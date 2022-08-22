RTBFPasser au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 22 aout 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

The World Boogie

Jj Cale

Mojo / Call Me The Breeze

Bonnie Raitt

Walking Blues

Rory Gallagher

Too Much Alcohol

Tom Rush

Who Do You Love

The Seeds

Pretty Girl

The Seeds

Up In Her Room

The Seeds

Pushin Too Hard

The Doors

Money

The Doors

Built Me A Woman

The Doors

Roadhouse Blues
   

Five Horse Johnson

Spillin Fire

Kentucky Headhunters

Party Zone

The Georgia Satellites

Hippy Hippy Shake

Webb Wilder

Flat Out Get It

Stacey Collins

Baby Sister

Dan Baird

Baby Talk

Masters Of Reality

V.H.V

The Lost

Pretty Girl

Homemade Sin

Just Can T Wait

Rufus Huff

I Ain T Superstitious

Jim Jones Revue

Catastrophe

Aerosmith

Stop Messin Around

Dale Hawkins

Cross Ties

Dale Hawkins

Back To School Blues

Dale Hawkins

Suzie Q

Dale Hawkins

Lifeguard Man

Dale Hawkins

My Babe
   

Maede Lux Lewis

Beartrap Stomp

Robert Nighthawk

Kansas City Blues

Jimmy Reed

Honey Don T Let Me Go

Bb King

3 O Clock In The Morning

Elmore James  

Make A Little Love

Sonny Boy Williamson

West Memphis Blues

Jerry Mc Cain

East Of The Sun

Harold Burrage

I Love My Baby

Big Bill Broonzy

Hey Bub Blues

Washboard Sam

Come On Back

Tampa Red

It Hurts Me Too

Sonny Rhodes

It Hurts Me Too

Five Blind Boys Of Alabama

I M Looking For A Man

Josephine James

I M Gonna Serve God

Dante Harmon

Something S Got A Hold On Me

Jimmy Whiterspoon

Good Rockin Tonight

Fillmore Slim

Vegetable Man

 

