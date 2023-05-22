Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 22 mai 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Hill S Stomp

The Swing Sing Seven Go Go Go

Rene & His Alligators In The Mood

The Checkmates Ltd A Quitter Never Wins

The Shouters Can I Get A Witness

Bob Miller Catwalk

Arthur Smith Guitar Boogie

The Rainbows Balla Balla

Bob Baker Down The Road Apiece

The Soledad Brothers Lay Down This Wolrd

Barrence Whitfield Big Mamou

George Thorogood Madison Blues

Tommy Conwell & The Little Kings Get Down And Ride

Alex Gomez Mississippi Mama

Tommy Cougar Have Some Fun

The Lowdown Saints Georgia Slop

Frank Zappa Find Her Finder

Frank Zappa Crew Slut

Frank Zappa Dinah Moe Humm

Frank Zappa Cosmic Debris

Frank Zappa San Ber'dino

Frank Zappa In France

Frank Zappa Pink Napkins

Pete Brown & Piblokto ! Got A Letter From A Computerbrown

The Champs Tequila Twist

The Champs Caramba !

The Champs Volkswagen

The Champs Switzerland

The Champs Train To Nowhere

Chuck Smith The Rain Is Comin

Gene Phillips & Lloyd Glen 304 Boogie

Gene Phillips Rambling Woman

Lonnie Johnson Don T Be No Fool

Junior Wells Little By Little

Junior Wells Hoodoo Man

Junior Wells Cut That Out

Junior Wells Messin With The Kid

Junior Wells Snatch It Back And Hold It

Junior Wells Stomach Ache

Ike & Tina Turner I Smell Trouble

Big Mama Thornton Black Rat

Moving Star Hall Singers If You Miss Me

Lightning Hopkins Short Haired Woman

Johnny Shines Milcow Blues