Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 21 aout 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

You Know I Love You

JJ Cale

Everlovin Woman

Ray Bonneville

Sylvie S Got A New Man

Chris Rea

Praise The Lord

Totta's Blues Band

Just Like I Treat You

Hank Shizzoe & The Directors

Thanks I M Feeling Fine

My Baby

Money Man

Don Leady

Fine Line

Larkin Poe

Freedom

James Mc Murtry

Talkin At The Texaco

Bobby Bare

Call Me The Breeze

Larry Jon Wilson

Drowning In The Mainstream

Tony Joe White

Soul Bridges

King James & The Special Men

Special Men Boogie
   

Tino & The Revlons

Louie Louie

Doug Sahm

I Get Off

Sam The Sham

Pharaoh A Gogo

Augie Meyers

Down In Mexico

The Strageloves

I Want Candy

The Hombres

Sorry Bout That

The Hombres

Gloria

The Hombres

Am I High

The Hombres

Let It Out Let It All Hang Out

The Box Tops

The Letter

Jesse Colin Young

Sweet Little 16

The Electric Prunes

Get Me To The World On Time

The Seeds

Pushin Too Hard

The Doors

Back Door Man

Things To Come

Sweetgina

The Galaxy's 4

Piccadilly Circus

The Litter

Watcha Gonna Do About It

The Amboy Dukes

Baby Please Don T Go

Words Of Luv

Out Of My Mind
   

Junior Parker

Sweet Home Chicago

Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama S Bumble Bee

Big Mama Thornton

Ball & Chain

Bee Houston

Charlie S Bag

Freddie King

Monkey Donkey

Charles Brown

Teardrops From My Eyes

Champion Jack Dupree

Ugly Woman

Otis Spann

Baby Child

Otis Spann Feat E. Clapton

Pretty Women Everywhere

Sunnyland Slim

Sunnyland Special

Johnny Young

Money Talkin Woman

Maxwell Street Jimmy

Cryin Won T Make Me Stay

Robert Johnson

Preaching Blues

Big John Wrencher

Maxwell Street Alley Blues

Jimmy Dawkins

You Got To Keep On Tryin

 

