Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 24 janvier 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Turpentine Moan
|
Dana Gillespie
|
Back In The Day
|
Tiffany Pollack
|
Do It Yourself
|
Lindsey Beaver
|
See You Again
|
Veronica Lewis
|
Memphis Train
|
Veronica Lewis
|
Put Your Wig On Mama
|
Veronica Lewis
|
Whoo Wee Sweet Daddy
|
Big Foot Chester
|
Monkey Dog
|
The Come Ons
|
Watcha Got ?
|
The Detroit Cobras
|
Cha Cha Twist
|
The Detroit Cobras
|
Hittin On Nothing
|
The Detroit Cobras
|
Curly Haired Baby
|
The Detroit Cobras
|
Hey Sailor
|
The Detroit Cobras
|
Find Me A Home
|
The Detroit Cobras
|
Ya Ya Ya
|
The T. Birds / Rachel Nagy
|
Love Speaks Louder Than W
|
The Kentucky Headhunters
|
Heart And Soul
|
Jimmie Bratcher
|
Bacon Is On My Mind
|
Frank Goldwasser
|
Sweet Little Black Spider
|
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojo's
|
Ils Sont Partis
|
Robert Finley
|
Honey Let Me Stay The Night
|
A.J.Fullerton
|
The Forgiver & The Runaway
|
Colin Linden
|
4 Cars
|
Harrison Kennedy
|
Walkin Or Ridin
|
Randy Mc Allister
|
The Chicken You Re Fixin
|
David Rotundo
|
Good Thing
|
The Mc Kee Brothers
|
Dawg
|
Billy Jack Wills
|
Twin Guitar Special
|
Billy Jack Wills
|
Lonesome Hearted Blues
|
Billy Jack Wills
|
Blue Guitar Stomp
|
Billy Jack Wills
|
Woodchopper S Ball
|
Billy Jack Wills
|
C Jam Blues
|
The Blues Rockers
|
Calling All Cows
|
Bobo Jenkins
|
Nothing But Love
|
Dusty Brown
|
Well You Know
|
John Littlejohn & Carey Bell
|
Bloody Tears
|
The Crawford Bros
|
I Ain T Guilty
|
Charlie Jester & The Team Mates
|
Crazy Baby
|
James Cotton / Butterfield/ Arnold
|
Three Harp Boogie
|
Pigmeat Peterson
|
Loud Mouth Lucy
|
Piano Red
|
Blues Blues
|
Koko Taylor
|
Got What It Takes
|
Willie Dixon
|
I Can T Quit You Baby
|
Carey Bell
|
I Cry So Much
|
Lonesome Sundown
|
I M A Mojo Man
|
Alex Bradford / Chris Barber
|
Can T Trust Nobody
|
The Stevens Singers
|
When The Saints Go Marchin