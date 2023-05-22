Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 22 mai 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Hill S Stomp
|
The Swing Sing Seven
|
Go Go Go
|
Rene & His Alligators
|
In The Mood
|
The Checkmates Ltd
|
A Quitter Never Wins
|
The Shouters
|
Can I Get A Witness
|
Bob Miller
|
Catwalk
|
Arthur Smith
|
Guitar Boogie
|
The Rainbows
|
Balla Balla
|
Bob Baker
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
The Soledad Brothers
|
Lay Down This Wolrd
|
Barrence Whitfield
|
Big Mamou
|
George Thorogood
|
Madison Blues
|
Tommy Conwell & The Little Kings
|
Get Down And Ride
|
Alex Gomez
|
Mississippi Mama
|
Tommy Cougar
|
Have Some Fun
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
Georgia Slop
|
Frank Zappa
|
Find Her Finder
|
Frank Zappa
|
Crew Slut
|
Frank Zappa
|
Dinah Moe Humm
|
Frank Zappa
|
Cosmic Debris
|
Frank Zappa
|
San Ber'dino
|
Frank Zappa
|
In France
|
Frank Zappa
|
Pink Napkins
|
Pete Brown & Piblokto !
|
Got A Letter From A Computerbrown
|
The Champs
|
Tequila Twist
|
The Champs
|
Caramba !
|
The Champs
|
Volkswagen
|
The Champs
|
Switzerland
|
The Champs
|
Train To Nowhere
|
Chuck Smith
|
The Rain Is Comin
|
Gene Phillips & Lloyd Glen
|
304 Boogie
|
Gene Phillips
|
Rambling Woman
|
Lonnie Johnson
|
Don T Be No Fool
|
Junior Wells
|
Little By Little
|
Junior Wells
|
Hoodoo Man
|
Junior Wells
|
Cut That Out
|
Junior Wells
|
Messin With The Kid
|
Junior Wells
|
Snatch It Back And Hold It
|
Junior Wells
|
Stomach Ache
|
Ike & Tina Turner
|
I Smell Trouble
|
Big Mama Thornton
|
Black Rat
|
Moving Star Hall Singers
|
If You Miss Me
|
Lightning Hopkins
|
Short Haired Woman
|
Johnny Shines
|
Milcow Blues
|
Billy Branch
|
Sons Of Blues