Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 janvier 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Turpentine Moan

Dana Gillespie Back In The Day

Tiffany Pollack Do It Yourself

Lindsey Beaver See You Again

Veronica Lewis Memphis Train

Veronica Lewis Put Your Wig On Mama

Veronica Lewis Whoo Wee Sweet Daddy

Big Foot Chester Monkey Dog

The Come Ons Watcha Got ?

The Detroit Cobras Cha Cha Twist

The Detroit Cobras Hittin On Nothing

The Detroit Cobras Curly Haired Baby

The Detroit Cobras Hey Sailor

The Detroit Cobras Find Me A Home

The Detroit Cobras Ya Ya Ya

The T. Birds / Rachel Nagy Love Speaks Louder Than W

The Kentucky Headhunters Heart And Soul

Jimmie Bratcher Bacon Is On My Mind

Frank Goldwasser Sweet Little Black Spider

Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojo's Ils Sont Partis

Robert Finley Honey Let Me Stay The Night

A.J.Fullerton The Forgiver & The Runaway

Colin Linden 4 Cars

Harrison Kennedy Walkin Or Ridin

Randy Mc Allister The Chicken You Re Fixin

David Rotundo Good Thing

The Mc Kee Brothers Dawg

Billy Jack Wills Twin Guitar Special

Billy Jack Wills Lonesome Hearted Blues

Billy Jack Wills Blue Guitar Stomp

Billy Jack Wills Woodchopper S Ball

Billy Jack Wills C Jam Blues

The Blues Rockers Calling All Cows

Bobo Jenkins Nothing But Love

Dusty Brown Well You Know

John Littlejohn & Carey Bell Bloody Tears

The Crawford Bros I Ain T Guilty

Charlie Jester & The Team Mates Crazy Baby

James Cotton / Butterfield/ Arnold Three Harp Boogie

Pigmeat Peterson Loud Mouth Lucy

Piano Red Blues Blues

Koko Taylor Got What It Takes

Willie Dixon I Can T Quit You Baby

Carey Bell I Cry So Much

Lonesome Sundown I M A Mojo Man

Alex Bradford / Chris Barber Can T Trust Nobody