Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 20 juin 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Quiet Woman

Duke Tumatoe

Right Now !

Mighty Mike Shermer

Tired Of Travelin

Little Legs & The Boomaz

Gonna Trap You

Ian Siegal

Workin On A Building

Luke Escombe

Punctuation Blues

George Thorogood

Ride On Josephine

George Thorogood

One Way Ticket

George Thorogood

Who Do You Love

Johnny Winter

It S All Over Now

Johnny & Edgar Winter

Mercy Mercy

Zz Top

Stop Breaking Down
   

The Nighthawks

Combination Boogie

Tight Like That

Spider John

Shakey Vic & Big City Blues Band

Low Down

Dynaflow Blues

Big Road Blues

Duster Bennett

Bottle It Up And Go

Dave Kelly

Bullfrog Blues

Bob Hall

The Spider

Vintage Jug Band

Sailing On The Ocean

Graham Hine

Bumble Bee Stop Time

Boilerhouse

Wet Weather Blues

Boilerhouse

All Your Love

Simon & Steve

Dealing With The Devil

D.J. Blues Band

Hoochie Coochie Man

Brett Marvin

Grinning In Your Face

Dynaflow Blues

Too Much

The Nighthawks

My Babe
   

Chicago Blues Band

See See Rider

Walter Horton

Baby Need Your Love

Clifton James

German Babies

Earl Hooker

Hooker Cooker

Big Mama Thornton

Bumble Bee Blues

Louisiana Red

Gasline Blues

Smokey Smothers

Honey I Ain T Teasin

John Lee Hooker

No More Doggin

T.V. Slim

Mean Woman Blues

Tarheel Slim

Sreamin And Cryin

Lorrie Merle

Spoonful

Lorrie Merle

Good Mornin Little Sc. Girl

Joe Townsend

Take Your Burdens To Lord

Denis Sharp

Little Miss Jessie

Floyd Smith

Something For You Baby

 

