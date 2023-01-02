|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Boogie Music
|
The Phantom Blues Band
|
I Take What I Want
|
Mike Guldin
|
She Caught The Katy
|
Sonny Landreth
|
Mule
|
Hector Anchodo
|
I M Going To Missouri
|
Steven Troch Band
|
So Much To Do
|
Raphael Wressing / Alex Schultz
|
Casio Slim
|
Herb Hardestry
|
Chicken Twist
|
Hurrican Ruth
|
Barrelhouse Joe's
|
Hurrican Ruth / Jimmy Hall
|
As The Tears Go Passing By
|
Sue Foley
|
Stop These Teardrops
|
Mighty Mike Shermer
|
She Won T Coming Back
|
The Sully Band / Rebecca Jade
|
When The Battle Is Over
|
Jim Pulte
|
You Can Leave Your Hat On
|
Jackie Lomax
|
The Rabbitt And The Gun
|
The Rhinestones
|
Ridin Thumb
|
The Fabulous Rhinestones
|
Nothing New
|
Paul Butterfield Blues Band
|
Hate To See You Go
|
John Hammond
|
Traveling Riverside Blues
|
Charley Musselwhite
|
Early In The Morning
|
Harvey Mandel
|
Ode To The Owl
|
Siegel - Schwall Band
|
Shake For Me
|
J.Geils Blues Band
|
Black Night
|
Hound Dog Taylor
|
Down Home Special
|
Muddy Waters
|
Honey Bee
|
Fred Below
|
Route 66
|
C.Musselwhite / Freddie Roulette
|
The Wolf
|
Freddie Roulette
|
I Need Your Loving
|
Earl Hooker / Freddie Roulette
|
You Don T Want Me
|
Freddie Roulette
|
Joaquin
|
Psychedelic Guitar Circus / F.Roul
|
Jumpin At Shadows
|
Benoit Blue Boy / Freddie Roulette
|
Dimanche A Saint Ouen
|
C. Musselwhite / Freddie Roulette
|
Done Somebody Wrong
|
Freddie Roulette / Willie Kent
|
Back In Chicago
|
Hound Dog Taylor
|
Hound Dog
|
Hound Dog Taylor
|
Watch Out
|
The Vice Roys
|
Buzz Bomb
|
The Virtues
|
Guitar Shuffle 65
|
The Trashmen
|
Bad News
|
The String A Longs
|
Mina Bird
|
Jerry Mc Neish
|
Torquay
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 2 janvier 2023
