Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 juillet 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Framed
|
Roy Loney & The Young Fellows
|
I Couldn T Spell !!*@!
|
Sass Jordan
|
Still The World Goes On
|
Eric Johanson
|
Familiar Sound
|
Walk That Walk
|
Boogie Chillen
|
Dean Zucchero / Johnny Rawls
|
Big Boss Boy
|
Dave Fields
|
Don T Look At Me That Way
|
Swamp Cabbage
|
New Voodoo Boogaloo
|
Walter Parks
|
Old Blind Barnabus
|
Carlos Del Junco
|
No Particular Place
|
Moreland & Arbuckle
|
White Lightnin
|
Billy Gibbons
|
Mo Slower Blues
|
Flathead
|
Fire In The Hole
|
The Kingsmen
|
Louie Louie
|
James Hunter
|
No Smoke Without Fire
|
Treat Her Right
|
Come Back
|
Whoa Man Jesus
|
Shake Em On Down
|
Ray Bonneville
|
Good Times
|
Ray Bonneville
|
Sugar And Riley
|
Ray Bonneville
|
Mississippi
|
Crazy Hambones
|
Hear Me Calling
|
Big House
|
Praying To Live
|
Rockin Jimmy & Brothers Of The Night
|
Stand Back
|
Lonesome Shack
|
Head Holes
|
Christine Lakeland
|
Everything Makes Me Nervous
|
Michele White
|
Anyway The Wind Blows
|
Jj Cale
|
Soulin
|
Jj Cale / Leon Russell
|
Ten Easy Lessons
|
Gordon Payne
|
Bare Naked
|
Ray Charles
|
What I D Say
|
Ray Charles
|
Heartbreaker
|
Ray Charles
|
Mess Around
|
Ray Charles
|
I Found My Baby There
|
Ray Charles
|
Back Home
|
Ray Charles
|
Why Did You Go
|
Ray Charles
|
Guitar Blues
|
Ray Charles
|
Jumpin In The Morning
|
Ray Charles
|
It Should Have Been Me
|
Ray Charles
|
The Right Time
|
Ray Charles
|
I Got A Woman
|
Ray Charles
|
Greenbacks
|
Ray Charles
|
Mary Ann
|
Ray Charles
|
Tell Me How Do You Feel
|
Ray Charles
|
Lonely Avenue
|
Ray Charles
|
Get On The Right Track Baby
|
Ray Charles
|
Rockhouse