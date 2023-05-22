Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 22 mai 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Hill S Stomp

The Swing Sing Seven

Go Go Go

Rene & His Alligators

In The Mood

The Checkmates Ltd

A Quitter Never Wins

The Shouters

Can I Get A Witness

Bob Miller

Catwalk

Arthur Smith

Guitar Boogie

The Rainbows

Balla Balla
   

Bob Baker

Down The Road Apiece

The Soledad Brothers

Lay Down This Wolrd

Barrence Whitfield

Big Mamou

George Thorogood

Madison Blues

Tommy Conwell & The Little Kings

Get Down And Ride

Alex Gomez

Mississippi Mama

Tommy Cougar

Have Some Fun

The Lowdown Saints

Georgia Slop
   

Frank Zappa

Find Her Finder

Frank Zappa

Crew Slut

Frank Zappa

Dinah Moe Humm

Frank Zappa

Cosmic Debris

Frank Zappa

San Ber'dino

Frank Zappa

In France

Frank Zappa

Pink Napkins

Pete Brown & Piblokto !

Got A Letter From A Computerbrown
   

The Champs

Tequila Twist

The Champs

Caramba !

The Champs

Volkswagen

The Champs

Switzerland

The Champs

Train To Nowhere
   

Chuck Smith

The Rain Is Comin

Gene Phillips & Lloyd Glen

304 Boogie

Gene Phillips 

Rambling Woman

Lonnie Johnson

Don T Be No Fool

Junior Wells

Little By Little

Junior Wells

Hoodoo Man

Junior Wells

Cut That Out

Junior Wells

Messin With The Kid

Junior Wells

Snatch It Back And Hold It

Junior Wells

Stomach Ache

Ike & Tina Turner

I Smell Trouble

Big Mama Thornton

Black Rat

Moving Star Hall Singers

If You Miss Me

Lightning Hopkins

Short Haired Woman

Johnny Shines

Milcow Blues

Billy Branch

Sons Of Blues

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous