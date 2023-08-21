Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 21 aout 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
You Know I Love You
|
JJ Cale
|
Everlovin Woman
|
Ray Bonneville
|
Sylvie S Got A New Man
|
Chris Rea
|
Praise The Lord
|
Totta's Blues Band
|
Just Like I Treat You
|
Hank Shizzoe & The Directors
|
Thanks I M Feeling Fine
|
My Baby
|
Money Man
|
Don Leady
|
Fine Line
|
Larkin Poe
|
Freedom
|
James Mc Murtry
|
Talkin At The Texaco
|
Bobby Bare
|
Call Me The Breeze
|
Larry Jon Wilson
|
Drowning In The Mainstream
|
Tony Joe White
|
Soul Bridges
|
King James & The Special Men
|
Special Men Boogie
|
Tino & The Revlons
|
Louie Louie
|
Doug Sahm
|
I Get Off
|
Sam The Sham
|
Pharaoh A Gogo
|
Augie Meyers
|
Down In Mexico
|
The Strageloves
|
I Want Candy
|
The Hombres
|
Sorry Bout That
|
The Hombres
|
Gloria
|
The Hombres
|
Am I High
|
The Hombres
|
Let It Out Let It All Hang Out
|
The Box Tops
|
The Letter
|
Jesse Colin Young
|
Sweet Little 16
|
The Electric Prunes
|
Get Me To The World On Time
|
The Seeds
|
Pushin Too Hard
|
The Doors
|
Back Door Man
|
Things To Come
|
Sweetgina
|
The Galaxy's 4
|
Piccadilly Circus
|
The Litter
|
Watcha Gonna Do About It
|
The Amboy Dukes
|
Baby Please Don T Go
|
Words Of Luv
|
Out Of My Mind
|
Junior Parker
|
Sweet Home Chicago
|
Big Mama Thornton
|
Big Mama S Bumble Bee
|
Big Mama Thornton
|
Ball & Chain
|
Bee Houston
|
Charlie S Bag
|
Freddie King
|
Monkey Donkey
|
Charles Brown
|
Teardrops From My Eyes
|
Champion Jack Dupree
|
Ugly Woman
|
Otis Spann
|
Baby Child
|
Otis Spann Feat E. Clapton
|
Pretty Women Everywhere
|
Sunnyland Slim
|
Sunnyland Special
|
Johnny Young
|
Money Talkin Woman
|
Maxwell Street Jimmy
|
Cryin Won T Make Me Stay
|
Robert Johnson
|
Preaching Blues
|
Big John Wrencher
|
Maxwell Street Alley Blues
|
Jimmy Dawkins
|
You Got To Keep On Tryin