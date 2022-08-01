|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
I Don T Car What You Tell Me
|
Bill Doggett
|
The Worm
|
Jimmy Smith
|
Bucket
|
Freddie Roach
|
De Bug
|
Grant Green
|
Daddy Grapes
|
Jimmy Mc Griff
|
See See Rider
|
Don Croissant
|
Bo Diddley
|
Roland
|
Honey What S Wrong
|
Blue Blot
|
Shopping For Love
|
Blue Blot
|
I Need Someone
|
Blue Blot
|
Shuffle On
|
Salix Alba
|
I Can T Resist
|
Roland
|
Junko Partner
|
Grateful Dead
|
Us Blues
|
John Sebastian
|
Warm Baby
|
Jolliver Arkansaw
|
Lisa My Love
|
Southern Comfort
|
Mountain Girl
|
Coldblood
|
All My Honey
|
The Corporation
|
Highway
|
Steve Stills
|
Go Back Home
|
Rita Coolidge
|
If You Were Mine
|
Arlo Guthrie
|
Mapleview Rag
|
Levon Helm
|
Got Me A Woman
|
Teegarden & Van Winkle
|
Homegrown
|
Joe Maphis
|
I Don T Love Nobody But Yo
|
Joe Maphis
|
My Baby Doin Alright
|
Joe Maphis
|
Guitar Rock And Roll
|
Joe & Rose Lee Maphis
|
Henhouse Serenade
|
Joe Maphis
|
Fire On The Strings
|
Piano Red
|
Hangover
|
Lottie Murrell
|
Rollin And Tumblin
|
Elmore James
|
Hand In Hand
|
Lightnin Slim
|
Those Neighbors Of Mine
|
Ike Turner
|
Twistin The Strings
|
Harmonica Williams / Little Freddie Kin
|
Highway 82
|
Frank Frost
|
Big Boss Man
|
Jimmy Reed
|
Little Rain
|
J.B. Lenoir
|
Down In Mississippi
|
Brownie Mc Ghee / Sugar Blue
|
Blues Is Truth
|
Eddie Taylor
|
Big Town Playboy
|
Mickey Baker
|
Make Your Bed Up Mama
|
Buster Benton
|
Love Like I Wanna
|
Billy Bizor
|
Tell Me Where You Stayed Last Night
|
Dr Ross
|
San Francisco Breakdown
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 1er aout 2022
