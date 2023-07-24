Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 juillet 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Framed

Roy Loney & The Young Fellows I Couldn T Spell !!*@!

Sass Jordan Still The World Goes On

Eric Johanson Familiar Sound

Walk That Walk Boogie Chillen

Dean Zucchero / Johnny Rawls Big Boss Boy

Dave Fields Don T Look At Me That Way

Swamp Cabbage New Voodoo Boogaloo

Walter Parks Old Blind Barnabus

Carlos Del Junco No Particular Place

Moreland & Arbuckle White Lightnin

Billy Gibbons Mo Slower Blues

Flathead Fire In The Hole

The Kingsmen Louie Louie

James Hunter No Smoke Without Fire

Treat Her Right Come Back

Whoa Man Jesus Shake Em On Down

Ray Bonneville Good Times

Ray Bonneville Sugar And Riley

Ray Bonneville Mississippi

Crazy Hambones Hear Me Calling

Big House Praying To Live

Rockin Jimmy & Brothers Of The Night Stand Back

Lonesome Shack Head Holes

Christine Lakeland Everything Makes Me Nervous

Michele White Anyway The Wind Blows

Jj Cale Soulin

Jj Cale / Leon Russell Ten Easy Lessons

Gordon Payne Bare Naked

Ray Charles What I D Say

Ray Charles Heartbreaker

Ray Charles Mess Around

Ray Charles I Found My Baby There

Ray Charles Back Home

Ray Charles Why Did You Go

Ray Charles Guitar Blues

Ray Charles Jumpin In The Morning

Ray Charles It Should Have Been Me

Ray Charles The Right Time

Ray Charles I Got A Woman

Ray Charles Greenbacks

Ray Charles Mary Ann

Ray Charles Tell Me How Do You Feel

Ray Charles Lonely Avenue

Ray Charles Get On The Right Track Baby