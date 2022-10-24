Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 octobre 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Straight Ahead

Robert Gordon Red Hot

Robert Gordon Rockabilly Boogie

Robert Gordon Wasting My Time

Robert Gordon Sea Cruise

Robert Gordon The Way I Walk

Robert Gordon Summertime Blues

Robert Gordon Nervous

Bo Diddley / Bonnie Raitt Who Do You Love

The Lowdown Saints I M Not Lyin

The Lowdown Saints Can T You See

The Lowdown Saints A Man Needs His Loving

The Lowdown Saints Take Five

Kenny Neal Mount Up On The Wings King

Tinsley Ellis Devil May Care

Mel Brown Hobo Flats

The Mohawks Reggae Champ

Jimmy Nolen Strollin With Nolen

Earl Van Dijck Can I Get A Witness

The Jb's Soul Pride Part 1 & 2

The Jb's A Note Or Two Part 1

Charles Wright Fried Okra

George Benson Peg Leg Jack

New London R'n'b Band Soul Mate

King Curtis / Mickey Baker River Boat Rock

Byron Lee & The Debonaires Don T Cry

Byron Lee & The Debonaires Groovy Feeling

Willie Mitchell Take Five

Robert Ward Forgive Me Darling

Young Johnny Watson Space Guitar

Nathan Abshire Frog Leg Two Step

Nathan Abshire La Noce A Josephine

Nathan Abshire Pine Grove Blues

Nathan Abshire Mardi Gras Song

Nathan Abshire Shamrock

Lightnin Hopkins Lightnin Special

Arbee Stidham Let Me Love You

Eddie Kirkland Write My Baby A Letter

Big Jack Johnson Night Traim

Big J.Williams / L. Hopkins / S.Terry / Mc G I Ve Been Scorned

Louisiana Red When My Mama Was Livin

Sugar Blue Sugar S Harmonica Boogie

James Cotton Feelin Good

Willie Dixon Walking Blues

Willie Dixon All Stars Introduction

Andrew Voice Odom Farther Up The Road

John Lee Hooker Maudie

Brownie Mc Ghee Need Someone To Love Me

Junior Blackman Down South