Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 19 juin 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

One Kind Favor

Eric Johanson

Beyond The Sky

The Bluesbones

The Road Ahead

The Mercy Brothers

Holy Ghost River

Texas Red

I M Tryin

Anderson Brothers

Knockin

Little Boys Blue

Might As Well

Chuck Berry

Down The Road Apiece

Jerry Lee Lewis

Johnny Be Goode

Carl Perkins

Tutti  Frutti

Josie Kreuzer

Wild Man

Johnny & The Roccos

Geronimo S Rock

Ronnie Dawson

Red Hot Mama

Sleepy La Beef

Let S Talk About Us

Bill Haley & The Comets

Razzle Dazzle

Jo Ann Campbell

Boogie Woogie Country Girl
   

Mandala

World Of Love

Mandala

Love Itis

Bush

I Can Hear You Callin

Bush

Got To Leave The City

James Gang

Kick Back Man

James Gang

Had Enough

James Gang

My Door Is Open

Domenic Troiano

The Joke S On Me

Domenic Troiano

Writings On The Wall

Guess Who

Down And Out Woman

Guess Who

When The Band Was Singing….

James Gang

Standing In The Rain

The Ventures

Caravan
   

Wilbert Harrison

Soul Harmonica

Wilbert Harrison

Cc Rider

Wilbert Harrison

Don T Drop It

Wilbert Harrison

Confessin My Dreams

Wilbert Harrison

Kansas City

Wilbert Harrison

Kansas City Twist

Wilbert Harrison

Forgive Me

Wilbert Harrison

Louie Louie

Wilbert Harrison

Mama Mama Mama

Wilbert Harrison

Poison Ivy

Wilbert Harrison

Let S Work Together

Wilbert Harrison

It S Alright

Wilbert Harrison

Cheatin Baby

Wilbert Harrison

Let S Stick Together

Wilbert Harrison

Stagger Lee

Wilbert Harrison

Florida Special

Wilbert Harrison

Peepin And Hiidn

 

