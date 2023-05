Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 1er mai 2023

JUST ONE MORE TIME

JUST ONE MORE TIME

JUST ONE MORE TIME

JUST ONE MORE TIME

JUST ONE MORE TIME

JUST ONE MORE TIME

YU CAN HAVE MY HUSBAND

YU CAN HAVE MY HUSBAND

YU CAN HAVE MY HUSBAND

YU CAN HAVE MY HUSBAND

YU CAN HAVE MY HUSBAND

YU CAN HAVE MY HUSBAND

COMIN HOME TO YOU

COMIN HOME TO YOU

COMIN HOME TO YOU

COMIN HOME TO YOU

COMIN HOME TO YOU

COMIN HOME TO YOU

BRING IT ON

BRING IT ON

BRING IT ON

BRING IT ON

BRING IT ON

BRING IT ON

I CN T STAND YOU

I CN T STAND YOU

I CN T STAND YOU

I CN T STAND YOU

I CN T STAND YOU

I CN T STAND YOU

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

DOWN THE ROAD APIECE

THAK GOD I GOT THE BLUES

THAK GOD I GOT THE BLUES

THAK GOD I GOT THE BLUES

THAK GOD I GOT THE BLUES

THAK GOD I GOT THE BLUES

THAK GOD I GOT THE BLUES

QUEEN OF MEAN

QUEEN OF MEAN

QUEEN OF MEAN

QUEEN OF MEAN

QUEEN OF MEAN

QUEEN OF MEAN

SHOULDER IT

SHOULDER IT

SHOULDER IT

SHOULDER IT

SHOULDER IT

SHOULDER IT

OLD BLIND BARNABUS

OLD BLIND BARNABUS

OLD BLIND BARNABUS

OLD BLIND BARNABUS

OLD BLIND BARNABUS

OLD BLIND BARNABUS

STEAL AWAY

STEAL AWAY

STEAL AWAY

STEAL AWAY

STEAL AWAY

STEAL AWAY

SHE SPEAKS TO ME