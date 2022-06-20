Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 20 juin 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Quiet Woman

Duke Tumatoe Right Now !

Mighty Mike Shermer Tired Of Travelin

Little Legs & The Boomaz Gonna Trap You

Ian Siegal Workin On A Building

Luke Escombe Punctuation Blues

George Thorogood Ride On Josephine

George Thorogood One Way Ticket

George Thorogood Who Do You Love

Johnny Winter It S All Over Now

Johnny & Edgar Winter Mercy Mercy

Zz Top Stop Breaking Down

The Nighthawks Combination Boogie

Tight Like That Spider John

Shakey Vic & Big City Blues Band Low Down

Dynaflow Blues Big Road Blues

Duster Bennett Bottle It Up And Go

Dave Kelly Bullfrog Blues

Bob Hall The Spider

Vintage Jug Band Sailing On The Ocean

Graham Hine Bumble Bee Stop Time

Boilerhouse Wet Weather Blues

Boilerhouse All Your Love

Simon & Steve Dealing With The Devil

D.J. Blues Band Hoochie Coochie Man

Brett Marvin Grinning In Your Face

Dynaflow Blues Too Much

The Nighthawks My Babe

Chicago Blues Band See See Rider

Walter Horton Baby Need Your Love

Clifton James German Babies

Earl Hooker Hooker Cooker

Big Mama Thornton Bumble Bee Blues

Louisiana Red Gasline Blues

Smokey Smothers Honey I Ain T Teasin

John Lee Hooker No More Doggin

T.V. Slim Mean Woman Blues

Tarheel Slim Sreamin And Cryin

Lorrie Merle Spoonful

Lorrie Merle Good Mornin Little Sc. Girl

Joe Townsend Take Your Burdens To Lord

Denis Sharp Little Miss Jessie