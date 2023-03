Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 20 mars 2023

GET OFF MY BACK

GET OFF MY BACK

GET OFF MY BACK

GET OFF MY BACK

GET OFF MY BACK

GET OFF MY BACK

LET IT SLIDE

LET IT SLIDE

LET IT SLIDE

LET IT SLIDE

LET IT SLIDE

LET IT SLIDE

YOU DID ME WRONG

YOU DID ME WRONG

YOU DID ME WRONG

YOU DID ME WRONG

YOU DID ME WRONG

YOU DID ME WRONG

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

PICTURE OF THE FUTURE

PICTURE OF THE FUTURE

PICTURE OF THE FUTURE

PICTURE OF THE FUTURE

PICTURE OF THE FUTURE

PICTURE OF THE FUTURE

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

TREAT HER RIGHT

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

WHY DON T YOU PLAY THE ORGAN

WHY DON T YOU PLAY THE ORGAN

WHY DON T YOU PLAY THE ORGAN

WHY DON T YOU PLAY THE ORGAN

WHY DON T YOU PLAY THE ORGAN

WHY DON T YOU PLAY THE ORGAN

THE WORLD IS ROUND

THE WORLD IS ROUND

THE WORLD IS ROUND

THE WORLD IS ROUND

THE WORLD IS ROUND

THE WORLD IS ROUND

THEM CHANGES

THEM CHANGES

THEM CHANGES

THEM CHANGES

THEM CHANGES

THEM CHANGES

GOING BACK TO DAYTONA

GOING BACK TO DAYTONA

GOING BACK TO DAYTONA

GOING BACK TO DAYTONA

GOING BACK TO DAYTONA

GOING BACK TO DAYTONA

LISTENING TO THE RAIN

LISTENING TO THE RAIN

LISTENING TO THE RAIN

LISTENING TO THE RAIN

LISTENING TO THE RAIN

LISTENING TO THE RAIN

GO ON

GO ON

GO ON

GO ON

GO ON

GO ON

JOHN ANDERSON