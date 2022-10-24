Passer au contenu
RTBF
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 octobre 2022

il y a 12 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Straight Ahead

Robert Gordon

Red Hot

Robert Gordon

Rockabilly Boogie

Robert Gordon

Wasting My Time

Robert Gordon

Sea Cruise

Robert Gordon

The Way I Walk

Robert Gordon

Summertime Blues

Robert Gordon

Nervous
   

Bo Diddley / Bonnie Raitt

Who Do You Love

The Lowdown Saints

I M Not Lyin

The Lowdown Saints

Can T You See

The Lowdown Saints

A Man Needs His Loving

The Lowdown Saints

Take Five

Kenny Neal

Mount Up On The Wings King

Tinsley Ellis

Devil May Care
   

Mel Brown

Hobo Flats

The Mohawks

Reggae Champ

Jimmy Nolen

Strollin With Nolen

Earl Van Dijck

Can I Get A Witness

The Jb's

Soul Pride Part 1 & 2

The Jb's

A Note Or Two Part 1

Charles Wright

Fried Okra

George Benson

Peg Leg Jack

New London R'n'b Band

Soul Mate

King Curtis / Mickey Baker

River Boat Rock

Byron Lee & The Debonaires

Don T Cry

Byron Lee & The Debonaires

Groovy Feeling

Willie Mitchell

Take Five

Robert Ward

Forgive Me Darling

Young Johnny Watson

Space Guitar
   

Nathan Abshire

Frog Leg Two Step

Nathan Abshire

La Noce A Josephine

Nathan Abshire

Pine Grove Blues

Nathan Abshire

Mardi Gras Song

Nathan Abshire

Shamrock
   

Lightnin Hopkins

Lightnin Special

Arbee Stidham

Let Me Love You

Eddie Kirkland

Write My Baby A Letter

Big Jack Johnson

Night Traim

Big J.Williams / L. Hopkins / S.Terry / Mc G

I Ve Been Scorned

Louisiana Red

When My Mama Was Livin

Sugar Blue

Sugar S Harmonica Boogie

James Cotton

Feelin Good

Willie Dixon

Walking Blues

Willie Dixon All Stars

Introduction

Andrew Voice Odom

Farther Up The Road

John Lee Hooker

Maudie

Brownie Mc Ghee

Need Someone To Love Me

Junior Blackman

Down South

Elmore James Jr

Cummins Prison Blues

 

Articles recommandés pour vous