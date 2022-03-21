RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 21 mars 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Sneakin Around

Brian Auger & The Trinity

Listen Here

Chico Hamilton & Little Feat

Feel Good

Billy Cobham

Stratus
   

Chris Isaak

Diddley Daddy

The James Hunter Six

Light Of My Fire

Nick Whitehouse

Ain T There Something….

Nick Whitehouse

Time S All Gone

Chris Isaak

I Want Your Love

Holly Golightly

Time To Go

The James Hunter Six

Satchel Foot
   

The Shake Spears

Shakespear

The Easybeats

Gonna Have A Good Time

The Dave Clark Five

Don T Let Me Down

Duane Eddy

Cotton Mouth

The Ventures

Stop Action

Larry Bright

New Orleans

Larry Bright

Bacon Fat

Larry Bright

Maybelline

Larry Bright

I M A Man

The Standells

Try It

Thee Midnighters

Whittier Blvd

Don & The Goodtimes

Lip Service

The Box Tops

I M Movin On

Dale Hawkins

Lifeguard Man

Sounds Incorporated

Sounds Like Movin

The Animals

Club A Gogo
   

Lawrence Walker

Ton Papa Ta Mama

Shuk Richard

Lea Cotefarouche De Vic
   

Shuk Richard

Madame Entelle Two Step

Sandy Austin

Scrambled Eggs

Floyd Leblanc

Faut Pas Qui Braille
   

Chuck Berry

Have Mercy Judge

Big Guitar Red / Good Roc. Charles

Found My Baby Gone

Mojo Buford

Don T Go No Further

Eddie Ware

Rhumba Dust

Hezekiah & The Houserockers

Downhome Blues

Al Hibbler

After The Lightds Go Down

Piano Red

Pinetop Blues Boogie

Don Covay / Jefferson Lemon Bb

Shut Your Mouth

Joe Carter & His Chicago Broomdusters

Take A Little Walk With Me

Joe Carter & His Chicago Broomdusters

Hoochie Coochie Man

Big John Wrencher

Goin Upstairs

Eddie Taylor

Peach Tree Blues

Big Joe Williams

Yo Yo Blues

Furey Lewis

Roll And Tumble Blues

Bb King

Why I Sing The Blues

Henry Gray

I Declate That Ain T Right

 

