Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 20 juin 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Quiet Woman
|
Duke Tumatoe
|
Right Now !
|
Mighty Mike Shermer
|
Tired Of Travelin
|
Little Legs & The Boomaz
|
Gonna Trap You
|
Ian Siegal
|
Workin On A Building
|
Luke Escombe
|
Punctuation Blues
|
George Thorogood
|
Ride On Josephine
|
George Thorogood
|
One Way Ticket
|
George Thorogood
|
Who Do You Love
|
Johnny Winter
|
It S All Over Now
|
Johnny & Edgar Winter
|
Mercy Mercy
|
Zz Top
|
Stop Breaking Down
|
The Nighthawks
|
Combination Boogie
|
Tight Like That
|
Spider John
|
Shakey Vic & Big City Blues Band
|
Low Down
|
Dynaflow Blues
|
Big Road Blues
|
Duster Bennett
|
Bottle It Up And Go
|
Dave Kelly
|
Bullfrog Blues
|
Bob Hall
|
The Spider
|
Vintage Jug Band
|
Sailing On The Ocean
|
Graham Hine
|
Bumble Bee Stop Time
|
Boilerhouse
|
Wet Weather Blues
|
Boilerhouse
|
All Your Love
|
Simon & Steve
|
Dealing With The Devil
|
D.J. Blues Band
|
Hoochie Coochie Man
|
Brett Marvin
|
Grinning In Your Face
|
Dynaflow Blues
|
Too Much
|
The Nighthawks
|
My Babe
|
Chicago Blues Band
|
See See Rider
|
Walter Horton
|
Baby Need Your Love
|
Clifton James
|
German Babies
|
Earl Hooker
|
Hooker Cooker
|
Big Mama Thornton
|
Bumble Bee Blues
|
Louisiana Red
|
Gasline Blues
|
Smokey Smothers
|
Honey I Ain T Teasin
|
John Lee Hooker
|
No More Doggin
|
T.V. Slim
|
Mean Woman Blues
|
Tarheel Slim
|
Sreamin And Cryin
|
Lorrie Merle
|
Spoonful
|
Lorrie Merle
|
Good Mornin Little Sc. Girl
|
Joe Townsend
|
Take Your Burdens To Lord
|
Denis Sharp
|
Little Miss Jessie
|
Floyd Smith
|
Something For You Baby