Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 21 mars 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Sneakin Around
|
Brian Auger & The Trinity
|
Listen Here
|
Chico Hamilton & Little Feat
|
Feel Good
|
Billy Cobham
|
Stratus
|
Chris Isaak
|
Diddley Daddy
|
The James Hunter Six
|
Light Of My Fire
|
Nick Whitehouse
|
Ain T There Something….
|
Nick Whitehouse
|
Time S All Gone
|
Chris Isaak
|
I Want Your Love
|
Holly Golightly
|
Time To Go
|
The James Hunter Six
|
Satchel Foot
|
The Shake Spears
|
Shakespear
|
The Easybeats
|
Gonna Have A Good Time
|
The Dave Clark Five
|
Don T Let Me Down
|
Duane Eddy
|
Cotton Mouth
|
The Ventures
|
Stop Action
|
Larry Bright
|
New Orleans
|
Larry Bright
|
Bacon Fat
|
Larry Bright
|
Maybelline
|
Larry Bright
|
I M A Man
|
The Standells
|
Try It
|
Thee Midnighters
|
Whittier Blvd
|
Don & The Goodtimes
|
Lip Service
|
The Box Tops
|
I M Movin On
|
Dale Hawkins
|
Lifeguard Man
|
Sounds Incorporated
|
Sounds Like Movin
|
The Animals
|
Club A Gogo
|
Lawrence Walker
|
Ton Papa Ta Mama
|
Shuk Richard
|
Lea Cotefarouche De Vic
|
Shuk Richard
|
Madame Entelle Two Step
|
Sandy Austin
|
Scrambled Eggs
|
Floyd Leblanc
|
Faut Pas Qui Braille
|
Chuck Berry
|
Have Mercy Judge
|
Big Guitar Red / Good Roc. Charles
|
Found My Baby Gone
|
Mojo Buford
|
Don T Go No Further
|
Eddie Ware
|
Rhumba Dust
|
Hezekiah & The Houserockers
|
Downhome Blues
|
Al Hibbler
|
After The Lightds Go Down
|
Piano Red
|
Pinetop Blues Boogie
|
Don Covay / Jefferson Lemon Bb
|
Shut Your Mouth
|
Joe Carter & His Chicago Broomdusters
|
Take A Little Walk With Me
|
Joe Carter & His Chicago Broomdusters
|
Hoochie Coochie Man
|
Big John Wrencher
|
Goin Upstairs
|
Eddie Taylor
|
Peach Tree Blues
|
Big Joe Williams
|
Yo Yo Blues
|
Furey Lewis
|
Roll And Tumble Blues
|
Bb King
|
Why I Sing The Blues
|
Henry Gray
|
I Declate That Ain T Right