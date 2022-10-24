Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 octobre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Straight Ahead
|
Robert Gordon
|
Red Hot
|
Robert Gordon
|
Rockabilly Boogie
|
Robert Gordon
|
Wasting My Time
|
Robert Gordon
|
Sea Cruise
|
Robert Gordon
|
The Way I Walk
|
Robert Gordon
|
Summertime Blues
|
Robert Gordon
|
Nervous
|
Bo Diddley / Bonnie Raitt
|
Who Do You Love
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
I M Not Lyin
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
Can T You See
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
A Man Needs His Loving
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
Take Five
|
Kenny Neal
|
Mount Up On The Wings King
|
Tinsley Ellis
|
Devil May Care
|
Mel Brown
|
Hobo Flats
|
The Mohawks
|
Reggae Champ
|
Jimmy Nolen
|
Strollin With Nolen
|
Earl Van Dijck
|
Can I Get A Witness
|
The Jb's
|
Soul Pride Part 1 & 2
|
The Jb's
|
A Note Or Two Part 1
|
Charles Wright
|
Fried Okra
|
George Benson
|
Peg Leg Jack
|
New London R'n'b Band
|
Soul Mate
|
King Curtis / Mickey Baker
|
River Boat Rock
|
Byron Lee & The Debonaires
|
Don T Cry
|
Byron Lee & The Debonaires
|
Groovy Feeling
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Take Five
|
Robert Ward
|
Forgive Me Darling
|
Young Johnny Watson
|
Space Guitar
|
Nathan Abshire
|
Frog Leg Two Step
|
Nathan Abshire
|
La Noce A Josephine
|
Nathan Abshire
|
Pine Grove Blues
|
Nathan Abshire
|
Mardi Gras Song
|
Nathan Abshire
|
Shamrock
|
Lightnin Hopkins
|
Lightnin Special
|
Arbee Stidham
|
Let Me Love You
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Write My Baby A Letter
|
Big Jack Johnson
|
Night Traim
|
Big J.Williams / L. Hopkins / S.Terry / Mc G
|
I Ve Been Scorned
|
Louisiana Red
|
When My Mama Was Livin
|
Sugar Blue
|
Sugar S Harmonica Boogie
|
James Cotton
|
Feelin Good
|
Willie Dixon
|
Walking Blues
|
Willie Dixon All Stars
|
Introduction
|
Andrew Voice Odom
|
Farther Up The Road
|
John Lee Hooker
|
Maudie
|
Brownie Mc Ghee
|
Need Someone To Love Me
|
Junior Blackman
|
Down South
|
Elmore James Jr
|
Cummins Prison Blues