Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 19 septembre 2022

DR BOOGIE

19 sept. 2022 à 21:59Temps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Turpentine Moan

Lauren Anderson

Never Too Late

Muddy Gurdy

Tell Me You Love Me

Bywater Call

Falls Away

Ghalia

Why Don T You Sell Your Children

Sulfur City

War Going On

Sass Jordan

Still The World Goes Round

Climax Chicago Blues Band

Shake Your Love

Climax Chicago  

Reap What I Ve Sowed

Jimmy Page - Eric Clapton

Miles Road

Jeff Beck & The All Stars

Steelin

Nicky Hopkins - Jimmy Page All Stars

L.A. Breakdon

Mahogany

Best Woman Best Friend

Love Sculpture

Farandole

Stone S Masonry

Flapjacks
   

Blood Sweat & Tears

Down In The Flood

David Clayton Thomas & The Shays

Boom Boom

David Clayton Thomas & The Shays

Done Somebody Wrong

David Clayton Thomas & The Shays

Say Boss Man

Jj Cale

Bring It Back To Mexico

Smokestack Lightning

300 Pounds Of Heavenly Jo

Jefferson Airplane

Rock Me Baby

Copperhead

Roller Derby Star

Delaney Bramlett

Keep It Going

John Kay

To Be Alive

Jimmy Martin

I M Thinkingof My Blue Eyes

Carl Story

Somebody Touched Me

Lester Flatt

The Ballad Of Jed Clampett

Snuffy Jenkins

Snuffy S Talking Blues

J.F. Mainer

Shake My Mother S Hand
   

Memphis Minnie

World Of Trouble

Eddie Kirkland

Eddie S Boogie Chillun

Johnny Young

Lorraine

J.B. Lenoir

Mojo Boogie

Frankie Lee Sims

Married Woman

Barrelhouse Buck

Taylor Avenue Blues

Barrelhouse Buck

Goin To Write You A Letter

Harmonica Slim

Highway 49

Memphis Slim

Sunrise Blues

Hadda Brooks

Lazy Boogie

Eddie Burns

Don T Cha Leave Me

Eddie Burns

Treat Me Like I Treat You

Guitar Junior

Roll Roll Roll

Elgins Evans

Ethel Bea

Blind Blake

Southern Rag

Fred Mc Dowell

Freight Train Blues

The Cool Cats

Goin Home

Hosea Levy

St Louis Blues

 

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

