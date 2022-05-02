|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Utah
|
Black Cat Joe
|
Sugar Mama
|
Wild Boogie Combo
|
I Believe In You
|
Neil Black & The Healers
|
Did You Ever
|
Neil Black & The Healers
|
It Hurts Me Too
|
Neil Black & The Healers
|
I M Gonna Cry
|
J.M. Van Eaton
|
Bo Diddley
|
The Morells
|
Nadine
|
The Picketts
|
Let S Talk
|
Carl Perkins
|
Soul Beat
|
Deadly Earnest
|
Rock It Billy
|
Charlie Robison
|
Out Of Our Mind
|
Memphis Rockabilly Band
|
Take It Slow
|
The Blasters
|
Barn Burning
|
Elvis Presley
|
Hound Dog
|
Tjens Couter
|
Walking The Dog
|
Elvin Bishop
|
My Dog
|
The Monkees
|
I M Gonna Buy Me A Dog
|
Neil Young
|
Old King
|
Freebo
|
My D.O.G.
|
Dolly Parton
|
Cracker Jack
|
Red Foley
|
Old Kentucky Fox Chase
|
Dr John
|
How Come My Dog Don T Bark….
|
John Hiatt & The Goners
|
My Dog And Me
|
Duffy Bishop
|
Old Dog
|
The Byrds
|
Old Blue
|
The Beatles
|
Hey Bulldog
|
Aerosmith
|
The Reason A Dog
|
Elvin Bishop
|
He S A Dog
|
Rufus Thomas
|
Walking The Dog
|
Grandpa Jones
|
Old Blue
|
Homesick James
|
Dust My Broom
|
Smokey Wilson / William Clarke
|
Howling Wolf
|
Mc Houston Baker
|
Check Out My Garden
|
Ray Charles
|
What I D Say
|
Jb Hutto
|
Evening Train
|
Jb Hutto
|
Hip Shakin
|
Jb Hutto
|
If You Change Your Mind
|
Jb Hutto
|
Hawk S Rock
|
Jb Hutto
|
Stompin At Mothers Blues
|
Otis Jackson
|
Tell Me Why You Loike Roosevelt
|
Sister Terrell
|
I M Goin To That City
|
Brother John Sellers
|
Trouble Is A Woman
|
Luther Johnson
|
Sad Day Uptown
|
Walter Horton
|
Walter S Shuffle
|
Magic Slim
|
Tell Me Baby
|
Mance Lipscomb
|
Baby Please Don T Go
|
Doug Quattlebaum
|
You Is One Black Cat
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 2 mai 2022
