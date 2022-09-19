Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 19 septembre 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Turpentine Moan

Lauren Anderson Never Too Late

Muddy Gurdy Tell Me You Love Me

Bywater Call Falls Away

Ghalia Why Don T You Sell Your Children

Sulfur City War Going On

Sass Jordan Still The World Goes Round

Climax Chicago Blues Band Shake Your Love

Climax Chicago Reap What I Ve Sowed

Jimmy Page - Eric Clapton Miles Road

Jeff Beck & The All Stars Steelin

Nicky Hopkins - Jimmy Page All Stars L.A. Breakdon

Mahogany Best Woman Best Friend

Love Sculpture Farandole

Stone S Masonry Flapjacks

Blood Sweat & Tears Down In The Flood

David Clayton Thomas & The Shays Boom Boom

David Clayton Thomas & The Shays Done Somebody Wrong

David Clayton Thomas & The Shays Say Boss Man

Jj Cale Bring It Back To Mexico

Smokestack Lightning 300 Pounds Of Heavenly Jo

Jefferson Airplane Rock Me Baby

Copperhead Roller Derby Star

Delaney Bramlett Keep It Going

John Kay To Be Alive

Jimmy Martin I M Thinkingof My Blue Eyes

Carl Story Somebody Touched Me

Lester Flatt The Ballad Of Jed Clampett

Snuffy Jenkins Snuffy S Talking Blues

J.F. Mainer Shake My Mother S Hand

Memphis Minnie World Of Trouble

Eddie Kirkland Eddie S Boogie Chillun

Johnny Young Lorraine

J.B. Lenoir Mojo Boogie

Frankie Lee Sims Married Woman

Barrelhouse Buck Taylor Avenue Blues

Barrelhouse Buck Goin To Write You A Letter

Harmonica Slim Highway 49

Memphis Slim Sunrise Blues

Hadda Brooks Lazy Boogie

Eddie Burns Don T Cha Leave Me

Eddie Burns Treat Me Like I Treat You

Guitar Junior Roll Roll Roll

Elgins Evans Ethel Bea

Blind Blake Southern Rag

Fred Mc Dowell Freight Train Blues

The Cool Cats Goin Home