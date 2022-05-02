RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 2 mai 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Utah

Black Cat Joe

Sugar Mama

Wild Boogie Combo

I Believe In You

Neil Black & The Healers

Did You Ever

Neil Black & The Healers

It Hurts Me Too

Neil Black & The Healers

I M Gonna Cry
   

J.M. Van Eaton

Bo Diddley

The Morells

Nadine

The Picketts

Let S Talk

Carl Perkins

Soul Beat

Deadly Earnest

Rock It Billy

Charlie Robison

Out Of Our Mind

Memphis Rockabilly Band

Take It Slow

The Blasters

Barn Burning
   

Elvis Presley

Hound Dog

Tjens Couter

Walking The Dog

Elvin Bishop

My Dog

The Monkees

I M Gonna Buy Me A Dog

Neil Young

Old King

Freebo

My D.O.G.

Dolly Parton

Cracker Jack

Red Foley

Old Kentucky Fox Chase

Dr John

How Come My Dog Don T Bark….

John Hiatt & The Goners

My Dog And Me

Duffy Bishop

Old Dog

The Byrds

Old Blue

The Beatles

Hey Bulldog

Aerosmith

The Reason A Dog

Elvin Bishop

He S A Dog

Rufus Thomas

Walking The Dog

Grandpa Jones

Old Blue
   

Homesick James

Dust My Broom

Smokey Wilson / William Clarke

Howling Wolf

Mc Houston Baker

Check Out My Garden

Ray Charles

What I D Say

Jb Hutto

Evening Train

Jb Hutto

Hip Shakin

Jb Hutto

If You Change Your Mind

Jb Hutto

Hawk S Rock

Jb Hutto

Stompin At Mothers Blues

Otis Jackson

Tell Me Why You Loike Roosevelt

Sister Terrell

I M Goin To That City

Brother John Sellers

Trouble Is A Woman

Luther Johnson

Sad Day Uptown

Walter Horton

Walter S Shuffle

Magic Slim

Tell Me Baby

Mance Lipscomb

Baby Please Don T Go

Doug Quattlebaum

You Is One Black Cat

