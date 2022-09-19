Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 19 septembre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Turpentine Moan
|
Lauren Anderson
|
Never Too Late
|
Muddy Gurdy
|
Tell Me You Love Me
|
Bywater Call
|
Falls Away
|
Ghalia
|
Why Don T You Sell Your Children
|
Sulfur City
|
War Going On
|
Sass Jordan
|
Still The World Goes Round
|
Climax Chicago Blues Band
|
Shake Your Love
|
Climax Chicago
|
Reap What I Ve Sowed
|
Jimmy Page - Eric Clapton
|
Miles Road
|
Jeff Beck & The All Stars
|
Steelin
|
Nicky Hopkins - Jimmy Page All Stars
|
L.A. Breakdon
|
Mahogany
|
Best Woman Best Friend
|
Love Sculpture
|
Farandole
|
Stone S Masonry
|
Flapjacks
|
Blood Sweat & Tears
|
Down In The Flood
|
David Clayton Thomas & The Shays
|
Boom Boom
|
David Clayton Thomas & The Shays
|
Done Somebody Wrong
|
David Clayton Thomas & The Shays
|
Say Boss Man
|
Jj Cale
|
Bring It Back To Mexico
|
Smokestack Lightning
|
300 Pounds Of Heavenly Jo
|
Jefferson Airplane
|
Rock Me Baby
|
Copperhead
|
Roller Derby Star
|
Delaney Bramlett
|
Keep It Going
|
John Kay
|
To Be Alive
|
Jimmy Martin
|
I M Thinkingof My Blue Eyes
|
Carl Story
|
Somebody Touched Me
|
Lester Flatt
|
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
|
Snuffy Jenkins
|
Snuffy S Talking Blues
|
J.F. Mainer
|
Shake My Mother S Hand
|
Memphis Minnie
|
World Of Trouble
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Eddie S Boogie Chillun
|
Johnny Young
|
Lorraine
|
J.B. Lenoir
|
Mojo Boogie
|
Frankie Lee Sims
|
Married Woman
|
Barrelhouse Buck
|
Taylor Avenue Blues
|
Barrelhouse Buck
|
Goin To Write You A Letter
|
Harmonica Slim
|
Highway 49
|
Memphis Slim
|
Sunrise Blues
|
Hadda Brooks
|
Lazy Boogie
|
Eddie Burns
|
Don T Cha Leave Me
|
Eddie Burns
|
Treat Me Like I Treat You
|
Guitar Junior
|
Roll Roll Roll
|
Elgins Evans
|
Ethel Bea
|
Blind Blake
|
Southern Rag
|
Fred Mc Dowell
|
Freight Train Blues
|
The Cool Cats
|
Goin Home
|
Hosea Levy
|
St Louis Blues