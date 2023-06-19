Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 19 juin 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
One Kind Favor
|
Eric Johanson
|
Beyond The Sky
|
The Bluesbones
|
The Road Ahead
|
The Mercy Brothers
|
Holy Ghost River
|
Texas Red
|
I M Tryin
|
Anderson Brothers
|
Knockin
|
Little Boys Blue
|
Might As Well
|
Chuck Berry
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Johnny Be Goode
|
Carl Perkins
|
Tutti Frutti
|
Josie Kreuzer
|
Wild Man
|
Johnny & The Roccos
|
Geronimo S Rock
|
Ronnie Dawson
|
Red Hot Mama
|
Sleepy La Beef
|
Let S Talk About Us
|
Bill Haley & The Comets
|
Razzle Dazzle
|
Jo Ann Campbell
|
Boogie Woogie Country Girl
|
Mandala
|
World Of Love
|
Mandala
|
Love Itis
|
Bush
|
I Can Hear You Callin
|
Bush
|
Got To Leave The City
|
James Gang
|
Kick Back Man
|
James Gang
|
Had Enough
|
James Gang
|
My Door Is Open
|
Domenic Troiano
|
The Joke S On Me
|
Domenic Troiano
|
Writings On The Wall
|
Guess Who
|
Down And Out Woman
|
Guess Who
|
When The Band Was Singing….
|
James Gang
|
Standing In The Rain
|
The Ventures
|
Caravan
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Soul Harmonica
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Cc Rider
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Don T Drop It
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Confessin My Dreams
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Kansas City
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Kansas City Twist
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Forgive Me
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Louie Louie
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Mama Mama Mama
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Poison Ivy
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Let S Work Together
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
It S Alright
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Cheatin Baby
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Let S Stick Together
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Stagger Lee
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Florida Special
|
Wilbert Harrison
|
Peepin And Hiidn