & The Nighthawks
|
The Hawk
|
Kenny Biggs
|
It Wasn T Easy
|
Carolina Slim
|
Wine Headed Woman
|
Sonny Terry & Brownine Mc Ghee
|
Better Day
|
Sticks Mc Ghee
|
House Warmin Boogie
|
Washboard Sam
|
Minding My Own Business
|
Howlin Wolf
|
I M Not Joking
|
Robert Nighthawk
|
Goin Down To Eli's
|
Mickey Baker
|
Zanzie
|
Johnny Fuller / Philipp Walker Ban
|
Mercy Mercy
|
The Legendary Blues Band
|
Hush Hush
|
Jimmy Reed
|
Crazy Bout Oklahoma
|
Little Willie Littlefield
|
Love Me Tonight
|
Long John Hunter
|
Ride With Me Baby
|
Denny King
|
Bessie Mae
|
The 5 Scamps
|
Chicken Shack Boogie
|
Charlie Sayles
|
New York - St Louis
|
Leadbelly
|
Keep Your Hands Off Her
|
Sister Enrestine Washington
|
Where Could I Go
|
Koko Taylor
|
I M Looking For A Man
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 25 avril 2022
