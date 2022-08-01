RTBFPasser au contenu
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 1er aout 2022

il y a 55 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

I Don T Car What You Tell Me

Bill Doggett

The Worm

Jimmy Smith

Bucket

Freddie Roach

De Bug

Grant Green

Daddy Grapes

Jimmy Mc Griff

See See Rider

Don Croissant

Bo Diddley

Roland

Honey What S Wrong

Blue Blot

Shopping For Love

Blue Blot

I Need Someone

Blue Blot

Shuffle On

Salix Alba

I Can T Resist

Roland

Junko Partner
   

Grateful Dead

Us Blues

John Sebastian

Warm Baby

Jolliver Arkansaw

Lisa My Love

Southern Comfort

Mountain Girl

Coldblood

All My Honey

The Corporation

Highway

Steve Stills

Go Back Home

Rita Coolidge

If You Were Mine

Arlo Guthrie

Mapleview Rag

Levon Helm

Got Me A Woman

Teegarden & Van Winkle

Homegrown
   

Joe Maphis

I Don T Love Nobody But Yo

Joe Maphis

My Baby Doin Alright

Joe Maphis

Guitar Rock And Roll

Joe & Rose Lee Maphis

Henhouse Serenade

Joe Maphis

Fire On The Strings
   

Piano Red

Hangover

Lottie Murrell

Rollin And Tumblin

Elmore James

Hand In Hand

Lightnin Slim

Those Neighbors Of Mine

Ike Turner

Twistin The Strings

Harmonica Williams / Little Freddie Kin

Highway 82

Frank Frost

Big Boss Man

Jimmy Reed

Little Rain

J.B. Lenoir

Down In Mississippi

Brownie Mc Ghee / Sugar Blue

Blues Is Truth

Eddie Taylor

Big Town Playboy

Mickey Baker

Make Your Bed Up Mama

Buster Benton

Love Like I Wanna

Billy Bizor

Tell Me Where You Stayed Last Night

Dr Ross

San Francisco Breakdown

Articles recommandés pour vous